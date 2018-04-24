Alibaba: It Just Keeps Getting Better

Alibaba's international M&A activity will continue driving top line growth for years to come, diversifying revenue along the way.

Alibaba Group (BABA) has tumbled over 10% from late March to early April, amid trade war fears revolving around recently imposed tariffs. New headlines coming out last Thursday placed further pressure on Alibaba stock in after hours trading.

We believe the fears looming overhead are overstated by the market, and foresee Alibaba's rampant growth continuing into the future fueled by strategic M&A. As the company expands its operations across the globe, diversity among geographic regions and business segments will increase.

Additionally, Alibaba's valuation is attractive when considering growth prospects, and current performance. The negative news flow certainly does not help, but this dip in price presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors to enter or add to a position.

Financial Overview

The company has grown at an impressive rate over the last several years, boasting a 5-year CAGR of over 40%. Revenue is primarily driven by core e-commerce, although segments like cloud computing are growing rapidly.

The best part is that it's not over yet, as Alibaba pushes forward with international expansion, exposing itself to a variety of markets. Many investors compare the firm to a venture capital fund - an understandable comparison given the countless investments the company has made in startups.

The M&A deals seem to be smaller pieces to a larger puzzle; one of a vertically integrated conglomerate-like corporation, spread out over the globe. The company pursues lower-risk revenue, diversifying across a multitude of industries and geographic regions. All this, without greatly compromising top line growth or margins.

Cash Is King

Aside from top line growth, the company has been able to generate strong free cash flow over the last several years. Free cash flow has remained strong, at ~46% of revenue in the past year. This is significantly higher than industry peers, which average ~14% in LTM FCF (% sales).

The strong FCF has contributed to a growing cash position, which now totals nearly $144 billion RMB.

As cash on hand grows, the financial position of the company strengthens. Alibaba's quick ratio provides a look at the company's health and ability to cover short-term liabilities with cash.

The ratio has bounced around over the last few years, yet remains well above 1, signifying the company is in a good position to cover current liabilities should the need arise.

Alibaba remains a high quality company in our eyes, considering the number of industries the company is tapping into across the globe driven by M&A. Additionally, the company's cash flow performance is impressive to say the least, generating a free cash flow margin (% sales) multiples higher than the industry average.

Ele.Me Acquisition

Recently, Alibaba released a statement disclosing that they will be acquiring the remaining stake in Ele.me, an online delivery and local services platform in China. As of the release, Alibaba and its affiliates owned ~43% of shares outstanding.

Alibaba CEO, Daniel Zhang, stated that:

We are excited for Ele.me to become a part of the Alibaba ecosystem. Under the leadership of its founder and management team, Ele.me has achieved leading market share in China’s online food delivery and local services sector. Our shared belief that New Retail will create more value for customers and merchants has brought us together. Looking forward, Ele.me can leverage Alibaba’s infrastructure in commerce and find new synergies with Alibaba’s diverse businesses to add further momentum to the New Retail initiative. Source: 6-K Filing

As mentioned above, management envisions the acquisition propelling their New Retail vision forward, also standing to benefit Alibaba's payment service, Alipay. The online food delivery business benefits many of the restaurants they service. Here in the US, UberEATS - undoubtedly a top delivery service - is used by companies such as McDonald's (MCD), which have cited an increase in orders (and order sizes) as a result of the business.

For this reason, online food delivery is popular among both businesses and consumers. Alibaba's effort to acquire the leading company in this space positions them to better handle competition, and rewards them with strong contributions to revenue. Once Alibaba has a solid grip on the way things are run in the Chinese region, there's nothing stopping further expansion into other geographic areas.

Although the Ele.me acquisition alone will not make it or break it for Alibaba, its just one piece of a very large puzzle. The seemingly endless number of investments Alibaba has made in growing businesses will certainly have an effect in the long-term success of the company.

Relative Valuation

Alibaba has faced some headwinds recently, which has placed pressure on the stocks valuation. When factoring the growth prospects for the company, the stock seems attractively priced with a PEG ratio of ~1.2.

When compared to its peer group, the company trades below the average/median forward P/E at ~33x. Despite the lower valuation, the company's performance metrics are leaps and bounds higher than competitors.

On a historical basis, the stock also looks attractively priced. Over the last several years, the company has traded between 20x to over 50x earnings, averaging ~42x earnings.

Alibaba's current multiple comes in just over 40x LTM earnings, below the historical average. On a forward-looking basis, an earnings multiple in low 30's showcases the strong bottom line growth expected for the year.

Given the heavy efforts to diversify revenue, and spread out over various geographic regions, we believe the company is deserving of a higher multiple. However, in our eyes, the market will continue to underestimate the potential of Alibaba until the results begin to come in.

Risks

Each company faces headwinds at some point, and Alibaba is no exception. Identifying whether headwinds are temporary is the crucial part; issues that drag out over long periods are dangerous, and eat up investment returns.

Given the vast number of VC-type investments, and M&A that Alibaba carries out, due diligence on behalf of Alibaba is critical. Should the acquisitions not turn up synergies as expected, the effort becomes meaningless. Potentially bad investments also inhibit Alibaba's growth, which can lead to lower than expected revenue, etc.

Increasing competition in the region is also something to take into account. As competitors position themselves to compete with Alibaba, and attempt push the company out of the picture, Alibaba may be looking at a smaller pie to eat from.

External factors (e.g. trade war rhetoric) could certainly pressure the stock price, as has been recently witnessed. Even if the company remains on a straight path, investors fear such talks. Any legislation which is passed to regulate Alibaba's outreach would also be met by negative sentiment from investors.

Conclusion

Alibaba remains a solid company, as it pours money into international expansion through strategic M&A. The wide array of companies Alibaba invests in will lead to revenue diversification down the line.

Management's focus on the synergies from these M&A deals is impressive, and we feel confident the ventures will pay off in the future. Alibaba is casting a wide net, yet doing so carefully. Investments are being made across the board, ranging from traditional brick and mortar retail, to ride sharing. The industries which Alibaba is exposing itself to are rapidly growing, with plenty of upside potential. Margins may fluctuate, but should remain strong in the long-run given the vertical integration efforts being made by management.

We feel that the company's future growth prospects are being underestimated by the market. When combined with recent trade-related apprehension, long-term investors are presented with an attractive opportunity to enter a position, or add to an already-existing position.

