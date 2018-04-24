Bristol-Myers And Exelixis Poise For Battle In Kidney Cancer - Who Will Emerge The Victor?

This idea was provided early and discussed in further detail for subscribers to the Total Pharma Tracker.

In the twenty-first century, the standard of care for patients with kidney cancer (specifically renal cell carcinoma) has advanced dramatically, thanks to the introduction of VEGF-targeted agents like sunitinib, bevacizumab, and many others. For around a decade since the initial approval of sunitinib, patients could achieve decent disease control through successive treatment with these agents.

But it took a while to realize a new paradigm shift, which came in the form of two new drugs: nivolumab (marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)) and cabozantinib (marketed by Exelixis (EXEL)). Both demonstrated favorable activity in patients who had failed on prior sunitinib treatment, and both were rapidly approved and now represent significant chunks of the sales of these two drugs.

Since then, the oncology world's attention has turned to the obvious questions, most importantly "Will one of these drugs supplant sunitinib as the first-line standard of care?"

Today, we have data available, and we have recent approvals to consider. I want to walk you through some of the thinking that can go on when deciding between two effective treatment options. Ultimately, investors want to know... who is the king? Who will become the de facto standard of care in metastatic renal cancer?

A look at the pivotal data: CheckMate-214 and CABOSUN

Over the past year or so, we have gotten several looks at the pivotal studies that drove approval for immunotherapy and cabozantinib. EXEL beat BMY to the punch, getting approval back in December (covered in 3 Things). BMY had to wait until more recently to see approval.

The knock is that EXEL gets the jump in terms of capturing a lucrative market. But ultimately, BMY may have stronger data. Take a look at some of the baseline characteristics from the two studies that led to the drug approvals.

First, a disclaimer: In general, when analyzing data from oncology, it is very much not best practice to compare "across trials," even though we are ostensibly in comparable populations. As you will see, we often cannot make firm conclusions about potential differences in efficacy. But since this isn't a scientific presentation, I'm going out on a limb to make some comparisons.

Selected baseline patient characteristics, adapted from Motzer, et al and Choueiri, et al; *Represents only intermediate- to poor-risk patients

What you'll notice first from the baseline data is the similarity in the two studies. Generally, ages are balanced, and the risk categories appear to be rather similar. One big difference is the number of patients with bone metastasis in the CABOSUN study. Bone and liver metastases have been shown to correspond to worse outcomes with targeted therapy in past studies compared with other sites of metastasis like the lung, so this is a notable difference.

You'll also notice that CheckMate-214 was a much larger study than was CABOSUN. This provides a more robust data set for nivolumab-ipilimumab, even though CABOSUN was indeed a positive trial.

The studies also had similar follow-up, as of an update of CABOSUN in the European Journal of Cancer. Here are the PFS data reported so far:

Progression-free survival from CheckMate-214 and CABOSUN.

It would appear, at first glance, that nivo-ipi trounces cabozantinib, with median PFS of 11.6 months and 8.6 months, respectively. However, note the control arms in the study differ by quite a bit, as well. Sunitinib treatment yielded median PFS of 8.4 and 5.3 months in the two studies, illustrating the very point we made above that CABOSUN appears to have recruited patients with worse prognosis.

So judging by PFS alone, we certainly cannot distinguish the two agents. The story is much the same for overall survival:

Overall survival from CheckMate-214 and CABOSUN.

Again, it would appear sunitinib did better in CheckMate-214 than in CABOSUN, so when we see apparently better OS for nivo-ipi, it is not clear exactly why. Response data do not give us that much to go on, either:

Response data, adapted from CheckMate-214 and CABOSUN.

As you can see, nivo-ipi appears to yield favorable response rates compared with cabozantinib, as it was even capable of achieving a few complete responses. But again, if patients are worse off, then this might explain the lower response rates for cabozantinib, and we cannot draw a firm conclusion.

I do want to draw your attention to a potential difference maker with respect to clinical decision making: time to response. For nivo-ipi, this is a generally characteristic and slow phenomenon, taking some 2.8 months to achieve. While not reported in CABOSUN, cabozantinib has been reported to have a time to response of around 1.5 months, almost half as long.

So if you're a clinician with a very sick patient, you may not feel comfortable waiting this long, as patients' risks of progression or death are high early on in therapy (see the PFS curve above for CheckMate-214 to see the steep dropoff in patients who are progression free).

Overall, in terms of efficacy, it is not clear which agent should be selected for best disease control, and in the case of a patient with high-risk features such as bone metastasis or heavy disease burden, clinicians may opt for cabozantinib. Whereas patients with no bone mets who can afford to wait for tumor control might fare better with nivo-ipi.

Toxicity

The other critical consideration for treatment selection will be toxicity, as this is important for maintaining the integrity of therapy and preventing potentially fatal complications.

For the most part, both nivo-ipi and cabozantinib have shown comparable or better adverse event profiles compared with sunitinib therapy. But there are a few areas where the drugs differ substantially from one another:

Adverse events observed in CheckMate-214 and CABOSUN.

Highlighted in red is elevated liver enzymes, the one area where nivo-ipi appears to lead to a higher risk of grade 3/4 toxicity compared with cabozantinib (again, keeping aware of potential confounders from cross-trial comparisons). In general, cabozantinib has a messier adverse event profile, with seemingly higher rates of hypertension, mucosal inflammation, diarrhea, and hand-foot syndrome (aka palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia, PPES).

But in spite of that, the rates of discontinuation due to adverse events were similar in the treatment arms of the two studies: 22% for nivo-ipi and 20.5% for cabozantinib. This suggests that the two treatment options have similarly manageable toxicity.

What will that mean for clinicians? It is clear to me that you should take into account baseline health. If a patient has some kind of liver damage, then perhaps they should avoid nivo-ipi in favor of cabozantinib. However, uncontrolled heart conditions or a strong smoking history might favor nivo-ipi due to an increased risk of severe hypertension and mucositis, respectively.

Conclusion: Who will emerge the victor?

Short answer? Both BMY and EXEL stand to gain a lot from this brave new world in renal cancer. Nivo-ipi and cabozantinib now stand alone as the only two options to show improvement over standard sunitinib, and I think both companies will see significant growth in their respective franchises as a consequence.

If you put a gun to my head, I would say that the broader treatment experience across all of oncology for nivolumab and ipilimumab might give the combo an edge in patients who match the profile for intermediate/poor risk in CheckMate-214. However, for those with bony metastases, or for those who cannot wait to achieve response, I expect clinicians will want to consider cabozantinib.

But ultimately, it may not matter much in a few years. EXEL and BMY are currently collaborating on a combination approach versus sunitinib in the phase 3 CheckMate-9ER study. This trial is randomizing patients to one of the following:

Nivolumab + cabozantinib Nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib Sunitinib

It began in July 2017, and the primary completion date is September 2019, so I would expect a data readout sometime in 2020. And from the CABOSUN and CheckMate-214 studies, it is pretty clear to me that the adverse event profiles of the two approaches do not overlap dramatically, so there is a fair likelihood that a stronger benefit with manageable toxicity will be established.

So ultimately, I think it's likely that the two together will prove stronger than the parts. In the meantime, I expect that both companies will continue to grow the sales figures for their respective treatment options, as there is not, to my knowledge another rapidly approaching heir apparent in the space, with the possible exceptions of atezolizumab/axitinib and tivozanib, the latter of which has already been approved in Europe for first-line therapy (although based on comparison with sorafenib, which is not the standard of care.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.