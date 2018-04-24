Ensco: Discussing April 2018 Fleet Status Report

The report has new contracts on both the jack-up and the floater side, but the latter remains very soft.

Ensco (ESV) has just published its fleet status report. Fleet status reports from other drillers – Transocean (RIG) (here), Rowan (RDC) (here) and Noble Corp. (NE) (here) – were rather soft. Ensco’s report, powered by the company’s vast exposure to the jack-up market, looks more eventful. Without further ado, let’s look at the latest developments.

Jack-ups

Ensco 108 is expected to work in the Middle East from Q4 2018 to Q4 2021. Currently, the rig is in Singapore. Ensco 108 will join Ensco 140 and Ensco 141, which, as was previously disclosed, are also expected to start contracts in the region. In comparison with the previous fleet status report, the new one provides additional details on Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 contracts. Ensco 140 is expected to work from Q2 2018 to Q2 2021, while Ensco 141 is expected to work from Q3 2018 to Q3 2021. Ensco 68 got two contracts in the Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work for Energy XXI from May 2018 to July 2018, followed by a work for Castex from July 2018 to October 2018. Ensco 72 got a contract with Petrofac in the UK part of the North Sea. The rig will drill seven wells from April 2018 to September 2018. Ensco 101, which currently works for Neptune in the UK part of the North Sea, will start a one-well job for Nautical from July 2018 to August 2018 and then proceed to another job for Neptune from September 2018 to August 2018. Ensco 121 contract with INEOS in the UK part of the North Sea was extended by one well, which is estimated to take 14 days to drill.

The North Sea front is traditionally busy. The Ensco 108 news is most interesting, as Ensco will have another rig on a long-term contract in the Middle East. Also, Gulf of Mexico starts to see some activity (more on this in the floater segment discussion).

Floaters

Semi-sub Ensco 8503 contract with Deep Gulf Energy was extended by 130 days. The rig will drill two wells and is expected to finish the work in August 2018. Semi-sub Ensco 8505 got a contract from ENI (E) in the Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work for 10 days in May 2018. Also, the rig will work for 45 days for Marubeni from May 2018 to June 2018.

This is all news on the floater side. It’s good to see some action in the Gulf of Mexico, but the jobs offered are still very short term. The floater segment remains challenged.

Other developments

Semi-sub Ensco 8504 contract was terminated due to force majeure. I previously wrote about it in “Ensco 8504 May Not Start Its Work In Vietnam”. At that time, it was unclear whether it was a force majeure or not from a legal point of view, but now we know the answer. It’s a negative development for Ensco. Semi-sub Ensco 7500 was sold for scrap value. Jack-up Ensco 81 was sold for scrap value. Jack-up Ensco 82 was sold for scrap value. Semi-sub Ensco 5005 is now classified as held for sale. The rig is currently cold stacked in Singapore. Most likely, we’ll see it go to scrap in the next fleet status report. The update on drillship Ensco DS-8 is puzzling. Ensco previously warned that it was in negotiations with Total (TOT) regarding the fate of the rig. Here’s the update: “We are in final discussions with the customer and expect to execute a contract amendment that will not impact the day rate or term. We do not expect a significant impact to our operating results from the amendment”. Neither myself nor fellow contributor Henrik Alex, who was very fast to comment on this issue in the comment section of my article on Ocean Rig (ORIG), understand what kind of the amendment it is given that it does not impact the day rate and the term of the contract.

Conclusion

This fleet status report contains less developments than the previous one. Some activity on the jack-up side should be expected, but the absence of material developments on the floater side does not look good. It will be very interesting to hear the company’s comments on this topic during the upcoming earnings call.

