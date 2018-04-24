Alkermes' ALKS 5461 Moves Closer To Commercialization

Last week, Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced that the FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for ALKS 5461 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients who have an inadequate response to current antidepressant treatments. The FDA had initially issued a Refusal to File letter for the marketing application, noting that the NDA filing package was not sufficient for a review. Interestingly, Alkermes has not provided any additional analysis when it resubmitted the NDA and which has now been accepted by the agency. A decision on the NDA will be taken on January 31st, 2019. If approved, ALKS 5461 has the potential to be a blockbuster drug.

ALKS 5461 NDA Backed By Mixed Data

ALKS 5461 has been seen as a key value driver for Alkermes for the last few years. That was the reason why Alkermes stock crashed, losing $4 billion in market capitalization, after two of the three Phase III studies from the FORWARD program failed. The FORWARD 3 study failed because of a higher placebo response. The FORWARD 4 study also missed the primary endpoint but Alkermes cited the selection of a single time point for the primary analysis as the reason for its failure. The two failed studies though helped Alkermes in designing a more robust statistical analysis plan for the FORWARD 5 study.

Specifically, the company measured efficacy across multiple time points rather than a single time point. The results from the FORWARD 5 study justify this decision. In the high dose arm (2 mg), ALKS 5461 showed statistically significant reductions in depressive symptoms, measured by the 6-item Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS-6) scores (p=0.018), as well as the MADRS-10 score. The MADRS-6 score measures core symptom of depression.

It must be noted that the low dose arm (1 mg) failed to achieve statistical significance in the FORWARD 5 study, however, based on the data from across the FORWARD program, I believe that ALKS 5461 has shown a promising efficacy profile and the pooled data should be sufficient for an approval from the FDA early next year.

ALKS 5461 Could Be Potential Blockbuster

The reason ALKS lost $4 billion in market cap in early 2016 was because investors had been pinning a great deal of hope on ALKS 5461. In fact, when the data from the FORWARD 5 study was announced, ALKS regained much of the lost value. The MDD treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% until 2025 and reach nearly $6 billion, according to a report from GlobalData. The estimates from GlobalData are for the seven major markets, which includes the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan. Despite existing treatment options, there is an unmet need in MDD treatment market and ALKS 5461's novel mechanism of action could create a significant commercial opportunity if the drug is approved by the FDA next year. The peak sales forecast for the drug is estimated at north of $1 billion. Considering that ALKS currently has a market capitalization of over $7 billion, based on just the commercial potential of ALKS 5461, the stock looks undervalued.

