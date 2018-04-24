Midland Exploration Provides Multiple Discovery Opportunities

Midland Exploration (OTC:MIDLF) is a high-quality exploration company that meets all the criteria for a successful company and eventual discovery: experienced management, a solid balance sheet, and multiple projects with strong partners. Exploration is always a long-odds enterprise, but Midland has reduced the odds, minimized the risks, and increased its odds of making a successful discovery.

Mineral exploration is a challenging business. Without revenue, exploration companies must continually raise large amounts of equity to explore and drill properties where the odds of success are long, very long. It's estimated that only one in 1,000 greenfield targets becomes a profitable mine, and even if an investor is fortunate or far-sighted enough to invest in one of the successful ones early enough, he may find he has been diluted out of all profits. It's a difficult enterprise even with strong management with good intentions.

A better way?

Some of the risks in the traditional exploration model can be obviated by the prospect generators. Under this business model, companies generate prospects and, after a modest amount of early work, farm them out to other companies who, in return for assuming the exploration spend, earn into the project.

An agreement might run something like this: Company "A" commits to spend $3 million over three years in exploration, with the right to back out after the first $500,000 has been spent. After meeting the $3 million commitment, it earns 50% of the property, with the right to go to 70% by spending another $3 million over the next two years, and to 80% if it presents a bankable feasibility study with at least 300,000 mineable ounces within five years. Company "B," which found the property, now holds 20% without having spent significant money on the project, and can either joint venture the property (spending 20% going forward) or convert it to a 1.5% net smelter royalty.

Of course, this is just a hypothetical example, and all terms can be changed depending on on each party's priorities. Some junior companies like to receive a small cash payment upfront and are more flexible on the expenditure terms. Sometimes, the junior continues to run the program, at least initially, and earns a management fee.

The obvious negative to this business model is that the company that found the property gives up a majority of ownership, limiting its leverage to any discovery. In addition, the partner spending the money runs the program and often works at a slower pace than a junior would like. Also, there are still the normal exploration risks and long odds of success.

But there are benefits to the prospect generator model. The junior has exposure to multiple opportunities and can preserve its balance sheet with minimal dilution. It also has more certain exposure to any eventual success, in that it likely won't be forced to go out of business in a bad market. The senior does not need to maintain a permanent exploration department, but can spend more or less at any given time depending on market conditions, and can select different geographies without itself having expertise in the region.

The prospect generator model does not guarantee success but it does mean that the junior is likely to be around long enough to participate in any eventual success. By buying a collection of prospect generators, the investor can gain exposure to numerous exploration plays without the risk of excessive dilution, or betting on the wrong horse.

Doing it right

My top prospect generator is Midland Exploration, which focuses on resource-rich Quebec, and has both gold and base metals properties. The Province of Quebec always rates highly in surveys on ease of doing business, and ranks near the top of the annual Fraser Institute survey of top areas for mining companies. There is an experienced workforce, and a friendly tax regime, including rebates for exploration work.

Midland has 11 active projects, at varying stages, some in joint venture, some optioned out, and some still 100% Midland. Partners include the top-echelon of the gold mining industry, including Agnico-Eagle, IAMGOLD, Osisko Gold, as well as diversified resource companies such as Teck and Altius.

This year, some $6.7 million of exploration spending is budgeted, including over 20,000 meters of drilling on six different properties. This is a significant amount of drilling for a junior company, and indicates there will be a steady news flow throughout the year. Of the total exploration spend, Midland will be responsible for a little over $4 million (much of it on an exciting new discovery; see below).

Drilling is already underway on the Agnico joint venture at Maritime Cadillac, near Val-d'Or n the western part of the province. This is along a prolific trend hosting several fabled Canadian mines, including LaRonde, Lapa and Canadian Malartic. Two other drill programs elsewhere are set to start imminently.

Results from a fourth drill program, at Le Peltrie, into which junior company Niobay is earning, have been released, and were positive enough for Niobay to want to continue the program (on its dime). At a fifth property, Heva, a joint venture with IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG), a drill program was recently completed and assays are awaited.

Exploration work is also continuing at base-metals discoveries in its joint venture with Altius in northeast Quebec and Labrador; while Midland is continuing exploration at its 100% owned Willbob property, amid the lakes and ice of northern Quebec, following the discovery last year of a high-grade zone. The company has received indications of interest from other companies that would like to earn into Willbob, but for now the company is going it alone.

Midland has also started initial exploration at two new projects in the Lower Detour and Casa Beradi fault zones, while it continues to add new projects, most recently a nickel/copper/cobalt property it acquired by staking. In addition, there are several other projects-including rare earths, and base metals-where work has been undertaken and are awaiting partnerships. In all, Midland currently has 21 projects with more being added.

Exciting discovery

Arguably the most exciting program is follow-up drilling, just under way, on a gold zone discovery by made by Midland and partner Soquem last year on the Casault property east of Detour Lake. The Vortex discovery returned high-grade intervals, including 1.38 g/t over 26 meters (of which 7.87 g/t over 2.2 meters, and 14/55 g/t over 0.8 meters). Two rigs are on site, with nine holes planned across the property, indicating a high level of optimism.

This project is a 50/50 joint venture between Midland and Soquem (since October 2016). At present, given the results, Midland is happy to be spending the money to maintain its 50% interest, even to the point of optioning some other properties to reduce its spend elsewhere.

Midland's C$13 million cash (no debt) allows it to undertake a little more exploration on some of its properties before bringing in a partner, with the aim of enhancing the property so a better deal can be forged. This flexibility is an advantage that Midland has over many of its smaller prospect-generator rivals. The company has the strong support of the various government pension funds in Quebec, with the Caisse de Depot owning over 11% of the stock.

There is a series of warrants coming due in May, exercisable at $1.15. If exercised, they would add over $24 million to the treasury, putting the company in an extraordinarily strong position. Should these be exercised, it would not be a concern for the stock, since they are mostly held by very long-time and strong holders of the stock.

Even without the warrant exercise, this is a very strong balance sheet for any exploration company, let alone a prospect generator where the spend rate is typically lower. Last year, Midland's total net spend (G&A and exploration) was $5 million, so the company has more than sufficient funds to maintain activity for the next couple of years, and beyond, should it choose to reduce some of its discretionary exploration spending. In 2016 and 2017 (and planned for this year), Midland is spending considerably more of its own funds on exploration than it had in the past. Again, this puts it in a good position to enhance properties in order to get better deals; and it allows it to set its own agenda and timetable on some exploration.

Management, cash, properties and partners - all the ingredients for success

Management is experienced, dynamic and well regarded. CEO Gino Roger, a geologic engineer who has worked for major companies Xstrata, Falconbridge and Noranda, provides disciplined and energetic management, backed by a well-regarded team of geologists led by Mario Masson. Top geologist Paul Archer from successful Virginia Gold has joined the board. The stock is tightly held, with three institutions holding 37% of the stock, and management, founders, and directors about 7%.

The biggest risk to any gold company is the price of gold itself. Though exploration companies do not follow the gold price over short periods of time, certainly were the price of gold to fall and stay down, it would reduce interest in all gold stocks, including Midland. The biggest risk for any small company is the key-man risk. Certainly Gino Roger has been and continues to be the dynamo behind the company. However, the properties, joint ventures and the partner companies would all survive any departure of the president and CEO, and the exploration work would continue with Midland's deep exploration team.

The third major risk for most gold exploration companies is the loss of access to the markets. Midland, as discussed, minimizes this risk by utilizing partners who earn into its properties, while Midland's strong cash balance, and largely discretionary expenditures would ensure its survival for many years. Midland's business model and its strong cash balance minimizes the risks associated with exploration companies, the key reason I recommend the company.

So, in short, Midland has a broad range of properties, covering different metals, at various stages of exploration, some with partners and some going alone for now. It has top management, a solid balance sheet, strong backing, with a very active program planned for this year, including four drilling programs currently underway. I believe the company's slogan, "The Next Major Discoverer in Quebec," is well founded.

Midland traded over C$1 for most of last year before recently dipping into the 80 cents area. (I prefer to buy Canadian juniors on the Toronto exchange rather than OTC, where the liquidity is better and spreads tighter.) The current range offers a very good opportunity to buy a top-tier junior company at what might prove to be a most opportune time.

