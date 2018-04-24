A Preview Of Veeco's Q1 Earnings

An oversupply of LED chips in China is resulting in push outs of equipment purchases.

Competition in China for its flagship MOCVD equipment segment from home-grown China suppliers is eroding sales.

Veeco (VECO) announces its Q1 2018 earnings on May 7. In its previous Q4 2017, the company reported an EPS of $0.19, which beat by $0.10, and revenue of $143.4M (+53.2% Y/Y), which missed by $0.45M.

The company made a series of acquisitions that propelled revenue growth. On December 4, 2014, the company acquired 100% of Solid State Equipment (SSEC), and revenues in the company's Advanced Packaging, MEMS & RF segment increased from $11.5 million in CY2014 to $61.9 million in CY2015.

On May 26, 2017, Veeco completed the acquisition of Ultratech, which makes lithography, laser annealing, and inspection equipment for manufacturers of semiconductor devices, including front-end semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging.

As a result, revenues in 2017 in the company's Front-end Semiconductor sector increased from $8.3 million in 2016 to $40.8 million in 2017.

Revenues are illustrated in Table 1.

Despite the fact that Ultratech sold lithography systems for advanced packaging, revenues in the company's Advanced Packaging, MEMS & RF segment only increased from $68.3 million in 2016 to $69.3 million in 2017.

Table 1 - Veeco Revenues $ Millions 2014 2015 2016 2017 Advanced Packaging, MEMS, RF 11.5 61.9* 68.4 69.4 Front-end Semiconductor 5.8 8.3 40.8** LED Lighting, Display & Compound Semiconductor 278.6 291.1 144.7 253.8

* revenues reflect SSEC acquisition

** revenues reflect Ultratech acquisition

This suggests that either revenues from the company's SSEC acquisition, which dramatically increased 2015/2014 revenues, dropped or revenues from the company's packaging lithography did not make much of an impact.

I discussed the acquisition of Ultratech in a February 6, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Veeco Is Reinventing Itself, But Why Purchase Ultratech?" I noted that:

"Ultratech is a market leader in the Advanced Packaging Lithography, but its 1X optics technology could find headwind against Rudolph Technologies 2X lithography tool."

Based on an analysis of the advanced packaging lithography market in The Information Network's report "Flip Chip/WLP Manufacturing and Market Analysis" report, 2017 revenues dropped significantly for Veeco in this market, as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1

Revenues dropped 61.7% YoY for Veeco compared to growth of $24.6% for Rudolph Technologies (RTEC).

Headwinds with MOCVD

Metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) equipment is the main growth engine for Veeco, which is the main component of the company's LED Lighting, Display & Compound Semiconductor sector, as shown in Table 1. The large YoY drop in revenues in 2016 was due to an oversupply of LED units in the market. The segment recovered in 2017 but below 2015 levels.

The reason becomes the focal point for Q1 2018 and CY 2018.

Veeco historically competed with Aixtron (OTCPK:AIXXF) in the MOCVD market. In 2015, Veeco held a 58% share compared to 38% for Aixtron, according to The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts."

In 2017, several issues impacted Veeco's MOCVD sales, primarily in China, which represented 55% of global LED sales, primarily Gallium Nitride (GaN) that create a low cost blue LED to produce white light. Veeco's MOCVD technology is at the core of the manufacturing process for GaN-based LEDs.

Aixtron moved away from the GaN LED MOCVD market, instead emphasizing sales of systems for power semiconductors and ROY LEDs (red/orange/yellow, usually AlInGaP - aluminum indium gallium phosphide - rather than blue/green/white). These are used increasingly for fine-pitch digital signage and automotive lighting applications. The vacuum created in China with Aixtron's departure was quickly filled by China's AMEC (Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment), which in the past three quarters has outsold Veeco's MOCVD shipments. On July 13, 2017, AMEC filed a patent infringement complaint against Veeco with the Fujian High Court in China, alleging that its MOCVD products infringed a Chinese utility model patent On December 7, 2017, the Fujian High Court issued a preliminary injunction, applicable in China, that requires Veeco Shanghai to stop importing, making, selling, and offering to sell Veeco EPIK 700 model MOCVD systems and to stop importing, selling, and offering to sell wafer carriers used as supplies for the EPIK 700 MOCVD system.

The business environment for Veeco started off well in 2018, when on February 8, Veeco and AMEC announced that they had mutually agreed to settle the pending litigation among the parties and to amicably resolve all pending disputes. As a result, all business processes, including sales, service, and importation, will be continued.

However, Veeco's Q1 earnings call will reflect lost revenue in China for part of the quarter for its MOCVD business.

Unfortunately, business has since faced another dilemma as China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers are pushing out purchases of MOCVD equipment. Rising LED chip prices over the past 18 months came to an end in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to production capacity expansion by Chinese suppliers.

China's two largest LED chip makers Sanan Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek, lowered quotes for LED chips by up to 20% in 4Q 2017. In Q1 2018, LED prices fell by over 10%.

According to DigiTimes, China's LED makers:

"...originally planned to order 280-300 MOCVD sets in total in 2018, but in view of continual drops in LED chip pricing, have temporarily deferred release of orders for more than 100 sets."

Investor Takeaway

Q1 2018 financials from VECO will be negatively impacted by three headwinds in MOCVD sales in China.

Veeco temporarily lost sales as a result of the litigation with competitor AMEC. Veeco has been losing sales to competitor AMEC for the past three quarters. I estimate that Veeco's MOCVD sales to China represent 40% of the company's total MOCVD revenues Push outs of MOCVD equipment in China as a result of oversupply of LED chips will impact Q1 and CY 2018 revenues.

On a positive side, Veeco's integration of equipment arising from the acquisition of Ultratech will continue to gain momentum on the Semiconductor Front-End segment.

However, I am negative of Veeco's exposure in the advanced packaging lithography sector because of outdated equipment compared, resulting in lost share to RTEC.

