JC Decaux: Acquisition Or Not, This French Advertising Player Looks Good For Value Investors

Our evaluation of the company’s fundamentals indicates that it is an excellent value pick for long-term investors even if the management does not go ahead with the US acquisition.

The management has been looking at potential acquisition targets in the US market in order to cement the company’s position in the world’s largest advertising market.

JC Decaux SA (OTCPK: JCDXF, OTC:JCDXY) is easily one of the oldest and most established companies within the outdoor advertising space. The management has grown its international footprint over the years beyond its core market of Europe to emerging markets such as Asia and Australia. Recently, they have turned their eye towards the United States which is the largest outdoor advertising market in the world. The management is planning to carry out an acquisition within the US in order to strengthen its position and this presents an interesting opportunity for equity investors.

Our analysis of the company’s fundamentals and the management's strategy indicates that it is an excellent value pick for long-term investors irrespective of whether or not the management goes ahead with the strategic acquisition in the US market.

Company Overview

JCDXF is a French company which operates through three main forms of outdoor advertising – billboards, street furniture, and transport. The street furniture segment involves the use of public benches, bus stops, kiosks, and so on in order to carry out advertising whereas the transport segment involves advertising at airports, metros, trams and also using public bicycle rental systems for the sake of advertising. The main market for JCDX is Europe and its main cities of operation are Paris, Brussels, Dublin, and Brisbane. It was founded in 1964 and has its headquarters in Plaisir, France.

Better Client Service Through The Seedooh Partnership

The company has recently announced a partnership with a technology platform known as Seedooh, which provides a standardized reporting structure to advertisers for their campaigns. The platform will enable advertisers to have real-time access to data with respect to the performance of their campaigns across the different forms of media. The best part of the platform which makes it unique versus other client servicing platforms is the fact that it works on digital media as well as traditional media. The real-time updates and the coverage of digital and traditional media are a new value proposition to JCDXF's client base and this is a significant improvement over the nature of reporting provided by them in the past. This is an excellent achievement for the company with respect to improving the quality of service provided to its clients as the platform is known to work end-to-end with the complete campaign delivery process. With such a high quality of service, the company is expected to witness a growth in its client base in the near future.

An Upcoming Acquisition in the US in 2018

Like most French companies, JCDXF has adopted a cautious approach with respect to mergers and acquisitions. The company has been relatively conservative in its inorganic growth strategy but recently, there are strong rumors with respect to the company attempting an acquisition in the United States of America. The US is the largest market in the world for outdoor advertising and it is a market where JCDXF has a nominal presence. The management has gone ahead and emphasized that the US is the geography that they would want to prioritize for future growth. We believe that it would be a good strategic move for the company to acquire an established player in their space in the US and build on their platform. The company would have access to the American and international clients of the target company and this would help JCDXF to gain a high market share in the US and also tie up with the multinational clients to boost revenues in other geographies.

There are two companies that are potential targets for JCDXF – Clear Channel and Outfront Media. Both these firms are strong competitors to JCDXF and both are large players with an excellent base in the US. However, it is important to see the valuations offered in the deal and whether they are in line with the synergies that are visible to the JCDXF management. The fact that the management plans to piggyback on the strong market presence of a company like Clear Channel in order to establish themselves in the US, we can expect the target firm(s) to demand a very high valuation multiple.

Projected Income Statement And Cash Flows

Annual P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 3113 3290 3429 3617 3805 4026 % Growth - 5.7% 4.2% 5.5% 5.2% 5.8% EBITDA 646 597 589 615 643 680 % of Revenues 20.8% 18.1% 17.2% 17.0% 16.9% 16.9% EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 346 282 253 264 278 286 % of Revenues 11.1% 8.6% 7.4% 7.3% 7.3% 7.1% Net Income (Adj) 259 249 218 235 240 254 % of Revenues 8.3% 7.6% 6.4% 6.5% 6.3% 6.3%

Source: Historical Data from JCDXF; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 259 249 218 235 240 254 + Depreciation & Amortization 278 290 302 329 359 391 +/- Change in Working Capital 24 20 26 22 23 24 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others 33 -53 -57 -63 -72 -75 Cash Flow from Operations 595 506 490 523 550 593 Net Capex -227 -275 -325 -347 -365 -391 Net Financial Investments -149 -85 5 5 5 6 Cash Flow after Investments -376 -361 -319 -342 -360 -385 Free Cash Flow 219 145 171 180 190 209

Source: Historical Data from JCDXF; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

The assumption behind these revenue projections is that that JCDXF will not acquire a US player this year and continue to focus on organic growth. The new Seedooh platform coupled with the management’s attempts to grow in Asia will ensure that the revenue growth stays above 5%. One negative aspect of the company’s income statement over the past few years has been the margin contraction at the EBITDA level. Interestingly, the gross margin of the company has been more or less consistent. This implies that the EBITDA margin contraction has largely been caused by an increase in indirect costs. This trend is expected to continue in the short term which is why our projections of the EBITDA margin are around 17% and our Net Income margin is around 6.5%.

While Net Income has been dropping, the company has built up a heavy amount of financial investments on their Balance Sheet. It is logical to assume that these investments are made for the purpose of funding potential future acquisitions such as Clear Channel. However, if the company does not go ahead with any acquisitions in 2018 then the level of long-term investments is likely to remain the same. Also, there is no significant change expected in the working capital cycle or the capex trends.

Valuation: The Stock Looks Decent Even If The Company Does Not Go Ahead With The Acquisition

EV and Market Cap 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 37.5 40.2 42.7 45.6 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 212.8 210.7 210.7 208.6 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 8.0 8.5 9.0 9.5 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 8.4 8.7 9.0 9.6

Source: Historical Data from JCDXF/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Valuation Ratios 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.4 EV/ EBITDA 16.6 14.2 13.9 14.0 EV/ EBIT 31.5 33.0 32.3 33.4 Price/Earnings 36.5 36.0 37.5 37.5

Source: Historical Data from JCDXF/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Currently, JCDXF is trading at a price to earnings ratio of about 32 and an EV/Sales multiple of around 2.5. The stock seems fairly valued when compared to its industry peers. There are two possible scenarios for the company in 2018 – the first where the management carries out successful acquisition in the US and the second where the management focuses on organic growth.

While the management has given strong hints towards the acquisition of Clear Channel, there are a number of reasons why this might not work out – disagreement on valuations, potential integration issues, legal issues, and so on. We believe that management is prudent enough to not go ahead with an acquisition just for the sake of it. This is the reason why it is highly likely that if they do go ahead with the acquisition, the market will perceive it positively. This will become a fantastic upside for equity investors.

However, in the event that the management continues to focus on organic growth, the growth in valuation does not look too bad. If we keep the valuation multiples to be more or less stable, our price target for 2018 is $40.2 which is 11% higher the current stock price. Also, there is a possible acquisition upside and the company has also been paying a decent amount of dividends. Overall, the stock looks like an interesting bet for value investors.

Risks

The valuation of JCDXF in this article is specific to the date of the analysis i.e. 23rd April 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of JCDXF are dependent on a number of factors - the successful implementation of the Seedooh partnership, the continuing stability of the outdoor advertising industry in Europe, Asia, and other key markets of JCDXF, the realization of the revenue growth, EBITDA and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances e.g. failure of the Seedoh platform, heavy sunk costs related to a potential/ failed acquisition attempt in the US or any other geography, change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding JCDXF and the outdoor advertising sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and they did not comment on the achievability or the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on our own assessment of the company's strategy and financial condition.

Conclusion

JCDXF is in a very interesting situation today. Its partnership with Seedooh to focus on better customer service shows the management’s commitment towards increasing revenues from existing customers and new customers in existing geographies. Also, the management is eyeing an acquisition of a large player like Clear Channel or Outfront Media to strengthen its position in the US market. The company’s fundamentals are strong and the acquisition could be perceived in a positive light by the market. It can be concluded that from the perspective of value investors looking for long-term picks, JCDXF is a safe bet that could provide good returns over a 1-3 year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.