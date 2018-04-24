REIT Week In Review For April 16-20

Let's begin by looking at the general macro-background for REITs, starting with interest rates:

The top chart places the current prime rate level into a historical perspective. It will come as no surprise that current rates are historically very low. The bottom chart places this number into a shorter historical perspective: the prime rate was 3.25% until the beginning of 2016. Since then, this rate has risen to 4.75%. While this is high by recent standards, it is still very low by historical standards.

Next, let's look at overall construction spending for several classes of construction that are usually targets of REIT investment:

Construction spending on manufacturing (in black) rose to a post-recession height in early 2015. It has since moved lower but is still above the peaks of the preceding expansion. Lodging spending (in orange), has been continually rising since 2011 but remains below its previous peak. Office spending (in blue) is above its previous highs. Commercial (in teal) and health care (in light orange) are still modestly below previous highs.

Finally, here are two charts for building permits of 5+ units:

The top chart places the current level into a longer historical perspective. Permits are currently at levels seen at the heights of the previous expansion. This level should probably be considered the equilibrium level for the US economy. The bottom chart shows that overall permits have been trending between 400,000-475,000 for the last three years.

The fundamental back-drop for REITs is supportive. Rates are still low, which has obviously helped overall demand. Construction and permits are back to levels associated with an expanding economy.

Let's turn to the REIT sector now. I use several ETFs as overall proxies for this sector. According to ETF.com, there are 39 REIT ETFs. But there aren't that many different ways to break down this group. There is only one ETF for Chinese real estate (TAO) and Europe (IFEU). While there are several US focused ETFs, by far the largest is Vanguards (VNQ) which is 7.5 times as large as the next largest US real estate ETF (29.68 billion versus 3.97 billion). There are five ex-US REITs. But all of them could more aptly be named "REITs that invest predominantly in Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, UK, and Singapore." Here, Vanguard once again has the largest (NASDAQ:VNQI) which also has the lowest fees (.14%). Going forward, this column will track the TAO, IFEU, VNQ, and VNQI.

Let's start with a performance comparison of the four:

The Chinese ETF is by far the best performer of the group. This should come as no surprise; China has been over-investing in capital resources for at least a decade. EU Real estate is the second-best performer over the last year. The economic news for this region started to improve in late 2016 and has been growing more positive since. The three primary investing regions for VNQI are all doing well. The only laggard is the US, in green. Here's the VNQs daily chart:

REITs started to drop at the beginning of this year, largely as a result of rising treasury yields (utilities had the same problem). Prices continued lower in early February, as REITs fell with the larger market. Since early February, REITs have been in an uptrend, but the technical picture is a bit mixed.

The short EMAs are still below the longer. And the 50-day EMA (in green) is still moving lower. Prices are still having a tough time getting over that level.

The Chinese REIT ETF is currently right at technical support:

Prices are right at long-term support. Momentum is weakening.

In contrast, both the European REIT ETF and the non-US ETF are both moving higher:

The EU real estate ETF (top chart) is in a solid uptrend. The non-US REIT ETF (bottom chart) dropped at the beginning of the year in sympathy with the broader sell-off. But it has been moving sideways since. There is a longer uptrend (in red) in play.

