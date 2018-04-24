NOBL: Dividends Have Been Under Pressure

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. While the fund has had a rough start to the year, I believe it can offer investors some piece of mind if market volatility continues to increase. The fund's top sector is consumer staples, a sector that will hold up well because it focuses on products that consumers need. Furthermore, NOBL's underlying holdings have shown resilience, as the fund has seen a sharp increase in its distribution, compared to last year. This is a trend I expect to continue throughout 2018. Finally, the fund's valuation is markedly cheaper than the broader market, which tells me further downside may be limited.

Background

First, a little about NOBL. The fund's stated objective is to seek investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. This means the fund focuses exclusively on companies in the S&P 500 that have grown their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. NOBL currently trades at $62.31/share and, based on its last four distributions, yields 1.88% annually. I covered NOBL back in January, and recommended investors pick up the fund. Since then, NOBL has not performed very well, and has returned a negative 4.65%. Furthermore, NOBL has underperformed the broader market this year, posting a 3% share price drop, compared to a 1% decline for the broader S&P 500. Due to this performance, I wanted to review NOBL again to gauge its outlook for the rest of 2018. In spite of this underperformance, I still believe NOBL has the right recipe to trend higher still, and I will explain why in detail below.

Great Dividend Growth - Is It Enough?

While NOBL's yield is not anything to really brag about, yield alone does not tell the whole story. The impressive attribute to focus on, is the fund's dividend growth, which is quite strong in a year-over-year comparison. NOBL's distribution in March represented a roughly 26% gain to its Q1 dividend compared to its 2017 Q1 distribution. That is a very strong number, not just in isolation, but also in relative terms. To illustrate, let us see how that compares to other popular dividend funds with similar objectives, namely, the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG):

Fund YOY Dividend Growth NOBL 26% SDY 25% VIG (7%)

As you can see, NOBL's dividend is growing at a rate that bests other dividend "aristocrat" funds such as SDY, and VIG, which has a growth focus as well.

The downside is, even with this aggressive dividend growth, the fund still yields under 2%. With interest rates set to move even higher still later this year, this yield is looking quite paltry. Other dividend funds I cover, while not growing their dividends quite as aggressively, are still growing them - and yielding higher amounts. That being the case, I still like NOBL's aristocrat focus. While its yield is low, I am extremely confident it will move higher each quarter this year (all other things being equal) because that is what aristocrats do - they increase their dividend payout reliably. Therefore, while the interest rate guidance is telling us to be especially selective about the dividend-paying companies and funds we buy, I believe NOBL is a strong one to consider.

Industrials Exposure - Good & Bad

It is important to consider the industrials sector when reviewing NOBL because it has a weighting of over 17% within the fund, and is the second largest sector exposure. This is an area I was bullish on at the start of the year, but has actually moved in lock-step with the broader market so far in 2018, as illustrated by the chart below (the light blue represents the S&P 500, the dark blue is industrials sector):

Source: Fidelity

Therefore, industrials have not out-performed so far, and is one of the reasons NOBL is down since late January along with the rest of the market.

So what is industrials, and why do I still favor a fund with such large exposure to that sector? Simply, this sector includes companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods, namely for industries like aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, and electrical equipment and heavy machinery. These companies build things, and stand to benefit from increased government infrastructure and military spending. This is an area that stands to benefit from the spending bill passed out of Washington last month. The bill included an $80 billion increase to defense spending, which represented a large increase year over year. Other infrastructure projects were also approved, which represents a lot of opportunity for the companies that both use and produce heavy equipment.

Of course, there are plenty of risks to this sector. Namely, if economic growth slows, this is a sector that will be hit, and hit hard. While slowing economic growth is a risk we face constantly, some macroeconomic pressures have surfaced recently that could impact this sector. Namely, the on-going trade disputes between the U.S. and China could have a serious impact on growth, stunting opportunity for the industrials sector as a whole. While I personally feel the risks of an all-out trade war are currently being overblown, it is important consider the impact on this sector. Until we see some clarity, NOBL will likely continue to move more in-line with the general market, and not provide much of a downside buffer that one would expect from dividend funds. Its industrial exposure is directly related to this but, on the bright side, once the sky clears, I would expect NOBL to rally along with the market. And this could be coming sooner than later. Over the weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated he is "cautiously optimistic" that U.S. and China will reach an agreement on trade. Mnuchin has proposed a possible meeting in China to resolve some differences, a move well-received in Beijing, and helps instill some confidence that we are moving in the right direction on this issue.

Health Care - A Continuing Opportunity

Since my last review, the health care sector has moved from fourth to third, in terms of sector weighting, within NOBL. Clocking in at 11% exposure, it is not a huge part of the fund, but it still a significant area and, most importantly, a sector I am bullish on both short and long term. Not surprisingly, the U.S. continues to lead the world in health care spending, both in terms of voluntary consumer spending and government spending. The chart below illustrates this spread with the rest of the world:

Source: OECD

Legend: X - Voluntary/Consumer Diamond = Government Circle = Total

As you can see, the U.S. leads the world in health care spending and, the good news (for investors), is that forecasts predict domestic spending levels to continue upward. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), healthcare spending will rise 5.5% annually through 2026, which is inclusive of a rise above 5% this year as well. Their forecast also estimates healthcare spending will make up almost 20% of the U.S. economy over the next decade, due to increased spending on the aging baby-boom population, namely through Medicare. Rising prices of medical goods and services will also compound the effects of this rising demand, creating a lot of opportunity in this sector.

Again, while not an overly significant part of NOBL's portfolio, the weighting is large enough that out-performance by this sector will have a positive impact. Better still, NOBL's exposure is roughly double SDY's, which is another aristocrat dividend fund that I mentioned earlier. SDY's healthcare exposure clocks in at 5.8%, so NOBL appears to be the better play in this regard.

Bottom line

NOBL rewarded investors in 2017, but has lagged in 2018 so far. However, I remain bullish on the fund, as it focuses on sectors such as industrials and healthcare, that I see performing well for years to come. While the fund is not immune to market corrections, it has some characteristics that put my mind at ease. The fund has a heavy weighting towards consumer staples, which are goods people theoretically always need. Furthermore, it only includes companies with a long history of increasing their dividends, which tells me they are firms which manage cash well and can perform during good times and bad. Furthermore, NOBL continues to provide a more attractive valuation than the broader market. While the S&P 500's price to earnings ratio has come down during the correction, it still sits above its historical mean, at 24.32. By comparison, NOBL has a price to earnings ratio of 21.41, a sizable difference. With a reasonable valuation and a strong chance of higher dividends as we move through the year, I continue to recommend initiating positions in NOBL at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.