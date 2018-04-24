Apple Doesn't Make Sense For Dividend Growth Investors

Hopefully, this article will give you a more profound understanding of my approach as a dividend growth investor.

I explain why, given my investment goals, I cannot invest in a low-yielding security such as Apple.

I have recently received requests from my followers to write an article on F.A.A.N.G. stocks with my S.A.F.E. methodology. My first instinct was to refuse. I focus my analysis on dividend growth stocks, not on growth stocks. But since Apple (AAPL) initiated its dividend in 2012, many dividend growth investors have added the equity to their portfolio and continue to do so following a dollar cost average or DRIP strategy.

I figured Apple would be the perfect example of a great company, with a large moat, impeccable financials, devoted fans but in which I cannot invest, given my personal goals.

I hope that, by explaining why I can't invest in Apple, you will obtain a better understanding of how the S.A.F.E. dividend method came to exist.

All investments must be function of price, and given my profile and investment strategy, Apple's price simply doesn't justify a purchase.

I would also caution fellow dividend growth investors of buying shares of Apple, because the growth benchmarks it needs to hit to sufficiently supplement your income are near impossible.

Let's dive in.

4th quarter earnings increased by 12% compared to Q4 2016, on revenues which were 12% stronger. During the last 12 months, the company's stock price has increased by 25% to 178$. Last year, Apple increased their dividend by 10% giving the company a 1.42% dividend yield.

While Apple is not usually the type of stock a conservative income investor such as myself analyses, I have chosen to discuss it today following the request of one of my followers. I will therefore analyze it in the same manner I analyze all equities: through the S.A.F.E. dividend framework.

The S.A.F.E. dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3% Payout ratio less than 70% Current ratio greater than 1x At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments And, a positive PE ratio

The two first elements are the most important ratios in the screener. They ensure that I'm getting a yield which I am content with, without horrifying payout ratios. The dividend streak shows some commitment from management to return cash to investors. Positive PE means the company generated positive net income in the last year, so I know we are not looking at companies that are losing money. The current ratio is a sanity check to only include companies which can cover their short-term liabilities.

This method only gives you a handful of results at any point in time. I like this because I can focus my efforts on a handful of stocks. The obvious shortfall is that some very good dividend growers will be excluded. You can still apply the rest of the framework to any dividend-paying stock. This screener gives you a starting point.

Apple fits the bill in every single respect, except dividend yield.

Source: uuptick

The S.A.F.E. Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

Revenues And Net Income

Apple's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% vs. 3% for the S&P 500; however, Apple earnings grew faster at a 3% CAGR vs. 5.6% for the S&P 500.

Source: uuptick

While Apple's margins have reduced by a few points since the peak in 2012, it is simply remarkable that a technology company can command 20+% margins for so long. This reflects the company's moat and ability to continuously drive revenue higher by keeping users engaged in the ecosystem and renewing devices often.

Source: uuptick

However, one can question how long this can last. While the non-operating costs have remained somewhat flat throughout time, the operating costs have continuously increased, pushing margins down. This is not worrisome, given the company's moat and financial situation.

Historical Payout Ratio And Outlook

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Source: uuptick

Apple has maintained a payout ratio between 5% and 28% throughout the latest 6 years. This is a definitive positive. Apple could easily afford to increase its dividend aggressively. Even doubling it shouldn't be out of order. The company is expected to remain within this range for 2018, unless a higher-than-expected increase is announced.

Historical Dividend Yield

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value as well as the historical 1-year trailing average.

Source: uuptick

Apple has historically yielded between 1% and 2.8%. Looking back, Apple would have been a fabulous purchase when the stock yielded 2.8%. I like to purchase stocks when they are close to their dividend yield is at or close to their historical highs. Apple, however, is trading at a yield close to its historical low since inception of the dividend.

Price Action

Apple has majorly outperformed its index, the S&P 500 throughout this bull market.

Source: uuptick

While this alone is not enough for me to discard an investment, overperformance often goes hand in hand with low dividend yield. I tend to look for stocks the market hates or disregards temporarily. This is not the case for Apple.

Safety Of The Dividend

Next, I need to assess the safety of the dividend.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

Source: uuptick

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations.

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 50% and 80%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 50% - which is unlikely - the company will continue to produce positive operating income.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. Apple has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 6 years by different amounts. This shows early signs of commitment, which would be enough for me to make an investment. Longer streaks are appreciated, since the opportunity cost of foregoing a dividend increase gets higher as time goes by.

Source: uuptick

The dividend has grown at an average rate of 10%. With a small 25% payout ratio, it would seem obvious that Apple could aggressively increase its dividend more in upcoming years.

But for an investor such as myself who wants to keep growing my dividends for the next 10-15 years and who focuses first on income, a stock yielding 1.5% must grow its dividend by 15% every year for 15 years to match a 3% yielder growing its dividend by 5% every year.

Right now, there are 31 companies which have increased their dividends by 5% for 15 consecutive years. On the other hand, there are exactly 0 companies which have managed to increase dividends by at least 15% for 15 years.

Even if you were to hold on to Apple for 30 years, for the income to match that of a 3% yielder growing at 5%, the dividend would need to grow at 10% every year.

Impossible? No. Unlikely? Yes.

This should articulate clearly why I don't choose to invest in low yielding dividend stocks and filter for a minimum of 3% dividend yield.

Value Of The Dividend Stream

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays 2.52$ in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 6% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyse which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

Source: uuptick

For Apple, this gives us a value between $52 and $89, or between 30% and 50% of the current share price.

Now, am I saying Apple is worth somewhere between $52 and $89?

Obviously not. What I am saying is that, under certain assumptions, Apple's dividend stream in perpetuity is worth between $52 and $89. This implies that the rest of Apple's earnings and net assets are worth between $90 and $120.

The simplistic chart above shows a breakdown of earnings between dividends and retained earnings. It was produced to explain this point. You see the red portion of the chart? It represents the part of earnings which are currently distributed as dividends and represents what I'm valuating with a dividend discount model.

As a conservative dividend growth investor, I like to buy companies which are under-priced enough that the value of their future dividends is close to today's price. This provides downside protection for me, so long as the dividend stream is safe. Obviously, this doesn't apply to growth stocks like Apple.

Relative Valuation

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5- year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

Source: uuptick

As you can see, Apple is trading above its average PE multiple for the last 5 years. This for me is always a negative, and all investors should be weary of this. While many investors argued that Apple should be worth way more than the 12x earnings it has traded at on average for the last 5 years, it is now trading at a 50% premium compared to that average.

This is a signal of potential overvaluation and does not indicate a particularly attractive price to me.

Conclusion

While Apple is undeniably a fantastic company and the corporate success story of the 20th and 21st century, it is simply not a stock I can own, given the contrast between its profile and my needs as an investor. I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E. stock screener during the next few weeks. So, if you enjoyed this article, please follow me, and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These views represent the opinion of the author and not those of his company, uuptick LTD.