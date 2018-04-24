Deep Value Investing With BR Properties

BR Properties (OTCPK:BRPPY) (OTC:BRPPF) is a great way to invest in a country that is out of favor in an industry that is out of favor. You are getting a pretty good size discount to its real estate portfolio and the company is backed by some investors with pretty deep pockets.

The stock trades for BRL 9.27, there are 407.1 million shares, and the market cap is BRL 3.82 billion ($1.11 billion). It takes 3.44 real to buy one dollar. Earnings per share are BRL 0.878 and the price to earnings ratio is 10.55. The dividend is BRL 0.1627 and the dividend yield is 1.755%.

The first property that we will discuss is located in Minais Gervais, the state where much of the mining takes place in Brazil. The Águas Claras is located in Nova Lima and has 8,932 square meters of leasable space. The next property is located in the capital, Brasilia, and has 7,751 meters of property. This link will take you to 12 properties located in Rio de Janeiro. The next link will take you to Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city. I count 20 properties in Sao Paulo. The last link will take you to Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state in Brazil, close to Argentina. The buildings are modern, class A type properties that are the homes to banks, accounting firms, government offices, and other businesses. There are a total of 46 properties.

According to a recent presentation, the value of the property is BRL 7.7 billion ($2 billion), is 78% occupied, and has 684,579 square meters. The average lease duration is 4.9 years. Some of the tenants include: Johnson & Johnson, John Deere, Philips, Uber, PWC and hundreds more.

Management states that the real estate portfolio was worth BRL 13.84 billion ($3.62 billion) in 2012 and now only BRL 7.7 billion ($2 billion). Net revenues fell from BRL 924 million ($242 million) in 2013 to BRL 430 million ($113 million) in 2017. That's quite a drop. However, the Brazilian real estate market is very cyclical. At this point, it appears that we are close to being at the bottom of the trough. In the presentation above, management shows the vacancy rates of Sao Paulo. It goes from peak to trough every four to six years.

I found the stock by reading Moerus Capital's (MOWNX, MOWIX) Shareholders' letter. BR was founded in 2006 by GP Investments and taken public in 2012. Moerus notes that 2012 was a great time to be a seller in Brazil. The Abu Dubai sovereign fund and GP took control of BR with a 70% stake. In June of last year, BR raised $290 million in an equity offering. Moerus states that it purchased shares at about a 25% discount to net tangible value. Good old deep value investing, the kind that Moerus' managers Ian Lapey and Amit Wadhwaney learned working for Marty Whitman at Third Avenue (TAVFX). There are no dual share classes which are nice. Some Brazilian companies still have dual shares which can be annoying.

Brazil has faced some setbacks in recent years. The biggest is probably the downturn in commodities, one of the country's largest exports. Low commodity prices have hurt many other countries too. The EU recently banned a number of Brazilian met imports. Iron ore, petroleum, soybeans and sugar make up 35% of exports. That's a lot and they've been beaten up. Also, a huge bribing scheme has brought down many companies and politicians.

Back in January, Jeffrey Gundlach stated that commodity economies are going to be strong. His favorite market is Brazil. He recommended EWZ, the Brazilian ETF. He thinks there will be a powerful commodity rally in late 2018. When the US dollar is weak, according to Gundlach, emerging markets do well. I agree with Gundlach but we decided to buy the Colombia (GXG). It seems that Colombia too is reliant upon commodity exports but is coming out of the drug violence that people experienced for so long.

For the Brazilian investor, this is a very interesting investment. It does appear that you're getting in at the bottom and that things will probably rebound. A vacancy rate of 20% in Sao Paulo is pretty bad but the country is no stranger to bad times. Gundlach is probably right; a commodity rally will lift the real and everything with it. You are getting in close to the bottom at a 25% discount to an already depressed portfolio. This is deep, value investing at its finest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAVFX, GXG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.