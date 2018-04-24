Facts From Earnings Reports Will Drive Out Rumors And Fake News

All the major indexes rose last week, but Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) woes apparently spooked a lot of investors. Even though I do not own Apple (I instead own some of Apple's suppliers), I want to assure everyone that the semiconductor companies I own are all forecasted to post very strong first-quarter sales and earnings, and they are not characterized by analyst cuts. Unscrupulous short sellers have been preying on technology companies for the past several weeks and spreading vicious rumors - like micro LED will replace OLED screen technology. That was thoroughly refuted last week by Apple. There are endless rumors that China will stop buying U.S.-made optical equipment, which is also entirely false, just like the micro LED story.

In the past several weeks, there has been an excessive amount of fake news posted by short sellers that are desperate to try to manipulate technology stocks before we get too deep into earnings announcement season. I should also add that I have diversified away from technology in recent months, so I am much less dependent on tech stocks this earnings season, but I for one will enjoy "squeezing the shorts" as wave after wave of stunning first-quarter results are announced, just like we have seen in previous quarters.

(Please note: Louis Navellier does not currently hold a position in Apple. Navellier & Associates does currently own a position in Apple for some client portfolios).

Positive News (and Rising Rates) Raise Chances for a June Rate Increase

The economic news was very positive last week. The Commerce Department announced that retail sales (finally!) rose 0.6% in March, which was significantly better than economists' consensus estimate of 0.4%. This was a welcome relief after three previous monthly declines of 0.1% to 0.2%. A 2% surge in vehicle sales in March (the strongest in six months) led overall retail sales in March. Excluding vehicles, retail sales rose 0.2% in March. Overall, it now appears that an early Easter and early tax refunds may have contributed to strong March retail sales. In the past 12 months, retail sales have risen 4.5% and online sales have risen nearly 10%, so it appears that consumers are still shopping online for the best deals.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department announced that housing starts rose 2% in March to an annual pace of 1.32 million. This was good news since housing starts had been erratic in previous months due to severe winter weather. The fact that spring is finally here and the long winter is ending in most regions means that economic activity will likely finally perk up. In the past 12 months, housing starts are now up 7.5%, which means that there will likely be robust growth for construction suppliers and homebuilders.

Also, on Tuesday, the Fed reported that industrial production rose 0.5% in March, due largely to a 2.7% rise in vehicle production. Capacity utilization is now at a very healthy 78%, up 4.3% in the past 12 months. On Wednesday, the Fed also released its Beige Book survey for its upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. All 12 Fed districts posted growth at a "modest to moderate" pace. Nine of the 12 Fed districts expressed concerns about tariffs, but since fears over a trade war have fizzled with China's latest concession, I expect these tariff fears will subside.

As far as the Fed raising key interest rates at its June 13 FOMC meeting, the probability is rising, since intermediate Treasury yields between 2-year and 5-year notes have risen significantly. The Fed does not want to invert the yield curve since it would be devastating to the banks they regulate. If market rates and inflation pressures continue to rise, the Fed will likely feel forced to raise rates 0.25% in mid-June.

On Thursday, the Conference Board announced that its index of leading economic indicators (LEI) rose only 0.3% in March, the smallest increase since last September, but nine of the 10 components rose, so the LEI still bodes well for continued economic growth, especially as the spring weather improves.

Crude Oil Supply Crunch Pushes Prices Up

Crude oil prices continued to rise last week due to strong economic activity, improving weather, and tightening inventories. Crude oil prices typically rise this time of year and ebb in late September for seasonal reasons. This time, supply constraints are magnifying that move. On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil supplies declined by 1.1 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline and distillate (e.g., diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, etc.) inventories declined by 3 million and 3.1 million barrels, respectively. The global energy glut is slowly abating due to robust demand. The news last week that China's first-quarter GDP expanded at a 6.8% annual pace reinforced that outlook.

On Friday, President Trump blamed OPEC for crude oil prices rising, implying that they are trying to ensure that Aramco's (ARMCO) Initial Public Offering sells well by allowing crude oil prices to meander higher. Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Khalid al-Falih, told CNBC, "Markets should determine price."

Interestingly, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is the largest supply of emergency crude oil in the world and President Trump recently approved a 15% release of SPR. I suspect that if WTI breaches $70 per barrel, President Trump will release more of the SPR to help stabilize global energy prices.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.