Apple: What's The Dividend Raise?

Apple (AAPL) reports fiscal Q2 earnings next week, and many investors I've spoken with seem to be more concerned with the capital return plan update than business results. With US tax reform allowing the company to bring home its substantial foreign cash pile, there are high expectations for a large dividend raise and buyback increase. Today, I'll provide my thoughts on what we could see on both fronts and discuss why they are so important.

The chart below shows Apple's recent dividend history, with the year below representing the new payout announced that year, so for instance, last year gets the $0.63 payout that was announced in 2017. Apple has been very steady with its increases over the years, which has seemed to disappoint a number of investors who wanted more cash returned to them.

(Source: Apple dividend history page - early dividends adjusted for split)

I've liked this strategy from Apple in the past even though there have been some complaints from investors. With the net cash pile growing substantially to well over $150 billion, investors wanted more. However, with most of those funds locked up overseas, I preferred Apple's strategy of borrowing funds primarily for buybacks. This is likely better for the stock, adding a large bidder for shares and helps improves earnings per share over time. I reiterated this stance a few months ago when Apple tumbled in February after earnings.

Personally, I just think the buyback is a better long-term strategy than a dividend, where Apple is just handing money back to investors. Think about my most recent article, where I discussed the iPhone panic setting in that caused shares to drop by more than $12 in two days. Will an extra 10 cents a quarter (40 cents a year) be that important when the shares are dropping several times that in a day? I'd rather see that money funneled toward the buyback on pullbacks like this, especially if earnings per share will be pressured. A more substantial reduction in the share count also allows for better dividend raises over time.

The discussion over weak results was a key part of a recent analyst note from Wells Fargo, with the tone shifting from "results don't matter" to "how weak?" In that note, the analyst sees investors expecting a roughly $100 billion increase to the buyback, perhaps to be executed over 2-3 years, with an expected 30% hike to the dividend, with upside to around 50%. That surprises me a little, given Apple's past strategy, but the analyst is definitely right about results. Take a look at the chart below showing how revenue estimates for this fiscal year and next have come down quite a bit in recent months.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Don't just think about it being a dividend or buyback situation either. Every 5 cents of a quarterly dividend, or 20 cents a year, is about $1 billion in cash at the current share count. With Apple earning say 2.5% on its cash at this point, that's $25 million in pre-tax interest income per year, which is a nice boost to the bottom line in Apple's case with such a large cash pile. So just throwing more money to investors further hurts the net income situation, allowing the bear camp to talk more about the company's results peaking.

So, what do I think a dividend raise next week could actually look like? Well, in the table below, I've shown how things would look, in terms of percentage increase, what the annual payout would be, and what the forward annual yield would become. The yellow area represents where I think Apple should go to, and the upper end of my range would make it the biggest percentage increase in the dividend since it was restarted earlier this decade.

*As of Monday's close.

Now I'm sure there will be some disappointed in my prediction. With Apple management saying it wants to get to a cash neutral position, investors are going to want cash returned. Don't forget though that moving forward once the US cash position is depleted, we'll be back in the same situation that we were in the last few years with a huge foreign cash pile. That's why I think raising the dividend at a measured pace is the best strategy, especially given uncertainty over Apple's results in the short term.

Remember, as the 10-K filing for the period ending September 2017 detailed, Apple spent just under $98 billion on buybacks for the three-year period, almost four times the $25.5 billion spent on dividends. Most investors likely aren't buying the stock right now for its income potential. There are several other large-cap technology names, such as Intel (INTC) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) that offer more income potential than Apple does. Investors are probably buying because some think Apple shares are undervalued given its revenue and earnings potential, along with the overall capital return plan.

In the end, I think Apple will reward investors in a decent way next week, although I'm afraid expectations may be a bit too high. I personally don't think a massive dividend raise is the best strategy, as a few cents here or there really doesn't make a difference for a stock that moves a few dollars each day. I'd rather see a continuation of the past strategy favoring buybacks, but I'm in favor of a larger than average dividend raise this year thanks to tax reform and repatriation. What do you think Apple will announce next week? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.