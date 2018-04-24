Alphabet Shareholders: Don't Fail To Act On Its Earnings

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) had yet another phenomenal quarter, but the Street seemed unimpressed, no matter. When others become uninterested with Alphabet's stellar performance, it is yet another chance for investors to add some Alphabet to their portfolio, as this cash-generating machine continues to do what it does best - generate a lot of cash.

Q1 2018 Results

Alphabet's top line was up 23% (adj. for FX), however, there were many increased costs throughout its income statement which considerably weighed down Alphabet's operating margin and brought it down from 27% in Q1 2017 to 22% in Q1 2018. Also, there was one unexpected eyesore for investors which would have been Alphabet's method of accounting for its portfolio of securities.

Equity Security - More Detail

One significant aspect which investors might have been unprepared for might have been Alphabet's dealing with the new accounting standard which forces companies with equity security investments to realize both their realized and unrealized gains and/or losses through their income statements. As a brief aside, for many companies I heartily recommend this new standard; however, spending too much focus on this aspect of Alphabet's performance is a total distraction from its underlying performance.

Other Increased Costs

Alphabet's cost of revenue was up significantly to $13.5 billion - up 37% YoY and significantly outpacing its top line growth of 26% (not FX adj.), with its other cost of revenues on a consolidated basis weighing down even more, up 39% YoY. Overall, there was some movement around the way that Alphabet recognized some of its costs related to its accrued fees pertaining to gains in its portfolio, with its G&A line, in particular, having a large number of puts and takes.

Although, having said that, Alphabet is practically debt-free, with only $4 billion of debt, which is more than offset by its huge war chest - putting Alphabet's net cash position at $98 billion - or roughly 13% of its market cap made up of cash. Thus, on the one hand, Alphabet's costs are up - no argument here. But on the other hand, it has a rock-solid position with more than 10% of its market cap made up of cash.

The Second Wave Of Growth

I have been arguing for some time on Seeking Alpha that Alphabet's 'new wave' of growth is likely to come from its cloud operations. For now, investors are absolutely not being asked to pay much for the likelihood that Alphabet makes its cloud operations a success. It should be noted that Alphabet like any 'mortal' company has had avenues where it has not been particularly successful - coming to my mind was its endeavour with mobile phones, where they tried but largely failed to meaningfully penetrate this market - which brings Alphabet to its new obsession, the cloud.

Although I know it is blasphemy to say anything negative about Alphabet (particularly to Alphabet's shareholders), but Alphabet was slow to wake up to the phenomenal opportunity that the cloud offered. While Amazon (AMZN) started the race years ahead of anyone else, Microsoft (MSFT) has now picked up tremendous speed (and reportedly has more market share than Amazon (article still free)). Nevertheless, Alphabet is now fiercely determined not to stay behind this time.

However, its cloud performance in the quarter was not so stellar. Given that management didn't spend too much time on the earnings call discussing cloud metrics, we are left to assume that they too were not particularly satisfied with their own performance. We can see from Alphabet's Google other revenues line, on its press statement, how its performance was up 36% YoY, which is in the middle of the road, particularly compared with Microsoft's Azure's performance over the last several quarters of +85% growth (and most recent quarter up 98%).

Furthermore, we can see from the fact that Alphabet practically tripled its CapEx to $7.5 billion, to invest in real estate (office space), but also to invest heavily in compute capacity, that Alphabet remains determined to support its vision for growth in machine learning and cloud.

Valuation

The above table depicts the opportunity better than I can describe it. For now, investors are practically paying the same for Alphabet as they have been paying in the past 5 years on average. I'm a big fan of the P/Sales ratio, as it is less prone to volatility and nicely reflective of investor sentiment towards a stock. Presently, investors are willing to pay roughly 6.5X its P/Sales ratio versus 6.3X its historical average - which goes to show that investors are not really giving much weight to Alphabet's long-term cloud potential.

In all fairness, investors currently don't have much sense of the size of Alphabet's cloud, as it is combined with Alphabet's G Suite and reported there together. However, there is enough evidence to show that at the moment it is not a significant revenue stream. However, if investors think slightly further down the road, say in two or three years' time and Google Cloud Platform will more than likely not be twice its current size and will start to have a more meaningful impact on Alphabet's financials.

Takeaway

Alphabet continues to be one of my favorite investments. Alphabet is highly entrenched and largely unrivaled in its offering. It is certainly not the cheapest stock in the market; however, it is also one of the least risky publicly-traded investments. At the moment, investors are too concerned about Alphabet's tax rate and accounting treatment of its portfolio of securities and are missing the bigger picture, Google Cloud Platform. Retail investors have a considerable advantage over the Street, in that they can invest now and wait for its cloud potential to become fully evident.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button, so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network. Please excuse any grammatical errors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.