Alphabet's Growing Competitive Threats

GOOGL remains a great company, but I believe that P/E of its normalized EPS means that fair value is lower than its current price.

And FB has such high profit margins that it may pressure GOOGL in ad volume and profitability.

It may be that AMZN and AAPL, with closer relationships to consumers, are well-placed to bring GOOGL down a peg in profitability.

Alphabet's confusing but good (not great) Q1 results

Alphabet Class A shares (GOOGL) rose 3% after hours, along with the non-voting Class C shares (GOOG) on the earnings release. Then, before the conference call began, traders probably began focusing on two things:

ex-currency, yoy revenue growth decelerated to 23% from 24%

operating profits only rose from $6.6 B to $7.0 B, and that was before adjusting for forex gains.

Then, when all was said and done, the stock was unchanged to down slightly pre-open Tuesday morning (when this article is being submitted).

With a very low tax rate of 11%, did GOOGL actually produce a downside surprise?

Well, maybe but maybe not. After all, the company spent an immense amount, which drove margins down. Per Bloomberg:

Alphabet capital spending almost tripled to $7.7 billion. That reflected a large real-estate investment and investments in cloud, hardware and the Google Assistant. The higher spending shaved operating profit margins to 22 percent from 27 percent a year earlier. Porat told analysts the spending was "almost equally split" between real estate and the computing power and networking needed to support internal operations and the cloud business, which rents capacity to other companies. Google is building new data centers and investing in undersea cables to connect them with customers, as well as the latest machines for its artificial intelligence work.

As with so many things with very large, very strong companies, you can look at all this capital spending as a good/necessary thing for future growth, or as a reflection that GOOGL is entering a slower growth phase that is going to generate less free cash per dollar of sales than before.

All in all, I look at this as a largely in-line quarter operationally, excluding the several one-off matters. TAC (traffic acquisition costs) were largely stable quarter-on-quarter as a percentage of sales. So, rather than dissect the past three months, I'd rather explain why GOOGL, despite executing well in its ad business, now strikes me as ahead of itself on a P/E basis for now, though likely it will be a good investment for patient investors.

It's not GOOGL, it's Amazon (AMZN) - Part 1

One possible weakness from Q1 involves the non-ad Google business; revenue rose yoy from $3.21 B to $4.35 B. (This is apples-to-apples, with Nest included in both periods.) This is a 35.5% increase. But that might not be good enough.

My sense is that GOOGL is losing, perhaps badly, to AMZN here, and I also think its Android line is losing to Apple (AAPL) in the smartphone wars where it counts, namely amongst the wealthier consumers.

Focusing on AMZN, in the latest letter to shareholders, and in other communications, it appears highly likely that it is seeing gigantic growth in its home devices powered by Alexa. For example, the letter says:

2017 was our best year yet for hardware sales. Customers bought tens of millions of Echo devices; and

Customers bought twice as many Fire TV Sticks and Kids Edition Fire Tablets this holiday season versus last year.

About the first, key point, I do not think that Echo sales in 2016 were very high; I think sales have been exploding. Then, re the second bullet point, a doubling of sales last holiday season is clear. (My 5-year old grandson is on his second Kids Edition Fire Tablet.)

Here's the core problem: more people still sign onto the Internet at Google.com than at Amazon.com. But, even though Google Plus has 600 million members, I believe that people are more loyal to AMZN as well as to AAPL and that this loyalty is going to be important in future profit trends.

If it's correct that AMZN is growing faster than Google in home assistants, then the next section raises questions about which company is continuing to innovate better. I think it's AMZN:

It's Not GOOGL, it's AMZN (Part 2)

As Bloomberg reports:

Well, maybe it wasn't truly top-secret.

In any case, AMZN home robots that do unknown things may reach beta-testing in homes of employees this year, and it is rumored, may be sold commercially next year. I'm a little skeptical of timelines, as was the case with Amazon Go, but I think this project is doable and could be a major tactical thrust by AMZN. After all, AMZN uses robots extensively in its warehouse operations; and it uses cameras, probably other sensors and artificial intelligence in its Amazon Go store. So, it is well positioned to combine those skills into the home robotics field. Currently, the major competition is Roomba, a "robot" vacuum cleaner from iRobot (IRBT). So, if an AMZN robot is more than just a mobile Echo machine, AMZN can extend its apparent lead in home devices.

No guarantees, but I think this could be big commercially for AMZN. If successful, it also would show up GOOGL, which has sold off its own robotics division despite some intriguing press releases. So, this could be an area where AMZN succeeds where GOOGL fails.

All this talk about AMZN leads to this question:

Can Google.com be AOL'ed?

It is easy to project double-digit returns for GOOGL shareholders indefinitely. I have done that in more than one article. Just subtract excess cash, assume a 12% CAGR, and the P/E to growth, or PEG, ratio, is only 2X or so. That's low for today's market and could rise. This appears reasonable, but now it must be asked how much of the Google.com business can be AOL'ed, i.e. marginalized, or at least have its profit margins reduced sharply. And AMZN and AAPL could be just the ones to do it, using search engines such as Bing and Duck Duck Go.

In the '90s, numerous Internet newbies (which was all of us) stayed within AOL's "walled garden," mostly out of fear and unfamiliarity with this new "thing" called the Internet. That phenomenon continues now with Google.com as, still, the first place many people go on the Internet.

But what happens if/as AMZN continues to grow Alexa users rapidly while extending its lead in e-commerce? Both Amazon.com and Alexa perform vast numbers of searches. Who really needs Google? After all, most searches are for practical uses, and Alexa seems to know the answers. In a pincers action, no matter whether AAPL grows sales of iPhones, what is more important is that its iPhone ecosystem is growing to very large numbers, given loyalty (renewal) rates of more than 90%. And AAPL has the higher income users, so its share of wallet is very substantial in the US and globally. Google.com as a consumer destination has no TAC, whereas Google's search action, accessed at another website, has TAC. As more people stay on AMZN websites, and if AAPL continues to strengthen its ecosystem (and make Siri smarter), I see Google.com fading as a destination, and then it becomes less dominant.

Other risks, not part of the AOL-type issue, involve GOOGL's competition with Facebook (FB) and possibly AMZN for ad dollars. FB has unbelievable margins and has plenty of room to bring them down as its own business matures. Driving this could be the rethinking of the whole ROIC of Internet advertising that Procter & Gamble (PG) and others have begun.

I now think that GOOGL shares have a P/E problem. Because, on the upside, eventually its business is becoming mature. But on the downside, both AMZN and AAPL have much stronger loyalty from customers. How to weigh the risks to Google is up to each investor, but I see Search and other Internet ads as having a lot of downside risk to consensus, with risk arising from, potentially, both volume shortfalls and profit margin erosion. And with greater risk should come a lower P/E before the actuality does or does not arrive.

What's GOOGL going to earn this year?

Given the new accounting standards that, strangely in my view, force companies to report unrealized appreciation of non-public entities as current period profit, EPS at GOOGL is now almost meaningless as a metric for its operations. Plus, we have a gyrating tax rate (currently very low) both from that factor and for other reasons, and the whipping around of currencies that is almost random in my view.

Before the Q1 earnings release, the Street was around $41.40 per share for GOOGL this year. I was higher, but the intense capital spending program makes me think that $42 in "normalized" earnings is a reasonable assumption.

I am now unwilling to accept Street forecasts for 15+% growth for GOOGL's EPS growth because AMZN and AAPL control the ultimate customer more than GOOGL, and FB has the better, higher-margined, more focused business model. And as far as the Other Bets go, it's difficult to weigh them especially highly given GOOGL's gigantic market cap. Waymo or some other Bet may come through in a very big way, but all we can do is speculate at this early point.

Putting it all together and noting that many stocks have suffered significant P/E contraction, my preference is to look at GOOGL as a $42 EPS stock that, next February and March, may deserve a modest premium valuation of 20X TTM those non-GAAP earnings. If so, then the stock would be all the way down from the current $1072 to $840. Even 22X leads to significant downside to prior fair value estimates.

Because GOOGL has so many strengths, strong support on the Street and amongst individual investors, and could add support by doing much more in the way of buybacks, that $840 or $930-ish range is not a prediction. Rather, it's used to justify not owning or buying the stock; thus, I have taken profits and left the stock.

Summary

GOOGL is doing just fine. But AMZN appears to be doing even better, and if it continues to surge, it just might begin eating some of GOOGL's lunch in search and even advertising. Both AMZN and AAPL, in my view, have stronger relationships with end users of products than GOOGL does, and FB has the best business model of any large company seen in many years, which allows it huge opportunities to cut prices to gain/maintain market share. Thus, all three companies may pressure GOOGL's profit stream in different ways.

GOOGL, therefore, has more risks to its ability to meet strong consensus growth estimates than I previously thought, so with the Fed making cashless abundant, I judge fair value for normalized EPS lower than I previously thought. I do think the company has enough scientific and other strengths to prevail long term. For now, I'm more comfortable having taken profits and sticking with AAPL, and AMZN on dips, for large-cap tech exposure.

