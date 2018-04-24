Interest Rates Won't Hurt Stocks As Much As Trade War - Cramer's Mad Money (4/23/18)

Toys 'R' Us effect will be seen on Hasbro for one more quarter.

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, April 23.

Monday's market decline was all about rising interest rate worries. "But, honestly, I'm not sure interest rates are what we need to be super-worried about here. I think the bigger short-term worry here is a possible slowdown caused by new barriers to trade that we're erecting with China now and perhaps many other countries later," said Cramer.

New barriers will restrict trade and boost inflation which will cause the Fed to tighten much faster than anticipated. He supports better trade deals as a citizen but he is concerned about a trade war too. Cramer recalled Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein's interview with CNBC where Lloyd said that 10-year treasury rates are heavily influenced by central banks, so they don't reflect economic issues like growth and inflation like they used to before the 2008 financial crisis. "I think Lloyd's right. That doesn't mean we'll be just fine when the 10-year crosses the 3% Rubicon. I think we will sell off," added Cramer.

The selloff on interest rates will be a buying opportunity as banks are seeing strong loan growth demand. "In short, when the 10-year crosses 3% and we sell off, you'll want to use that weakness to do some buying," said Cramer. He is, however, worried about trade war with China. "While we still don't know which products those tariffs will hit, I don't see a way for Trump to impose them without causing some real pain," he added.

Sell into strength to raise cash and wait for a buying opportunity after things settle down. "Here's the bottom line: I don't want you fretting every single second about interest rates, as I hear all day and read constantly. The real worry here? Don't confuse things. It's the global trade war, because that will absolutely hurt your portfolio. As a citizen, I think it's good policy, but as your investing coach, it's of paramount concern," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

The stock of toy maker Hasbro fell on weak earnings and then rebounded as its largest customer Toys 'R' Us is liquidating. Cramer interviewed CEO Brian Goldner to hear what lies ahead.

Goldner said Hasbro is focused on growing and investing in their business. Toys 'R' Us's bankruptcy was an odd situation and its effects will be seen for one more quarter. "We held back some inventories across the entire retail channels in order to ensure our new initiatives weren't caught up in the liquidation, and then we'll begin to ship those as we move forward with great entertainment initiatives. I am certain that, a year from now, we will not be talking about Toys 'R' Us in this negative light," he added.

"We have the Avengers movie, we have our Black Panther home entertainment window, we have the new Solo movie coming in May, so it's very exciting," said Goldner. The company is buying back shares under their latest $150M buyback program with $40 buy back in Q1. They have also increased their dividend for the 14th time in the last 15 years.

To offset Toys 'R' Us closures, Hasbro has added 21,000 distribution points and is spending to modernize its European business. Cramer thinks the long-term story for Hasbro is intact and buying shares at current low prices makes sense.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

With changing facts, one should change their stance. That's what happened with Newell Brands as they ended a proxy fight with Starboard Value.

As Starboard gets seats and the board has expanded with new independent directors, the company can now focus on turning around its operations. Starboard has a good track record of turning around companies. "The new board members Victoria's Secret vet Bridget Ryan Berman would help bolster Newell's direct-to-consumer business and former Starbucks executive Geraldo Lopez could help the company maneuver selling some of its segments. Perhaps most important, now that Newell Brands is no longer embroiled in a bitter, high-profile proxy fight, they can actually focus on turning things around," said Cramer.

Now that the proxy fight is over, Cramer has given his blessing to speculate on the stock as it's not a battleground anymore.

Tobacco industry

The tobacco industry is facing a crisis. It faces a threat from vaping. The stock of Altria (NYSE:MO) was downgraded with a note that the tobacco industry is not as predictable as it once was. The younger consumers are shifting to vaping in high numbers.

Cigarette volumes have been declining 6% a year on average but so far they have been able to offset the decline with increase in prices. That factor is changing now and falling sales of Marlboro (NYSE:PM) by 7% in every region is proof of that. Philip Morris fell 18% on earnings and the pin action spread across the entire industry.

While there are no pure play vaping companies, Cramer recommended staying away from tobacco stocks.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): The cohort has become hard. Be aware of the speculation in that group.

Avexis (NASDAQ:AVXS): The upside is capped at 3.8% but downside is unlimited.

Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA): It's not a great takeover candidate but it is a good earning situation.