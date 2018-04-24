Statoil's New Offshore Projects Should Benefit The Company And The Offshore Drilling Industry

For much of the first decade of the 21st century, there was a prevailing fear among energy investors with regards to Norway's Statoil (STO). That fear was that the company's heavy reliance on Norway's declining fields would prove to be a significant handicap for the long-term future of the company. Fortunately, Statoil's management realized this too and for much of the past ten years, the company has been aggressively building up an international exploration and production business to ensure that it outlasts the maturing Norwegian fields.

Gulf of Mexico

One area in which the company has been active lately is in the Gulf of Mexico. On Wednesday, April 11, 2018, Statoil announced that it has acquired, in conjunction with France's Total (TOT), a 60% stake in the North Platte discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from bankrupt exploration and production firm Cobalt International Energy. The purchase price of this interest was $339 million, with Statoil paying 66% of the total. Following the acquisition, Statoil has a 40% interest in the field and Total has the remaining 60% (Total had a 40% stake prior to this deal). While no estimates of the size of the field have been released, the four appraisal wells that Cobalt drilled were quite promising so we can conclude that the field contains a significant amount of oil.

This new field is far from Statoil's first in the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, the company currently has eleven fields in the Gulf of Mexico, including the newly acquired North Platte one. Of these eleven, eight are already actively contributing to the company's production:

Source: Statoil ASA

As shown here, six of the company's fields are already in full production and two more are currently being ramped up (they are producing but are not yet producing at full capacity), and the remainder are still under development. These fields do not represent an insignificant operation for Statoil either. By 2020, it is expected that these fields will produce an aggregate of 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the company. This represents 5.15% of the company's current production of 2,134 mboe per day, which would make the Gulf of Mexico a fairly significant production center for the company.

As you might be able to guess, developing these fields will require the use of offshore drilling rigs. In particular, the development of these fields will require the use of relatively modern ultra-deepwater rigs. This is not due to the water depth as the average depth of the Gulf of Mexico is only 1,615 m (5,298 ft.). There are many floating rigs, including older ones, that can operate in waters of that depth. Rather, the issue is the drilling depths required, which exceed the capabilities of many older rigs. For example, the exploratory drilling that Cobalt performed at North Platte went down to a depth of 34,500 feet. That drilling depth is beyond the capabilities of even many sixth-generation rigs - for example, several of Seadrill's (SDRL) sixth-generation rigs can only drill down to a depth of 30,000 ft. Another reason why only sixth-generation or newer rigs will be considered for the development of these fields is that the offshore drilling regulations that the United States imposed following the Deepwater Horizon incident of 2010 require that drilling rigs have certain pieces of safety equipment that are unlikely to be found on legacy rigs.

Brazil

Another region in which Statoil has been increasingly active in lately is Brazil. Admittedly, this is probably not going to shock any investors that have followed the energy industry for any length of time. As I discussed in a prior article, there is a very petroleum-rich region off of the coast of Brazil that is commonly referred to as the pre-salt layer. The layer is believed to contain a significant fraction of the world's oil reserves, with Petrobras (PBR) and others estimating that more than 50 billion barrels of oil may be contained in this layer. The tremendous resource potential here will naturally attract oil companies to the region.

One of the factors that slowed down the region's development is the high cost of extracting oil from the pre-salt layer. According to Petrobras, the oil and natural gas lie below a 6,600 ft. thick layer of salt, itself below 6,600 ft. of post-salt sediments, in water depths of between 6,600 and 9,800 ft. Thus, even reaching the resources requires the use of fairly capable ultra-deepwater rigs, not to mention the costs of development and transportation to get the oil back to the shore where it can be used.

There was certainly some strong activity over the 2011-2013 in the region, driven by high oil prices that made the development costs seem reasonable given the profits that could be realized. That all changed in the latter half of 2014, when plunging oil prices rendered the development of the region economically non-viable. This has just recently begun to change as the much lower dayrates prevalent in the offshore drilling industry and improving efficiency in general has brought down both development and production costs. Thus, we are beginning to see oil companies such as Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) renew their interest in the region.

On Thursday, March 29, 2018, Statoil announced that it acquired four blocks in the Campos Basin located off of the coast of Brazil.

Source: Statoil ASA

It is worth noting that not one of these blocks will have Statoil as the operator. Instead, Statoil has a minority stake in the four blocks, two of which will be operated by Petrobras and two of which will be operated by BP (BP).

Block Statoil Ownership C-M-657 30% C-M-709 20% C-M-755 40% C-M-793 40%

Source: Statoil

Ultimately though, it does not really matter that Statoil is not the operator of the blocks since the company will still be responsible for its share of the total project costs and will receive its share of the projects' production. Thus, this is still an investment in the pre-salt region, regardless of who the operator is.

These four blocks will prove to be worthy additions to the company's already burgeoning Brazilian portfolio. Statoil has been active in Brazil since 2001 and since that time has acquired twelve separate assets, including the four listed above. Here are the other eight:

Source: Statoil ASA

As we can see here, Statoil's Brazilian assets will likely only increase its production by 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day over today's levels by 2020. Thus, its Brazilian operations should be considered as long-term investments and not as something that will have an impact on the company over the next few years. The high quantity of resources contained in the company's pre-salt assets should also provide it with some staying power as its more mature fields begin to run out of oil.

The development of these assets should have a positive impact on the offshore drilling industry in that it will create demand for offshore drilling rigs. The contracts will almost certainly go to those companies that own the most modern and technically-capable ultra-deepwater units. A few companies that fall into this category are Ensco (ESV), Seadrill, and Rowan (RDC). Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) would be another company that may be included in this group, but its long-term future is in question. As that industry has been suffering from weak demand over the past few years, this source of new demand would be welcome.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Statoil has been aggressively moving into offshore regions outside of Norway, most notably Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico. This international push will help the company maintain its business even as its home market of Norway continues its decline. As the majority of its new resources are located in the offshore regions of the world, its forward expansion should also provide business for the struggling offshore drilling industry. Statoil intends to grow its production at a 3-4% CAGR over the next three years and its international projects should help it achieve that.

