Nokia: Capturing Market Share

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is breaking out higher from beaten-down levels as management looks to improve its fundamental operations. Its share price has trended lower over the last decade but is showing signs of a reversal higher. This is largely due to management's investment in 5G technologies, aiming to capture market share early in the process. Should management's bets prove correct, the company could see growth in both its top and bottom line operations. I am buying stock in the name as a potential turnaround play higher.

Price Action

Nokia's share price has languished near historic lows in recent years as it struggled with its fundamentals operations and competition in the networking space. Management, however, has a plan to invest heavily in 5G technology, potentially taking a larger market share than both the 4G/LTE and small cells divisions.

The company's share price has been boosted in recent months due to investor optimism surrounding its efforts in the 5G space. Nokia's share price looks attractive at current levels after experiencing years of decline. Moreover, the $6 level has acted as strong resistance for the share price in recent years. The stock's recent strength and breakout higher pushed it above that level briefly, before settling lower. I am buying stock in the name as investor optimism improves around a beaten-down company that looks to be turning around its fundamental operations.

Fundamental Narrative

Nokia's continued push into the evolution of networks, and the technology surrounding it, sets the company apart from its competitors and should drive the share price higher in coming years.

The company engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

Over the last quarter, Nokia's sales were up 5% in a constant currency year-on-year basis, according to its earnings call. Moreover, group-level operating margin came in at 15%, up 1 percentage point, while gross margin was a solid 41.4%. The company's Q4 performance was largely driven by its networking strength, with significant progress in both its mobile portfolio and product migrations for key customers. Its 5G team recently made a true end-to-end call using 5G New Radio, the commercial version of 5G, according to management. This signals that Nokia is moving at an industry-leading pace, pushing its networking capabilities safely into the 5G realm, while looking to capture further market share.

Throughout 2017, the company gained market share in both 4G/LTE and small cells, announcing important wins with customers such as ALTÁN Redes in Mexico, TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) in Brazil and China Unicom (NYSE:CHU), according to its earnings call. Nokia also continues to win a disproportionate share of deals where it competes head to head against its major European competitors. These gains are important, as the 4G/LTE footprint will have an impact on 5G market share. This will be a significant challenge for others but easily addressed with Nokia's AirScale solution.

The company's end-to-end 5G Future X network architecture and its new ReefShark chipset will provide significant differentiation for Nokia as it heads towards the transition to 5G. Unlike 4G and previous generations of technology, 5G is very different, as it stands across the full network, from mobile access to cloud core. Customers know that they need to fundamentally reinvent their networks by taking an architecture-driven approach, which requires a coordinated, holistic solution across all elements, according to management. Nokia's 5G Future X architecture and end-to-end portfolio allows for this improvement, acting as a powerful differentiator for its brand.

Moreover, Nokia's ReefShark is something that will be difficult for competitors to match, according to management. It is the mobile network equivalent of its leading FP4 routing chip, and has variants for both radio and baseband. Although other companies can design their own silicon, it takes time and expertise, leaving Nokia confident that it can deliver superior-performing products that have a sustainable advantage for some time. ReefShark is set apart because it is powerful, capable of meeting the densification needs of operators in the world's largest cities, while increasing sell-side throughput by a factor of 3, according to management. When chained together, ReefShark can provide base stations up to a massive 6 terabits per second of throughput.

Similarly, leveraging Nokia Bell Labs' artificial intelligence innovations allows ReefShark to optimize radio resources and support network slicing. This will be critical to manage potentially millions of end-to-end network slices that will come with 5G. The product's efficiency also enables it to cut massive MIMO antenna size and power consumption in half, while cutting baseband power consumption by more than 60%. Lastly, ReefShark is open with common interfaces and toolkits, allowing customers the opportunity to access its AI capability, implement machine learning, and deploy their own algorithms in their networks. Due to its easy deployment, customers can upgrade their baseband by plugging it into Nokia's commercially available AirScale unit and start using it. Management expects to start shipping ReefShark in the third quarter of this year.

Over the next year, Nokia's market is expected to return to growth, led by 5G and strong growth across all its addressable segments. Its end-to-end 5G Future X portfolio and product lineup across its business groups will serve the company well in 5G, as it aims to increase 5G share versus what it had in 4G.

Below is a look at Nokia's revenue and earnings per share over the last two decades. Both revenue and EPS dropped significantly following the financial crisis, while profitability was further squeezed over the last two years. Although the company has faced competition over the last decade, weighing on its share price, there is reason to be optimistic about its future. Revenue is stabilizing, and Nokia's push to hold significant market share in the 5G space could further boost both top and bottom line growth. Management is focused on investing in areas of growth for the industry, leading to improving investor sentiment. Should Nokia get its bets right, the company could see a reversal higher in its fundamental operations, likely fueling share price gains.

Conclusion

NOK is breaking out higher from beaten-down levels as management looks to improve its fundamental operations. The share price has trended lower over the last decade, but is showing signs of a reversal higher. This is largely due to management's investment in 5G technologies, aiming to capture market share early in the process. Should management's bets prove correct, the company could see growth in both its top and bottom line operations. I am buying stock in the name as a potential turnaround play higher.

