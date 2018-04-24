Gold Resource: Isabella Pearl Ready For The Next Stage

My revenues estimate for the first-quarter 2018 is between $27 million and $28 million. Revenues will be up about 13% from last year and down 17% sequentially.

On April 16, 2018, Gold Resource reported preliminary production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, of approximately 6,647 ounces of gold, 425,884 ounces of silver.

Image: The Aguila mill, Mexico.

Investment Thesis

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT: GORO) is a precious metals producer (gold and silver primarily) focused on acquiring and developing properties into low-cost, high-return producers. The company has two North American mining units in Mexico and Nevada.

Source: Gold Resource

Gold Resource holds a 100% interest in a significant property position consisting of six properties in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project. It hit its annual production targets last year, producing 28,117 gold ounces and 1,773,263 silver ounces in the 12 months ended December 31, 2017.

The company has an excellent balance sheet and is run by prudent management which is consistent with a long-term investment profile. Gold Resource owns a near-term gold production in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl project which has the potential to increase the company production by 100%. Targeted output ranges 20,000 to 30,000 oz. Au the first year and 30,000 to 40,000 oz. Au after that. Thus, I recommend adding GORO regularly on any weakness.

Gold resource Chief Executive and President Jason Reid reported to investors.

During 2017, our company posted annual net income of $4.2 million or $0.07 per share. That number factors in the $7.3 million in non-cash new tax law adjustments that lowered our earnings by $0.13 per share. We also returned $1.1 million back to our shareholders through dividends and added $8.2 million to our bank accounts, all while continuing to invest in the Company's future growth in both Mexico and Nevada. We once again accomplished all of these highlights without diluting shareholders through equity sales and without going into long-term debt.

GORO data by YCharts

Two significant news last week

On April 16, 2018, Gold resource reported preliminary production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, of approximately 6,647 ounces of gold, 425,884 ounces of silver and significant base metals.

Based on the preceding quarter silver-to-gold ratio of 74.1/1, silver production is 5,747 AU Eq. Oz. The total production is approximately 12,394 AU Eq. Oz.

On April 19, 2018, Gold Resource announced its mineral reserve for the Isabella Pearl gold project located in Mineral County, Nevada, increasing its Company-wide gold reserves by 135%.

Mr. Barry Devlin, vice president of Exploration for Gold Resource Corporation, said:

We are very pleased to release our initial reserve report for the Isabella Pearl gold project... The impressive gold grades for a potential open pit heap leach operation at Isabella Pearl is what first attracted our Company to this project. An average gold grade of 2.22 grams per tonne combined with positive metallurgy exceeding 80 percent crushed rock gold recovery have the potential to make this a very exciting open pit, heap leach project.

Production analysis and Reserves Proven and Probable ("P&P")

The Aguila mine is the company flagship operation including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc - which provided for 90% of the production in 2017, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 8% of the total output last year. Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation - the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for the remaining 2% of production.

The total production for the first-quarter 2018 will be approximately 12,394 Au Oz. Equivalent.

Production is down 3.6% from a year ago and down 24.5% sequentially.

The company updated mineral reserve for Oaxaca, extending substantially Oaxaca mining unit's mine-life of over 4.5 years by increasing proven and probable reserve tonnes by 32%. It is an increase of a full year from the year-end 2016 reserve report.

Proven and probable reserves at Oaxaca stand now at a total of 2.42 million tons grading 1.77 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 136 g/t silver. That likens to 142,400 gold ounces and almost 10.93 million silver ounces.

For the Isabella Pearl gold project, we have a total of 2,695 Million tons grading 2.22 g/t and 13 g/t silver (P&P reserves). That likens to 192,600 gold ounces and 1.1291 million silver ounces.

However, further increases should be coming from the Switchback vein system, which was not included in the 2017 reserve. Jason Reid said:

We took the last 15 months entering and developing the known bottom of this exciting vein system. If history is our guide, we look for future additions in both tonnage and grade as we explore and mine upwards on this large epithermal vein system within the expanding Arista Mine.

Gold averaged $1,327 in the first-quarter 2018.

My revenues estimate for the first-quarter 2018 is between $27 million and $28 million. I expect that the revenues will be up about 13% from last year and down 17% sequentially.

Commentary and Technical analysis (short-term)

GORO presents a rare opportunity at the moment even if the stock is now trading significantly higher than early March 2018. The balance sheet is obviously excellent with virtually no debt, and exciting future growth with the new project in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl. Gold Resource indicated in the last press release.

In anticipation of receiving the final mine permit for the Isabella Pearl Project, the Company acquired long lead-time equipment in 2017 including a new crushing plant as well as new radial stacking and conveying equipment. The Company also placed an order of an "ADR" (absorption desorption, regeneration) plant, which is over 80% complete and expected to be delivered in mid-2018. The Company targets first Nevada gold production from Isabella Pearl at the earliest possible point in time subject to receiving a final mine permit, funding and construction timing.

GORO was forming a symmetrical triangle pattern and experienced a breakout recently with a high of $5.35. It is still early to guess a support, but generally, the old line resistance can be used as a line support now.

On the positive side, GORO will go as high as $5.85 in my opinion, but it is more likely that the stock will retrace instead. Thus, it is possible to take some profit off the table above $5.40.

Depending on the gold price I believe GORO will retest $4.70 (buy flag) and potentially $4.30 (buy flag).

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.