If AutoZone's Buyback Were A Dividend, Its Stock Price Would Soar

Although many will argue that a dividend is superior to share repurchases, and vice versa, the truth is, they are both simply a return of capital to shareholders. Some prefer the cash in hand that a dividend offers, while others prefer the fact that a buyback can return cash while deferring the tax bill until the shareholder is ready to sell. AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) has been one of the most aggressive buyers of their own shares I have ever seen. The company steadily returns 100% of their net income to shareholders in the form of share repurchases, often extinguishing 6%-8% of their shares each year. While this may be underappreciated by many, the reality is, this is the financial equivalent to AutoZone paying a 6%-8% dividend. If AutoZone were to redirect the cash spent buying back stock and instead send it out as cash dividends, the stock would likely soar.

While AutoZone is almost certain to continue to choose buybacks over dividends, investors should view the buyback for what it is- a 6%-8% payout that is effectively reinvested. The company has been incredibly intelligent with historical buying, and today's unusually low valuation means AutoZone will most likely repurchase almost 10% of their shares this year. Meanwhile, nothing fundamentally has changed, the company is still a growth machine and an extraordinarily consistent one at that. Earnings are headed for a record high this year, and likely every year for the foreseeable future. Given the ever-shrinking share count, the last remaining shareholders could end up being the loyal ones who don't trade in and out on a whim and who value the company much higher than traders or short-term oriented investors do. Regardless of the outcome, AutoZone is so cheap that buyers today are almost certain to do very well over time.

Putting the AutoZone buyback into perspective

AutoZone's (NYSE:AZO) board of directors met last month and authorized an additional $1 billion share repurchase program. This press release didn’t draw a lot of attention, especially considering how frequently AutoZone authorizes share repurchase programs, but right there in the language of the press release reads the following:

"AutoZone, Inc. today announced its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $1 billion of the Company’s common stock in connection with its ongoing share repurchase program. Since the inception of the repurchase program in 1998, and including the above amount, AutoZone’s Board of Directors has authorized $19.7 billion."

For those who don't follow the company, $19.7 billion is more than the entire market cap of the company today. This ongoing buyback has taken place since 1998, a time when the share price of the company was just $20. At the time, the total market capitalization of the company was just $3 billion. The fact that AutoZone has spent nearly $20 billion buying their own stock when their entire company was only valued at $3 billion when they began purchasing shares should jump out at readers. It has been a huge part of the parabolic rise of the share price from 2000 to 2016 when AutoZone hit its all-time high above $816 per share.

And AutoZone hasn't been reckless with their buying either. We can see the following piece of information in their most recent annual report

"From January 1998 to August 26, 2017, we have repurchased a total of 142.3 million shares at an aggregate cost of $17.826 billion."

That divides out to an average price paid of just $125 per share. Although AutoZone is almost always in the market buying, the company has been very effective at buying more when prices are low and less when prices are higher.



If the buyback were a dividend, AutoZone's share price would soar

Over the past three full fiscal years, AutoZone has averaged $1.26 billion per year spent buying back stock. This compares to $1.23 billion per year of average net income. In fact, if you go back through old annual reports there are no years going back to the early 2000s when AutoZone didn't spend 100% or more of its net income on share repurchases. Now, considering AutoZone's earnings per share for the current fiscal year and next fiscal year are $50 & $57 per share, the implied buyback yield on today's purchase price equates to an 8%-9% payout. The fact is, there are almost no examples of large S&P 500 corporations with perfect track records of growth in revenue, earnings, and earnings per share, that will yield you 8%-9%. It's insane that the market doesn't see this for what it is, but so be it. If the market continues to value AutoZone like it does, we already know from twenty years of history is that AutoZone will just keep gobbling up their shares until perhaps there are almost none left.

If Berkshire Hathaway can eliminate the trader mentality with a high stock price, so can AutoZone.

One of Warren Buffett's not so famous quotes was when he described how he liked using a very high stock price (due to not splitting the stock) to advertise to shareholders and potential shareholders that he doesn't want short-term oriented traders in the stock. Here's the quote:

“You can hold a rock concert, and that’s OK. You can hold a ballet, and that’s OK. Just don’t hold a rock concert and advertise it as a ballet.”

By refusing to split the stock, Warren Buffett has effectively told shareholders that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA) is not a trading stock and that it's not to be bought by short-term investors. Berkshire Hathaway trades, on average, less than 400 "A" shares per day, or 0.0005% of all outstanding shares. Compare that to a highly liquid, low dollar stock like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) that trades nearly 80 million shares per day on average, or a "hot" stock like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) which churns, on average, about 2.8% of its share base daily.

AutoZone has refused to split its stock as well. Their share count has fallen from 150 million shares in 2000 down to just 26.9 million today, and their average daily trading volume is usually around 400,000.

If AutoZone continues buying 8% of its shares annually, in ten years the share count will be down to just 11 million. With continued growth in earnings, AutoZone could easily be a $2,000+ stock by then. There's very little that appeals less to large fund managers than a stock with only 11 million shares outstanding. They simply can't go into the market and buy, sell, or short hundreds of thousands of shares in a couple hours the way that they want/need to. In addition, if AutoZone can continue its multi-decade trend of growing sales, earnings, and earnings per share every year for another decade or longer, the last remaining shareholders are likely to be ultra-long-term oriented investors who just don't constantly trade in and out of stocks and who value AutoZone very highly.

I certainly don’t want readers to believe that AutoZone will begin trading like Berkshire Hathaway next week, or even next year, but by refusing to split the stock and endlessly buying their own shares, they are clearly on the Berkshire Hathaway path.

There is no reason AutoZone's share price should decline, ever.

Yes, I said it. AutoZone's share price should never decline on any trading day. Why do I say this? Two reasons. First, AutoZone reports record revenue and record earnings per share every single year. They open new stores, expand into new markets, their asset base grows larger, and their shares outstanding shrink, every single year, without interruption. As the earnings power of the company grows each and every year like clockwork, the intrinsic value of the company grows every year like clockwork.

The other reason AutoZone's share price should never decline is because in a world where investors have an owner mentality, such as the one that permeates the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder base, investors don't trade in and out of stocks each quarter. They buy stock in order to be an owner in a company and they are all too happy to hold their shares for years, or even decades. These true owner oriented investors don't sell on a whim because of a quarter where same-store sales were 0.2% lower than the consensus forecast called for. They sell because they are retiring, or buying a new home, or paying for college for their children.

If this were how investors actually treated their shares, then very few shares would change hands each year. Most of those sellers would be matched off with buyers, and whatever was left would be absorbed by AutoZone's buyback. This is why I say that AutoZone's share price shouldn't really ever decline. Some readers may think I’m crazy for saying that, but remember, Berkshire Hathaway class A shares have a trading volume of less than 400 per day, and while there is significant trading in the Berkshire Hathaway class B shares, those B shares are anchored to the price of the A shares. Now imagine Warren Buffett took every dollar that came in the door and used it to buy Berkshire Hathaway stock. Do you honestly think the share price would decline, ever?

Valuing AutoZone on fundamentals

Okay, so enough about the buyback. How should AutoZone be valued? Let's look first at a long-term chart of its revenue and earnings per share.

There's not a single significant stumble at any point in that chart. Every year revenue and earnings per share are higher. This level of consistency is the type of consistency typically found with world-class companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Berkshire Hathaway, or Philip Morris (NYSE:PM). These companies report growth in underlying earnings year after year like clockwork. They also typically trade at premium valuations. If AutoZone were to simply trade with a market valuation of 17 times earnings, it would be selling for nearly $1,000 based on forward earnings estimates.

If we use the discounted earnings/cash flow analysis to value AutoZone, we find the true intrinsic value of the shares. Using the calculator found here and the earnings estimates found here we can calculate that AutoZone, if it were to grow earnings per share by 11% annually for the next five years (which is slower than analysts currently predict) and then by 5% annually after that, would be worth nearly $1,200 per share today. This uses the mid-point of this year and next year's earnings estimates since AutoZone's current fiscal year is almost over. It also uses an 11% discount rate. The math and logic behind the calculator can be explained here, but the point is, a rational investor could pay up to $1,200 per share for AutoZone today, and still end up with a double-digit annual rate of return if the market were functioning based on intrinsic value and not short-term emotions.

But what about AutoZone's debt?

One of the most frequent criticisms of AutoZone is its use of leverage to support its growth strategies in the face of the ongoing return of 100% of net income through share repurchases. Critics say that AutoZone’s debt poses a threat to the business. It is true that AutoZone has $5 billion of debt on their balance sheet. What is rarely mentioned is how perfectly well this debt is laddered. For example, looking at the annual report under "Note I - Financing" we see that in no year for the next eight years does AutoZone have more than $500 million of debt maturities. In some years the number is as low as $250 million. In other words, future annual debt maturities are just 15% to 30% of AutoZone's current operating cash flow, and operating cash flow continues to rise, having doubled since 2010.

Considering the consistency of sales and earnings, and the necessity of the parts and services AutoZone provides, even in a recession or a 2008 style financial crisis where liquidity dries up, AutoZone should have no difficulty managing their debts

Regardless of what happens, AutoZone shareholders are going to do very well.

Whether investors begin to treat AutoZone's buyback as the equivalent of a dividend, whether AutoZone simply buys all of their shares, or whether the market wakes up and values AutoZone appropriately based on its steady, double-digit earnings growth, I don't see how investors could not do well over time with AutoZone. I believe it is one of the best deals in the market today. And whether we have a recession or whether we have continued economic expansion, nothing fundamentally should alter that belief. The beauty of the buyback is that an investor can buy the shares today, and regardless of what happens, they will end up owning a larger and larger percentage of a company with an impeccable track record of growth.

