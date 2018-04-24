Dividend Gravy Train: Rising Rate Resiliency Of Storage Units

Read below for the details on this unique (and sometimes overlooked) REIT sector and why Public Storage is the leader in its space.

With over 25 years of consecutive dividends and a beta of 0.36, Public Storage provides a stable income producing vehicle for dividend seeking investors.

Investment Thesis

For long-term investors seeking steady income from an asset that is rising-rate resilient, Public Storage (PSA) deserves a close look.

Demand will always exist for self-storage warehouses as long as people continue experiencing major life events (an unexpected move or divorce, downsizing properties after retiring, etc.), and the low cost to maintain storage facilities results in excellent cash flow generation year after year.

The short-term nature of its leases and the hassle customers must go through to switch storage unit providers make it easy for Public Storage to continuously raise rents and protect its profits from inflation.

With more than 25 years of consecutive dividends and business operations that are larger than its three closest rivals combined, Public Storage is a proven leader within its industry.

Follow along below as I highlight the key factors that make Public Storage a solid income investment.

The Company

Structured as a REIT, Public Storage "PSA" is an S&P 500 component engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States and Western Europe.

As of December 2017, the company has interests in over 2,500 storage facilities equating to approximately 171 million net rentable square feet. PSA also offers ancillary products that compliment its storage units such as a variety of boxes and "moving kits".

Additionally, PSA also owns 42% of the common shares outstanding in PS Business Parks (PSB) which owns and operates approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space as of December 2017.

In business since 1972, the self storage juggernaut offers a myriad of solutions to tenants in 38 states and 7 European countries. PSA is truly the leader in its industry as it's the world’s largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities, serving over one million customers.

Self Storage As An Investment

As a long-term investor myself, I love to deploy capital into business models that are inherently difficult to disrupt and provide a service or product that is in need during all market cycles. And using PSA as a vehicle to gain exposure into the asset class of self storage does exactly those things.

One of the most lovable aspects of this real estate sector is the simplicity of the asset itself. It is the epitomy of the "K.I.S.S." concept as you have a concrete pad upon which a cinderblock or steel shell sits, a garage door, and a light bulb. Unlike office space or multi-family apartments where at any given point, a litany of physical issues arise due to plumbing, electrical, drywall, pets, interior finishings, etc. Not to mention the ongoing maintenance of the asset itself with updates or remodels. In fact, as I write this article, the office building I work in is undergoing a large retrofit in order to be plumbed with the best (of today) communication and internet fiber. I can only wonder what they'll have to replace it with in a decade from now, but I digress.

When a tenant moves out of a storage unit, essentially all that takes place is sweeping of the floor, obviously testing the one light bulb, maybe grease the tracks on the door and "that's a wrap". In addition, no appearance items need updating as the years go by, since a garage from the 1980's appears the same as one would today. Whereas with multi-family or office, deep cleaning takes place as the space must remain appropriate for human occupancy, along with interior surfaces requiring consistent updates due to damage, wear, or out-dated appearance.

Simplicity isn't the only reason investors have taken a liking to self storage: the performance of this asset class has been quite strong when matched up to various benchmarks. How strong you say? Well, remember in 2008 when holding a real estate portfolio was essentially the equivalent to carrying Polio? Self Storage was the only REIT sector to post positive gains that year, giving investors 5% including the dividend. Even better, PSA alone had a return of 12.11% during that dreadful year.

That said, let's take a look at the growth of a $10,000 investment into PSA over the past decade against the Industrial REIT index and S&P 500:

We can see from the chart above that PSA stock has out-performed both the Industrial REIT index and the S&P 500 over the long-term. I should add that the self storage king accomplished this with roughly 1/3 of the volatility as well (Beta 0.36).

On a trailing total returns basis, PSA is a laggard against the S&P 500 in the short term. Although looking at the longer time horizons such as the 10 and 15 year, the stock is a clear leader.

This goes to show that the asset class itself is a "steady-eddy" type of investment that isn't sexy and won't always be on top any given year; Rather, it's the tortoise in the race against the hare.

Now that we've covered the simplistic nature of the asset class and the defensive tendencies it possesses, the third attractive quality investors find comforting is the fact that PSA stock is incredibly interest rate resilient.

Since storage units can be rented in periods as short as one month, the asset class in general isn't far out on the yield curve so to speak. The fact that PSA doesn't lock itself into set storage rates for long periods of time gives it the ability to adjust quickly to prevailing economic conditions such as interest rates and inflation.

With PSA having thousands of locations around the world, it has great insight of current market prices and what individuals are willing to pay for storage space in any given region. Increasing the monthly price of a unit by a few dollars isn't likely going to prompt very many tenants to go through the hassle of moving everything out of the unit, only to load it into a truck and drive across town to simply unload it into a space that will eventually increase in rent cost anyway.

This stable and recession-resistant cash flow has led to predictable business operations that have rewarded shareholders of PSA with healthy yields over the past quarter century. Currently the stock has a dividend yield of 4.06% or $8.00/share.

Risks

If everything about PSA stock and self storage as an asset class in general worked perfectly, this would be where I double the offer, provide free shipping, and prompt you to "call now!". Although in reality, every investment has some give and take so to speak.

With assets in many different geographical regions, the major risk to PSA is natural disasters. Most recently for example, both Hurricane Harvey and Irma forced PSA to temporarily close access to 284 of its properties during, and in the immediate aftermath of the storms. While almost all of the properties are now reopened and operational, the company stated that seven properties more severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey,(approximately 500,000 net rentable square feet and 4,000 units), will have to be demolished and rebuilt. The company also noted in the same statement that it plans to construct state-of the-art properties to withstand potential 500-year floods in the future. While the company has insurance for these types of events, these disasters are obviously major speed bumps in PSA's overall business operations that investors need to be aware of.

Public Storage Financials

Information derived from "Public Storage Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2017" unless otherwise cited.

For 2017, net income allocable to shareholders was $1,171.6 million or $6.73 per diluted common share. Compare this to $1,183.9 million or $6.81 per share in 2016 and that represents a decrease of $12.3 million or $0.08.

This decrease was largely caused by three main factors: A $67.6 million reduction due to foreign exchange rates (remember PSA operates in western Europe) against its euro denominated debt. IN addition, the company spent an increased amount of $8.5 million in interest expense associated with higher outstanding debt balances and a $7.8 million

casualty loss and $5.2 million in incremental tenant reinsurance losses related to Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

On a positive note, these losses were offset partially by a $66.9 million increase in self-storage net operating income and an $18.9 million increase in PSA's equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities.

The $66.9 million increase in self-storage net operating income I mentioned above is a result of a $44.6 million increase in PSA's "Same Store Facilities" (any property it had a business interest in previous to 2016) and a $22.3 million increase in Non Same Store Facilities. Revenues for the Same Store Facilities increased 3.0% or $63.0 million in 2017 as compared to 2016, due primarily to higher realized annual rent per occupied square foot. The higher realized annual rent is an example of PSA seeing the immediate impact of raising rental prices on its units as the market and economic conditions change.

In addition to rebuilding hurricane damaged properties, PSA recently issued $1 billion worth of notes (two different tranches) bearing interest rates of 2.370% and 3.094% due 2022 and 2027 respectively. The Company expects to use the net proceeds to make investments in self-storage facilities and in entities that own self-storage facilities, for the development of self-storage facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Below is an example of the type of developments PSA will use its note proceeds for:

Opened in February of 2018, this several hundred unit facility provides needed storage in areas where enough convenient facilities weren’t already available (South Bay area of Los Angeles). Stated in the release, the company planned to open 800 more storage units in the three-story facility later that month.

Another facility opened just this month now provides nearly 900 units to the heart of one of Charlotte’s fastest-growing suburbs (Huntersville) to help residents, both new and longtime, find more room close to home.

Conclusion

While the self storage REIT sector certainly isn't the sexiest investment out there, history shows its one of the most defensive and inflation protected. Offering a service that is needed by a wide array of individuals in various stages of life, self storage has been proven to reward shareholders nicely over the long-term.

Operating as the largest publicly traded self storage company in the world, Public Storage has the resources and expertise to leverage all of its costs across the company to generate better profitability. Margins are also helped by the company’s focus on locations with favorable demographics.

PSA stock is currently trading back down around its early 2015 levels after taking a breather from its exuberant bull-run. Couple that with the share price being beaten down from the affects of Harvey and Irma, and it presents a nice possible entry point for long term investors.

With a beta of just 0.36, PSA is likely the type of investment that could cause you to snooze. Although for those who seek consistent income from defensive sector, that may be the best characteristic yet.

