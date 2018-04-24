Cleveland-Cliffs: Conference Call And 2018 Trading History Reviewed

Cleveland-Cliffs has traded with a daily range of 5.00% or greater 37 days or 48.1% of the time so far during 2018.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) share price has experienced 37 trading days with a daily range of 5.00% or greater when taking the daily range divided by the daily low price, or 48.1% of the time, so far in 2018. The share price closed December 29, 2017, at $7.21 and on April 23, 2018, at $7.26. There has been lots of volatility but little price appreciations to date.

CLF data by YCharts

2018 Sales Volume Increased

During the conference call and in the 8-K, 2018 sales volume was increased from 20.0 million long tons to 20.5 million long tons. However, production volume was maintained at 20.0 million long tons.

Key Customers

The shorter-term outlook for Cliffs hinges on the performance of ArcelorMittal (MT), AK Steel (AKS), and Algoma. The fundamental reason is that these three firms accounted for 88% of 2017 US iron ore revenue; ArcelorMittal at 48%, AK Steel with 29% and Algoma at 11%. The more recent 10-K suggests that supply agreement expires in 2026 for ArcelorMittal, 2023 for AK Steel, and 2024 for Algoma.

The longer-term outlook of the firm may depend upon the success of the Toledo, Ohio HBI plant currently under construction. Cliffs anticipate having the only HBI plant in the Great Lakes area in 2020. During the April 20, 2018, conference call, a number of potential HBI customers were mentioned.

Good Progress on US Iron Ore Sales Margin

Data source from company SEC filings.

The rolling four quarters of the US iron ore sales margin has improved since bottoming March 2016 at $169.7 million and has expanded to $478.5 million for the rolling year ending March 31, 2018.

What was said on January 16, 2018 2018 Sales Volumes & Margin Estimates At present, there is limited production growth potential due to capacity constraints. Therefore, growth in the bottom line will be dependent upon an expanding the sales margin per ton. That might require better pricing in the hot-rolled steel market. Since the last report, the March hot rolled contract has moved from $660 to $680.

The April 2018 Hot Rolled Steel contract on the CME last traded at $867.

The CME futures curve suggests that pricing might weaken later in the year and pressure the strong sales margin. The strong pricing of the front month might be a reaction to the decision by President Trump to announce steel tariffs, while the weakness in the outer months a reaction to exemptions from the tariffs and concerns over the strength of the economy.

Possible Dividend?

The first question on the conference call was about possible share repurchase, as the analyst apparently feels that Cleveland-Cliffs has a cash problem. It was a most disappointing to hear the question for a number of reasons. For example, the massive damage done by the first decision the new August 2014 board that announced a $200 million share repurchase program that sent the share and bond prices falling. The stock price is still below the 2014 level, see chart below.

CLF data by YCharts

If Cliffs had a cash problem then its debt would not be rated high yield, it would be a strong investment grade rating. If Cliffs had too much cash they why would the have $400 million worth of secured debt on the balance sheet? If the financial performance continues to improve, then it could be possible the credit rating is upgraded.

It was refreshing that Cliffs CEO shot down the idea of share repurchase and talked about taking care of the debt due in 2020 and 2021 and then made mention of a possible special dividend. The change of thinking by Cliffs management has been encouraging. However, before shareholders get too excited, they should pay attention to the action of the bonds.

Bottom Line

Cliffs is now a buy, or a use of cash, given the recent share price weakness. The price closed today at $7.26. Price target is $8.00 to $8.50, or a gain of 10.2% to 17.0%. Should there be greater clarity on HBI customers and demand, then the price target might be revised higher. At this time the economic and political landscape warrants a more conservative position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Or may sell puts for income or to purchase shares at a discount.