Barnes & Noble: The Thin Line Between Value And Value Trap (Podcast)

There's a case to be made for value, and there's a case to be made that it's a value trap or a short.

We assess the research Westpeak Research Association shared on Barnes & Noble, and then discuss where that points us in thinking about the company's prospects.

A research report may not point out exactly where a reader should invest, but it can be valuable as a starting point.

There are different types of articles on individual companies. I don't mean that some are buys, some are sells, and some are neutral, though that can be one categorization. Another way to categorize is by the aim of a given article. I'd put most articles on single stocks into three buckets:

Coverage - meant to inform readers of latest developments and import for a given company.

Research - meant to provide all the relevant information on a given company.

- meant to provide all the relevant information on a given company. Idea - meant to provide an actionable thesis on a stock (or bond, sure).

There is obviously overlap between those three categories, and I don't want to get overly didactic about one vs. the other. Each of those approaches can add important value for investors, and each of them can be done in rote or unhelpful fashion.

Anyway, we're here because Westpeak Research Association wrote a research report on Barnes & Noble (BKS), and it caught our eye. Retail and booksellers have both gotten caught up in the Amazon (AMZN) maelstrom, and BKS sits smack dab between the two. Seems like a bad place! But value investors have been circling the company for years, for better or worse, and Westpeak's research points to a couple of ways forward.

What's all that mean? Mike and I discuss on this week's Behind the Idea. Hint: We reached different conclusions on the investment story despite agreeing on the value of the research.

Topics covered:

Looking at Westpeak's Research (1:45 minute mark)

The tradeoffs between a research report and an actionable long/short idea (5:00)

Inverting this article to find the short case (12:20)

But look at that value! (19:00)

The merits of BKS Chairman Leonard Riggio rejecting the buyout offer (21:30)

Can Barnes & Noble become the new community center? Or is it stuck in the middle? (26:15)

But about the dividend... (34:00)

And landing on what the long case looks like and what the value of a research report is. (38:00)

How do you avoid or take advantage of potential value traps? Where do you like to buy your books? Is Barnes & Noble stuck in the middle or does it have a future as a community center or cafe? Let us know what you think, or what your favorite book puns are.

