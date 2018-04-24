Bahrain's Massive Oil Discovery Put Into Perspective

On the face of it, Bahrain's announcement of a huge oil discovery may be the biggest such find world-wide for at least the last few decades. In fact, depending on how it will be classified and how much of it will be deemed to be recoverable, it might make 2018 the best year in terms of global oil discoveries this century.

Source: Energyskeptic.com

The source rock is thought to be very tight, therefore recovery rates may not be ideal, and at least some of it might have to be recovered using fracking. If the ultimate recovery rate for this field would only be about 25% or so, which ordinarily would be on the low-end if this were a conventional field, it would be a huge discovery, which to some extent would help salvage what thus far turned out to be an otherwise disappointing century in terms of oil discoveries. It would also renew hope in regards to our planet still having some positive surprises in terms of hydrocarbon resources. But the details of the find call into question whether this discovery even belongs on the above chart, which only tracks new conventional reserve discoveries. This of course, is not only a matter of technicality. It is yet another major piece of the puzzle that increasingly paints a picture of an industry that will need more and more financial resources to get the oil out of the ground.

Bahrain's National Oil & Gas Authority is itself labeling the field as being borderline between being conventional and unconventional. The main reason is because it is a tight rock formation, meaning that oil recovery may involve unconventional extraction methods. Perhaps it will not be the case from the outset, but as the limited opportunity to extract oil from pockets that might behave more like a conventional resource will dwindle, it may come down to unconventional methods eventually. Just what kind of methods will be used remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen how some of the now classical techniques of producing tight rock formations will be implemented, given that it is a tight oil field that is covered by mostly shallow water. Currently most tight oil extraction happens on land and as we know, it involves a relatively high rate of drilling to make up for high well decline rates.

As most of us know, offshore oil exploration mostly involves drilling as few wells as possible, because of the costs involved in employing platforms, meaning that the needs of offshore are the opposite of what it takes to produce tight oil.

Source: Howstuffworks.

The good news in regards to the Bahrain field is that the water is relatively shallow, so it may be possible to get by with fixed platforms, which are cheaper. Nevertheless, it goes without saying that the cost involved in building and deploying such platforms in order to drill wells which might very well behave similarly to what we have seen in onshore tight oil fields in the US, may be prohibitively expensive.

Bahrain discovery may be a case of it being a resource of the future.

It is often said that certain resources, such as oil shale, also known as kerogen will always be a resource of the future, in other words it cannot be economically produced given current technology and current prices. There have been many pilot projects which tried a number of ways to approach the technical and economic challenges involved, but in the end it mostly left the industry disappointed.

It may very well be the case with Bahrain's offshore tight oil field that perhaps only a very limited amount of the oil will be feasible to produce given current prices and technology that is available. Shale oil and gas came into play once oil and gas prices provided an incentive for the industry to find a way to get to massive shale resource. Two existing technologies, namely horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing were combined to get to the oil & gas that has been known to be there for a long time, but was never considered to be particularly attractive to exploit as long as oil & gas prices were not high enough to make it more attractive.

Exploiting the newly discovered Bahrain field would most likely initially involve a limited effort to target some of the more conventional pockets of the field. In other words any geology within the field that may be accessible and viably exploited through conventional means. We don't really know how much of the over 80 billion barrels in place can be extracted through conventional means. It may be that a large portion of it is accessible through such means. On the other hand, after further exploratory wells will be drilled, it may be concluded that most of the potentially technically recoverable resource may need to be done through fracking.

While combining current aspects of offshore drilling technology with hydraulic fracturing may be a technically viable way to access the oil, I doubt it very much that it is an economically viable solution. While we don't know exactly how much it would cost, given that at this point we have no way of figuring out the exact technical approach that would be used, I think we can say with relative certainty that given the added complication of drilling offshore, it would make it considerably more expensive compared with onshore tight oil fields.

Source: Oil & Gas Financial Journal.

We should keep in mind that while we see this chart showing an average US shale break-even cost of about $35/barrel for 2016, not many shale companies actually managed to produce an operating profit that year, even though the average WTI crude oil price was $43/barrel. The real costs of producing shale oil seem to be significantly higher, given that not even in 2017, with the average WTI price in the $51/barrel range, did we see it raining profits in the shale industry. Factoring in the assumed added cost of operating offshore, Bahrain's giant tight oil discovery cannot be anything else but some very expensive oil. We are yet to see whether or not it might be outright prohibitively expensive, in other words, the prevailing price of oil in coming years might not be high enough to make the resource economically viable.

Longer term oil market implications.

Because the cost of extracting this oil resource is most likely to be significantly higher than the cost of extracting US shale oil, this particular resource is not likely to contribute a great deal to lowering prices in the future. In fact, the opposite may be true. If we will come to increasingly rely on such resources as this newly discovered Bahrain field, it means that production from this field is likely to further help cement a higher oil price floor in the longer term. We should take a step back and contemplate the fact that the global oil industry was horrified by the prices we saw in 2016, which averaged $43/barrel, while just two decades ago oil prices in the $10-20/barrel seemed normal.

Source: EIA.

We are clearly moving away from dwindling conventional oil resources that cost $10-20/barrel to produce and increasingly sourcing our oil from resources that tend to cost somewhere between $30-60/barrel to extract. Some resources currently in production are in fact costing more than that, evidenced by the fact that many projects around the world are currently still losing money within the current oil price range. With much of the future supply of oil coming from increasingly expensive Canadian oil sands, the US shale industry, which is most likely set to run out of prime drilling opportunities in coming years and move on to second tier acreage that will cost significantly more to develop, we are most likely a few years away from having to move to the next price floor level. The new higher price floor will be meant to support a growing volume of production that will come from resources that will cost over $60/barrel to develop. The Bahrain field will most likely contribute to building that new longer term oil price floor, assuming that it will be producing oil at all in coming years and decades. Together with other unconventional resources, such as second tier shale acreage, Venezuela's massive unconventional oil reserves, it might contribute to making sure that we will have adequate oil supplies in the future, but most likely at a significantly higher price than we currently need to meet our needs today.

