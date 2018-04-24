Cheetah Mobile Lost Samsung, But There Are Other More Relevant Risks

This article will serve several purposes regarding Cheetah Mobile (CMCM):

To alert shareholders that they might have missed Cheetah Mobile losing Samsung as a high-profile customer. This is a minor risk, though it makes for negative newsflow.

To put forth the two main risks Cheetah Mobile is facing.

To make considerations on whether the above are enough to deem Cheetah Mobile a clear short sell candidate.

Cheetah Mobile Losing Samsung

Back in 2015, Cheetah Mobile and Samsung announced a partnership. This partnership saw Samsung including Clean Master functionality into its flagship Galaxy phones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S6. Terms were never disclosed, though Clean Master has long been Cheetah Mobile's main product.

This partnership has now ended. We know this not because of any press release or because of any maturity date on the partnership, but simply because Samsung just replaced Clean Master functionality with similar functionality provided by Qihoo 360. This was done when updating its Device Maintenance app – which started happening a couple of days ago. Here’s a screenshot of the changes:

In terms of newsflow this looks ugly as Samsung is the largest player in the smartphone market, and every single Galaxy smartphone came with this app installed.

However, I’m not sure this is a large fundamental development. Why not? Because Samsung is not listed as a major customer (back in 2016, which is the most recent year we have an annual report for. Bold is mine):

For the year ended December 31, 2014, approximately 14%, 14% and 11% of the Group’s total revenue were derived from Baidu, Alibaba and Sogou, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2015, approximately 29%, 10% and 8% of the Group’s total revenue were derived from Facebook, Baidu and Tencent, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2016, approximately 20%, 12% and 6% of the Group’s total revenue were derived from Facebook, Baidu and Google, respectively.

Cheetah Mobile’s Actual Main Risks

Though “losing Samsung” seems a very high profile development, the two main risks I could ultimately identify were actually unrelated. Samsung didn’t show ads for its Device Maintenance apps anyway. So what are those risks? They are:

The loss of smartphone lock screen ads . Google and Facebook stopped allowing the use of smartphone lock screen ads (Facebook since May 2017, Google since January 2018). This punished Cheetah Mobile’s app monetization. Lock screen ads were necessarily a large part of Cheetah’s app ad inventory, since users aren’t on Clean Master or CM Security all the time (like they might be on, say, Facebook).

. Google and Facebook stopped allowing the use of smartphone lock screen ads (Facebook since May 2017, Google since January 2018). This punished Cheetah Mobile’s app monetization. Lock screen ads were necessarily a large part of Cheetah’s app ad inventory, since users aren’t on Clean Master or CM Security all the time (like they might be on, say, Facebook). Other companies seeing significant pressure on CPM (Cost Per Mille / Cost Per Thousand) view/click advertising rates. For instance MeetMe (MEET) has been having trouble with those rates for 1 year now. And when Google (GOOGL) reported earnings yesterday, it clearly showed third party networks served by adsense were seeing a large (-10%) drop on said rates (though MeetMe seems to be suffering well in excess of this).

Obviously, whether it is on utility apps, Live.me or games, Cheetah Mobile’s revenues are basically reliant on advertising. The two risks above are hitting both impression inventory and the value of each impression. The impact on MeetMe’s profitability from a similar development was so large that one needs to be on the defense when it comes to Cheetah Mobile.

These risks aren’t just theoretical. The latest Cheetah Mobile Q1 2018 guidance actually implied negative year-on-year revenue growth. The market consensus is now for a 4.5% revenue drop during Q1 2018.

Not Everything Is Bad

There are a few items regarding the company which can provide hope, though:

The company is seeing renewed growth in its home market (China), though overseas markets still represent the majority of revenues (60.8%). Moreover, the company still indicates eCPM rates are increasing in China.

(China), though overseas markets still represent the majority of revenues (60.8%). Moreover, the company still indicates eCPM rates are increasing in China. The company is seeing significant growth in its entertainment and gaming segments. Fast enough growth here could conceivably compensate a loss of inventory on utility apps as well as a drop in overall CPM rates.

Not Easy To Sell Short

What prompted me to research this name was me finding out that Cheetah Mobile had lost Samsung as a customer. That led me to look at it from a short sell perspective.

In the process it became evident that selling short Cheetah Mobile was quite expensive (right now, it costs ~20%/year to keep an open short position):

Conclusion

Due to Cheetah Mobile losing Samsung as a customer for its Galaxy Phone’s Device Maintenance system app, I thought about researching it from a short sell angle. Ultimately, the original catalyst seemed to not be material enough. However, other significant challenges were also present.

Still, since there are also growth segments which could compensate those challenges, and since selling short Cheetah Mobile is so expensive, I quit on selling it short.

