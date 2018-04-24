Verizon Might Start Heading Higher

This Tuesday before the opening bell, New York-based telecom Verizon (VZ) released 1Q18 results. Comps were easy, following a rough start to 2017. The company took advantage of the low bar and did not disappoint.

The headlines already looked solid, with total company revenues of $31.77 billion topping Street's estimates by a robust $550 million and rising the most YOY since 4Q14. EPS adjusted for debt redemption and integration costs reached $1.17, ahead of consensus and much higher than year-ago levels, although in great part as a result of a lower effective tax rate.

But the good news did not end there. Operationally, Verizon performed pretty well, with both retail postpaid net adds and churn improving over last year's numbers - the former landed at +260,000 this time vs. -307,000 in 1Q17 and the latter reached 1.04% vs. a 12-quarter high of 1.15%. Granted, the company did not offer shareholders much to celebrate about in 1Q17, with competitive pressures eating away at Verizon's user base and pricing power. But one year later, investors must be satisfied with the positive effects of (1) a strong U.S. economy that continues to support discretionary spending and (2) the impact of Verizon Unlimited, launched in February 2017, paying off in the form of improved financial and operational performance.

Outside services, wireless equipment once again rose strongly as it had last quarter - although, I expect a good chunk of this increase to be driven by revenue recognition matters that merely switch sales numbers from the service to the equipment lines. The media division, Oath, delivered $1.9 billion in revenues in a declining trend sequentially, while telematics contributed with a timid $234 million in sales. In both cases, I believe the impact to Verizon's near-term financial performance and the stock's sentiment should play a secondary role, at best.

On the margin front, a YOY contraction of 131 bps, even if more pronounced than what had been observed in the past couple of quarters, was not outside the realm of reasonable and expected. Helping to offset the loss in profitability was opex, which dipped YOY by a solid 100 bps as a percentage of total revenues. This bit is particularly important in my opinion, as I expected operating cost savings to play an ever-increasing role in helping Verizon deliver what is likely to be low-single digit EPS growth in the foreseeable future.

Lastly, I estimate that a non-GAAP effective tax rate of only 23.1%, nearly two percentage points below the mid-point of the 2018 guidance, contributed with three of the six-cent EPS beat. While tax tailwinds are usually ignored by analysts and investors trying to assess a company's performance in the quarter, I believe there are enough good news elsewhere in Verizon's earnings report to spark positive sentiment around the stock today.

See non-GAAP summarized P&L below for more details, including an impact-to-EPS analysis.

On the Verizon stock

Back in April 2017, when I wondered if Verizon was cornered, I defended that the company had "no better chance to prosper than to double down on wireless services." I went further to say that, "in hindsight, the abrupt launch of Verizon Unlimited (an open declaration of price war against competition) made a lot more sense to me then than it had a couple of months before."

With the aggressive push on the wireless side looking largely successful today, I believe Verizon is now much better positioned to prosper, with the unwinding of the legacy wireline business and the nearly immaterial results of much smaller ventures like telematics (now branded Verizon Connect) becoming less of a concern, in my view. The even better news for those who do not currently own VZ is that the stock has been slow to react, as the chart below suggests. Valuations are still de-risked, in my opinion, with a forward P/E of 11x looking attractive as FCF yield continues to improve.

For a very long time, I favored AT&T (T) and Vodafone (VOD) in the telecom space, considering VZ a decent but less enticing third option. Given yet another solid earnings report, I begin to find shares of the New York carrier much more appealing than in the past. I should be careful not to sound overly upbeat about the always challenging telecom industry, yet I cautiously turn optimistic that VZ could start to head higher from current levels.

