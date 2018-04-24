DDR: A Controversial High Yield Play

Shopping center REIT DDR Corp is in the middle of a significant balance sheet deleveraging that is being actuated through asset sales and a July 2018 spinoff (into another REIT).

Today, we take a look at a controversial high yield play that has seen some recent insider buying.

Company Overview:

DDR Corp. (DDR) is a Beachwood, Ohio based shopping center REIT that is in the middle of a transformation through the disposition of certain assets and the repackaging of others that will be spun off as a separate REIT. Founded in 1965 as Developers Diversified, the company built its first store (a K-Mart) in 1967 and went public in 1993. The company's portfolio currently consists of 270 shopping malls, of which 134 are wholly-owned. The other 136 are unconsolidated joint venture properties. DDR's assets are in 32 states and Puerto Rico, covering ~92 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) and ~250 acres of undeveloped property. Its top three tenants are TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) - 4.3% of revenues, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) (3.5%), and PetSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) (2.7%). The company's makeover is being conducted by a new management team (headed by CEO David Lukes) that was brought on board in March 2017, marking the fourth CEO change since 2009. As can be seen below, it has been a tough journey for shareholders.

Current Strategy:

Regardless of who has been in charge, DDR has been jettisoning assets - over $3 billion worth since 2015. Already down from 415 shopping malls at the end of 2014, the new DDR management team announced in April 2017 its intention to sell more properties to deleverage and de-risk the balance sheet by lowering net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 6.0x's by 2018. At the time of the press release, this metric was over 7x's. These asset sales should generate ~$900 million for debt reduction. Since the announcement, DDR has sold 47 shopping centers and land parcels for $1.3 billion (including 15 shopping centers held in joint ventures), or $763.1 million at the company's share at a sub 8% cap rate, including $600 million of assets in 4Q17 at a blended 7.5% cap rate. The proceeds from these dispositions were used to repay $522.4 million in secured debt, which helped lower pro rata net debt/EBITDA to 6.4x at the close of 2017. DDR expects to complete these property sales by mid-2018. Additionally, since 3Q17, DDR has received ~$91 million of preferred securities repayment from a JV with Blackstone that is being liquidated.

The second phase of DDR's deleverage/de-risk plan was announced in December 2017. The company said it would spin off a portfolio of 50 assets that includes 38 continental U.S. properties and all 12 of its Puerto Rico shopping malls into a separate publicly-traded REIT named Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI), that will seek to realize value for shareholders through asset sales and operations. Broadly speaking, these properties are of higher quality relative to the balance of DDR's current portfolio, but with lower growth potential. The RVI REIT will be capitalized by mortgage financing of $1.35 billion, the terms of which have not yet been disclosed. DDR shareholders will receive, on a pro rata basis, shares of RVI in an offering that is scheduled for July 2018. The company expects to unlock value in RVI through the liquidation of its assets over the next two to three years as it believes they are valued at a solid discount to Net Asset Value. 100% of the net proceeds of these dispositions will be distributed to shareholders. Looking forward, the company believes that the combination of unlocking value in RVI and growth in cash flows at the remaining properties in the New DDR should translate into net asset growth for its investors. The initial RVI dividend post-spinoff will be dependent on the amount of assets sold prior to the spin as well as the final mortgage terms. The gross book value of the RVI assets is ~$2.9 billion.

As an aside, the twelve Puerto Rico properties in the RVI portfolio were all impacted by Hurricane Maria with one property (Plaza Palma Real) still not operational, except for a handful of tenants representing a small percentage of the property's GLA. Overall, as of February 15, 2018, 76% of leased GLA was open for business in Puerto Rico, 85% excluding Palma. The company has entered a $150-175 million insurance claim for business interruption.

In addition to reducing leverage on its balance sheet, management has also sought to lengthen the weighted average maturity of its debt. The company executed three debt and preferred offerings totaling $975 million in 2017 that were employed to repay $900 million of senior unsecured notes, contributing to an increase in DDR's weighted average maturity from 3.9 to 5.3 years. The $1.35 billion in recently committed mortgage debt for RVI is being used to repay $452 million of old mortgage debt and to pay off all its $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% senior notes due 2021 and $600 million aggregate principal amount of other series of senior unsecured notes.

DDR also recapitalized its DDR Domestic Retail Fund I JV (of which it owns a 20% interest) encompassing 52 properties with a gross book value of $1.05 billion. The net effect of the transactions moved the JV's mortgage due date from 2017 to (essentially) 2022. DDR contributed $46.9 million in cash to fund its pro rata share of the recapitalization and related debt refinancing. Assuming 30-year maturities for DDR's preferred securities, all these moves should further extend weighted average maturity of New DDR to nearly 11 years post-spinoff and leave the company with no unsecured maturities until 2022, significantly reducing refinancing risk.

Once the spinoff of RVI is completed and New DDR's net debt/EBITDA is at the targeted 6.0x's, the company intends to recycle funds from dispositions into purchasing other properties, improving assets in its current portfolio, and repurchasing shares. It foresees growing cash flows at the New DDR by focusing on its remaining ~80 wholly-owned shopping centers with traffic-driving quality discounters such as TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross (NASDAQ:ROST) and/or grocers as anchors. ~70% of New DDR's wholly-owned portfolio will be anchored by grocery stores or mass merchants with a grocery component (e.g. Walmart (NYSE:WMT)). These store types are bucking the trend to shop online, unlike the recent bankruptcies at The Sports Authority, Golfsmith, and Toys 'R Us. A tenant in 21 DDR properties, Toys R' Us will act as a headwind on DDR during 2018 as its restructuring process plays out.

Post-spinoff, New DDR should see a 6.7% improvement in average base rent per square foot to $17.17. Also, by eliminating exposure to Puerto Rico, average household income within a three-mile radius of its properties will increase 15.9% to $98,710.

With more favorable demographics, management sees growth opportunities in small shop (< 10,000 sq. ft.) leasing for New DDR. Backing up this belief, the current company realized 48% growth in small shop leasing volumes during 4Q17 over 1H17 despite operating with a smaller property base.

Recent Results and Outlook

DDR reported 4Q17 FFO of $0.28 per share versus $0.30 in 4Q16 and $1.28 for FY17 versus $1.18 for FY16. The declines were attributable to the deleveraging asset sales. For the entire portfolio, new leasing spreads were 23.9% for 4Q17 and 11.1% for all 2017; renewal spreads were 2.2% and 5.2%, respectively. For the properties that will comprise the New DDR, new leasing spreads were 23.9% for 4Q17 and 17.2% for all 2017; renewal spreads were 5.3% and 7.1%, respectively.

After flat same-store net operating income (NOI) in 2017, management guided the street to 1.5% NOI growth post-spinoff with 3Q18 Operating FFO per share of at least $0.15.

The company also recently provided 1Q18 FFO guidance of $0.22 per share which was below street expectations.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary

Exiting 2017, DDR possessed ~$92.6 million in unrestricted cash. Owing mostly to asset sales, the company lowered its total debt from ~$4.5 billion at YE16 to ~$3.8 billion by YE17. DDR also has three issues of preferred equity outstanding, on which it paid ~$29 million in dividends during 2017. The company also has a $1 billion revolver with a $500 million accordion that was untapped at YE17.

At current prices, the common stock yields 11.4%. Prior to the spinoff, the company anticipates no change in its dividend policy, which is currently $0.19 per quarter. Post-spinoff, New DDR expects to pay a dividend of at least $0.10 per quarter with an adjusted FFO payout ratio of ~75%. Put another way, at current share prices, management forecasts a dividend yield post-spinoff above 5% with a payout ratio that would rank amongst the most conservative in its peer group. The actual yield is dependent, of course, on the market's perception of New DDR.

The current market cap of DDR is just under $2.5 billion.

DDR is well covered by Wall Street, with 16 analysts offering opinions since the beginning of 2017. Sentiment is pretty negative with one sell rating; one underperform; nine holds; and five buys.

Beneficial owner KG Cura Asset Management, represented by board member Otto Alexander, does not share the analysts' collective pessimism. KG Cura has added over 5.7 million shares to its position (now at ~52.9 million) since mid-February.

Verdict

The stock has been a headache for investors, losing more than 60% of its value since July 2016 as sentiment for shopping center and mall REITs has waned with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) devouring the brick and mortars, resulting in bankruptcies that have impacted the sector's and DDR's bottom line. With that said, management has done an admirable job deleveraging its balance sheet and de-risking future refinancing. However, present investors are banking not on the ~10% dividend yield but rather management's successful disposition of RVI's portfolio (which is of higher quality and likely more liquid than previously sold properties) and the ability of DDR's anchor stores to buck the brick and mortar extinction trend.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation of $2.9 billion of gross assets minus $1.35 billion in mortgage debt suggests current DDR shareholders would receive ~$4 per share in expected dividends from RVI asset sales plus pre-sale funds from operations and a dividend of at least $0.40 annually, or over 5.5% at current prices. Given the complexity of the company, I can only recommend a small purchase within a well-diversified portfolio for aggressive investors, which is how I am currently handling this high yield REIT.

