Rigel Gets A Surprise Approval For Tavalisse

In recent articles (here and here), I covered Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL), noting that the company's lead product candidate, Tavalisse had a slim chance of approval for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. While my analysis was based on efficacy data for the drug, the FDA has approved Tavalisse today. The question is whether Tavalisse has strong commercial prospects.

FDA Approves Tavalisse

The NDA for Tavalisse (fostamitinib), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, was submitted in April 2017. The data supporting the marketing application were from three studies, two of which, study 047 and 048, were randomized placebo-controlled trials. The data though were lackluster when compared to the two approved drugs for ITP. Moreover, one of the two studies failed to achieve statistical significance. It was only after combining data from the two studies that RIGL reached statistical significance. This was the reason I had been circumspect about an approval. Even on the safety front, Tavalisse lags the two approved drugs in ITP. The agency's decision could have been possibly influenced by the fact that no new drug has been approved for ITP in a decade.

Despite the approval, I continue to believe that Tavalisse would have limited commercial potential because of its relatively weaker efficacy profile. The consensus forecast for peak sales with Tavalisse is $360 million. However, that could turn out to be a bullish projection.

But Rigel Still Has Upside

Rigel shares surged in October last year as the FDA decided to do away with an Advisory Committee meeting for Tavalisse. This was taken as an indication that the drug will be approved despite the lackluster efficacy data. RIGL shares though recently saw a sharp pullback after a proof-of-concept phase 2 study of fostamatinib in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) failed. However, there was a silver lining as analysis from a pre-specified subgroup showed a greater reduction in proteinuria in fostamatinib-treated patients relative to placebo patients. As I noted in my previous article, the data were not statistically significant and only showed a positive trend. However, the response was dose dependent and this means there is some hope for developing fostamatinib in IgAN. Remember that IgAN is an area where there is still significant unmet need. Considering the FDA's recent record of drug approvals, where NDAs supported by relatively weak data have been approved, one cannot write off RIGL completely in IgAN.

Besides these, RIGL now has an approved drug. Even if RIGL achieves 50% of peak sales forecast of $360 million with Tavalisse in the approved indication, the stock looks undervalued. After the spike today, RIGL has a market capitalization of around $600 million. Based on the peak sales forecast of around $180 million (50% of consensus forecast), RIGL trades at around 3.5X sales, which is below the industry average. According to latest data from NY Stern, the average multiple for the industry is around 8X sales. This would give RIGL a valuation of around $1.2 billion or $8 per share. There is of course dilution risk though. The company ended 2017 with around $115 million in cash on its balance sheet. While this should be sufficient to fund research & development and launch Tavalisse, the company will be needing additional cash by the end of this year to continue its commercialization efforts. But even after taking dilution risk into account, RIGL does have 40%-50% upside from current levels.

