Brandywine: Patience Is A Virtue

BDN is one REIT that is positioned to thrive, regardless of what rates do.

There is a difference between how the market assesses rising rates and how much they actually impact the fundamentals.

Like most REITs, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a rough start to the year. Mostly due to a reaction to rising interest rates, BDN gave back gains made in 2017.

Over the short term, the market's reaction to REITs in a rising interest rate environment is clearly negative.

The market's reaction to news of rising rates is at odds with the fundamental performance of many REITs. BDN is no exception, as their share price falls, their fundamentals remain strong and strengthening.

Short-term prices will likely continue to be ruled by knee jerk reactions to changing interest rates. Long term, I would argue that the underlying fundamentals will prove far more important. REITs benefit from increased economic activity and inflation.

The two most obvious negative impacts caused by rising rates is an increased cost of capital and investor demand for higher yields as treasury rates rise.

As I discussed in a previous article, cost of capital is not an independent variable for REITs. The spread between the cost of capital and acquisition cap rates is far more important than what either variable is doing independently.

Given their attractiveness to investors with an emphasis on income, REITs do compete with other income vehicles such as treasuries and bonds. However, REITs hold one significant distinction in that their distributions can and will rise when the cash flows of their underlying properties improve.

It is perfectly sensible for investors to expect a higher yield from REITs as investments determined to be less risky experience increasing yields. Yield grows in two ways, through a lower share price and through a rising distribution.

I believe that many REITs have fallen more drastically than the fundamentals suggest they should. They will experience the benefits of a growing economy and inflation. However, real estate is not a fast moving industry. The market is cutting the price instantly, but it will take time for improved financial results to show.

So what features should investors look for in REIT investments in this rising rate environment?

A strong balance sheet that provides flexibility.

Plenty of dry powder to acquire or develop properties as cap-rates rise.

REITs operating in sectors with strong fundamentals.

REITs with a solid pipeline of opportunities.

BDN is one REIT that is well prepared to thrive in a rising rate environment.

Strong Balance Sheet

BDN has been actively working to improve their balance sheet for several years. That work has been paying off as they are in a much stronger position and have recently had their outlook adjusted to positive from Moody's.

Brandywine has strengthened its financial profile in recent years, reducing leverage via a combination of common equity issuances and non-core asset sales. The REIT's effective leverage (debt plus preferred stock as a % of gross assets) was 40% as of 4Q17, down from 43% as of 4Q16 and 46% as of 4Q15. Net Debt/EBITDA was 6.1x for 2017, down from 6.4x for 2016 and 6.9x for 2015. Moody's expects leverage will continue to trend down modestly, as the REIT has a demonstrated commitment to reducing leverage below its stated target of 6x Net Debt/EBITDA.

One way for a REIT to mitigate the impact of rising rates on the cost of capital is to improve their credit rating. The Moody's press release goes on to list three metrics that would support an upgrade: Net Debt/EBITDA below 6x, fixed charge coverage above 3.5x and secured debt at less than 15% gross assets.

Net Debt/EBITDA has already been hovering around 6x and will likely end the year close to 6x. BDN's secured debt is well below 15% of gross assets and BDN has not made any indication that they will increase it. That leaves fixed charge coverage, which, if you look at the table below, you can see they have made significant strides in improving that metric in 2017.

Source: 2018 Q1 Supplement

In 2018, management expects to fund all cash needs from this year's cash flow and cash on hand. In the conference call, Tom Wirth laid out the projected math:

Usage for cash for the balance of the year will be $320 million, comprised of $140 million of development and redevelopment projects. $98 million of common dividends, $28 million of revenue maintaining and another $28 million of revenue creating CapEx, $6 million of mortgage amortization, and $20 million to purchase the next land parcel in Phase 1 Schuylkill Yards. The sources to fund that will be cash flow of $155 million after interest and using our line for $165 million - cash on hand of $165 million. Based on the capital plan outlined below, cash balances will be approximately $35 million at the end of the year, with no balance on our unsecured line of credit.

BDN has done an excellent job managing their balance sheet and going into 2019 they should be in a position where their credit rating could be upgraded. Additionally, they have significant flexibility in adding secured or unsecured debt.

Given the capital intensive plans they have for Schuylkill Yards, an improved credit rating early on in the venture could lead to significant long-term savings.

Having the flexibility to add unsecured or secured debt will be crucial since the cash demands of such an ambitious development will be lumpy.

Clearly, BDN checks off the first bullet point. They also check off the second, with no balance on their credit line, BDN has plenty of liquidity even before any discussions of issuing common or preferred equity.

Fundamentals

BDN's strategy has been to focus on a small number of markets. The majority of their portfolio is in Philadelphia, Austin and metropolitan Washington DC. Only 1.8% of their revenue comes from other states and BDN has been active in selling those properties.

These three office markets are among the strongest in the country. While diversity is often a good thing in REITs, there is merit to specializing in select locations.

Source

BDN has grown to be especially dominant in Philadelphia, owning a substantial portion of the skyline.

BDN has demonstrated that demand in Philadelphia is healthy, leasing up the newly constructed FMC Tower. While there is some concern of potential oversupply, rents in Philadelphia continue to climb. BDN is placing a big bet with Schuylkill Yard that Philadelphia's economic strength is here to stay.

Pipeline

Source

BDN maintains a healthy pipeline of projects that will be coming online this year and next year. However, the project that is likely to have the most impact on BDN is Schuylkill Yard. This ambitious 6-phase development will take an estimated 20 years. They will redevelop 14 acres and an estimated 5.1 million square feet in the University City section of Philadelphia.

Construction has already started on Drexel Square, a park that will be the centerpiece of the development, and on One Drexel Plaza. It is expected that the planning of phase 1 will be wrapped up by the end of this year.

If the first phase is successful, Schuylkill Yard will provide BDN with a built in and stable pipeline of development for decades. It is often the case in real estate that success attracts more success. If the initial phase of Schuylkill is successful at attracting major tenants, future phases will be aided by the demand from the various companies that want to be close to those tenants.

Conclusion

BDN's management has been patiently grooming their portfolio and their balance sheet. They have ignored Wall Street's thirst for immediate growth, and instead have focused on the long-term picture.

As it sits today, BDN has a strong balance sheet, plenty of dry powder and the foundation in place for a significant development in the CBD of a growing city.

Their share price has been brought down by interest rate fears. In my opinion, that creates a great buying opportunity for a REIT that is well positioned to experience significant, stable and predictable growth.

It will be the early 2020s before BDN starts realizing significant rent from Schuylkill, but once development starts in earnest they will be adding every year.

I am betting that Philadelphia is going to continue to see a growing economy and that BDN is well placed to play a significant role in that. Regardless of what interest rates do, I believe BDN will see long-term rising cash flows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.