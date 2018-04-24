Investor Reflexivity In Action

George Soros is a great investor, not only because he made a lot of money in the markets, but because he has a rather rare combination of skills: He is a great trader and a great analyst. He is by no means perfect - no one is - but in my experience most good traders are not the greatest longer-term thinkers and most analysts are not the greatest shorter-term traders. He is both. While wearing his analyst hat, Mr. Soros came up with the "theory of reflexivity," which goes like this (as explained by Investopedia):

Reflexivity theory states that investors don't base their decisions on reality but their perceptions of reality. The actions that result from these perceptions have an impact on reality, or fundamentals, which then affects investors' perceptions and thus prices. The process is self-reinforcing and tends toward disequilibrium, causing prices to become increasingly detached from reality. Soros views the global financial crisis as an illustration of the theory. In his view, investors assumed that on a nationwide basis housing prices would never decline. And as they came to believe a financial instrument made up of subprime mortgages, if properly packaged, could be as safe as their AAA credit rating implied, prices of those assets became detached from reality. This bubble eventually collapsed, resulting in the financial crisis. This theory runs counter to mainstream economic theory. This theory states that economic participants are on the whole rational and that they make decisions that in the aggregate amount to good choices. It also holds that free markets are effective at balancing supply and demand, at pricing assets correctly, and that they are self-correcting, resulting in equilibrium. And at equilibrium, market prices reflect fundamentals, but do not change fundamentals.

We now have something truly bizarre - reflexivity going on at a moment when the stock market sold off sharply while earnings growth for most companies is accelerating. In a normal environment, accelerating earnings mean appreciating share prices. Here we have the opposite. The stock market is worried about World War III starting in Syria or a trade war with China and the rest of the world, which investors clearly perceive as negative potential outcomes that would reverse the present acceleration in earrings.

Be that as it may, if such undesirable outcomes are avoided, prices can decline only so much in an accelerating earnings environment. Declining prices with accelerating earnings typically result in a coiled spring or "beachball under water" effect that ultimately ends up correcting itself to the upside.

Pictured above is the S&P 500 Index (blue line) with forward 12-month EPS estimates which have now climbed above $160, an all-time high. So far, with only 17% of S&P 500 reporting, earnings growth for the quarter is running at 18.3%, which is a very high rate. It is not knowable what the exact growth rate will be at this point, as the majority of index components have not reported, but suffice to say that earnings have accelerated in a very mature stock market and economic cycle, which is almost unheard of.

Earnings tend to grow the fastest in the early stages of an economic recovery because they get depressed during a recession, so it is easier to grow faster from a smaller base. Now we have record profit margins in the S&P 500 and late-cycle acceleration. Some of it is due to the concentrated global recovery, but a lot of it has to do with the Trump tax cuts, which have basically left more money to circulate in the economy and have increased the profitability for the economy at large.

News Channels' Reality TV-Like Ratings

As I have mentioned previously, if Mr. Trump manages to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, rebalances the hopelessly out-of-balance U.S.-China trade relationship, and pulls out of Syria without starting World War III, he will be revered as much as Ronald Reagan. But because of Mr. Trump's chaotic nature, many observers are missing the fact that he is executing on his election promises with remarkable consistency.

Still, it would be best for everyone that Mr. Mueller finishes his investigation with the findings that Mr. Trump has not been compromised by the Russians so he can execute on his economic agenda. But, as James Comey so famously opined last week, it is possible, however unlikely, that Mr. Trump has been compromised by the Russians. Comey should know, as he ran the investigation before Mueller took over.

I have dubbed the President's first year in office The Presidential Apprentice Season 1, since he was learning on the job with a high turnover of key administration officials. So far, his second year in office can be dubbed The Presidential Apprentice Season 2, with significantly more drama than year 1. CNN has become far more entertaining to watch than any of the reality TV shows, including the President's own Apprentice (the actual show, not in its present reincarnation on CNN). The twists and turns of an adult movie actress and a Playboy model suing the President have become convoluted, magnified by the legal battles of the President's own lawyer's personal legal team after the FBI raided his office and residences. (It has to be pointed out that all senior DOJ officials that signed off on Michael Cohen's warrant are Republican appointees so there may be something there, unrelated to Mr. Mueller's investigation.)

If all this CNN drama can be reduced to normal levels, the stock market will likely rally, based on the present economic fundamentals. Still, if one were to borrow an eloquent phrase from Mr. Comey, it is possible, however unlikely, that "normal" may not exist in the present situation.

Normality may just be my wishful thinking.

