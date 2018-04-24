Philip Morris International: Q1 2018 Results Mixed

On Thursday, April 19, 2018, global tobacco powerhouse Philip Morris International (PM) announced its first quarter 2018 earnings results. At least some of the initial analyst coverage of these results was negative and there was certainly some rationale for this. The company's results were mixed overall with both some positive and some negative aspects. With that said, the company still remains a solid investment, but it is certainly possible that its growth story will not play out as quickly as many initially hoped.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Philip Morris International's first quarter 2018 results:

Philip Morris International reported net revenues of $6.996 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a 13.7% increase over the $6.064 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company's operating income increased very slightly year over year, going from $2.416 billion in the year-ago quarter to $2.426 billion in the most recent one.

Philip Morris saw cigarette shipment volume decrease by 5.3% year over year to 164.3 billion units.

The company's heated tobacco products saw volumes more than double year over year to 9.6 billion units, a 5.1 billion unit increase over the prior year quarter.

Philip Morris reported diluted earnings per share of $1.00, representing a 2% decline compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the company declared a dividend of $1.07 per share.

The first thing an investor perusing these results is likely to note is the very large year-over-year revenue increase. It is important to put this in perspective, however. One of the major reasons for this substantial revenue growth is that the U.S. dollar declined against many other world currencies over the past year. Thus, the currencies that the company actually received for its goods simply converted into a greater amount of dollars when they were converted back for reporting purposes. However, with that said, the company still did see its sales grow even when the beneficial effects of the currency conversion are excluded. When measured in local currencies, Philip Morris International saw its sales increase by 8.3% year over year.

Interestingly, Philip Morris was able to achieve this sales growth despite seeing the demand for its cigarettes decline significantly year over year. As was mentioned in the highlights, the company's cigarette sales declined 5.3% compared to the prior year quarter. This was not altogether unexpected as cigarettes, while they do not have the stigma in much of the rest of the world that they have in the United States, have been losing some of the cachet that they once did have. In addition, several countries have been increasing the taxes that they impose on cigarettes at the point of sale in the interest of public health. As a result, cigarette sales have been gradually declining in many countries around the world. As I mentioned in my previous article on Philip Morris International, the company has foreseen this eventuality and has introduced a new product called iQOS to help it survive the decline in the traditional cigarette industry. This product is essentially a hybrid of a traditional cigarette and an e-cigarette. It uses a cartridge containing real tobacco that is heated (but not burned) that is then able to deliver the real tobacco flavor that many people enjoy with fewer health hazards than traditional cigarettes. This product was certainly successful over the past year, with volumes more than doubling to 9.6 billion shipments. Thus far, the product certainly appears to have been successful at arresting the company's revenue decline from its traditional cigarette line, which is likely a good sign going forward.

One of the more disappointing things about the company's first quarter was the decline in both adjusted operating income and net income compared to the prior year quarter. As mentioned in the highlights, Philip Morris had an earnings per share of $1.00 in the quarter, a 2% decline over the $1.02 that the company had in the first quarter of last year. In addition, Philip Morris saw its adjusted operating income decline 2.7% compared to the prior year quarter.

Source: Philip Morris International

As the slide states, the primary reason for the decline in adjusted operating income was the lower volume of cigarettes that the company sold year over year. Several nations around the world heightened their taxes on cigarettes (largely in the interest of public health), which also encouraged smokers to switch to cheaper brands of cigarettes and away from the company's premium offerings. In addition, we saw a once annual charge in the quarter. As shown above, the company contributed $80 million to the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, all of which was charged against the company's earnings. As this contribution will not be made in any of the remaining quarters of this year, we can expect them to have incrementally higher earnings, all else being equal.

Admittedly, one of the first things that I noticed about these results is that the company's dividend exceeds its earnings per share. This is a situation that makes many investors nervous, for good reason. This is due to the fact that the company is paying out more money to its owners than it actually earns. However, as I have pointed out in several past articles, a company's ability to pay its dividends is much more dependent on its free cash flow than on its earnings. This is because the free cash flow is the money available from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all capital expenditures. Meanwhile, earnings is an accounting figure that is subject to any number of adjustments that mask the ability of the figure to tell us how much cash profits a company actually made. Let us have a look at the company's free cash flow and see how it compares to the company's dividend payments.

The formula for free cash flow is OCF - Capital Expenditures. In the first quarter of 2018, Philip Morris International had an operating cash flow of $1.38 billion, but for some reason did not disclose its capital expenditures in its earnings report. Fortunately, however, tobacco companies do not typically have large amounts of CapEx spending. Over the past year, the company's capital expenditures have ranged from $268 million to $553 million quarterly.

Quarter Ending Dec. 31, 2017 Sept. 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 Capital Expenditures $553,000 $435,000 $268,000 $292,000

(all figures in thousands)

Source: Philip Morris International Company Filings

If we therefore assume that the company's first quarter 2018 CapEx spending was the average of these figures, or $387 million, then we can determine an approximate free cash flow for it of $1 billion in the quarter. Here we can see a problem. Philip Morris International has 1.554 billion shares outstanding and so the payment of a $1.07 per share dividend will cost the company approximately $1.66 billion. It therefore appears that not only did the company fail to generate sufficient free cash flow to cover its dividend, but it actually failed to generate sufficient operating cash flow to pay the dividend. This is a dangerous position to be in as it essentially forces the company to rely on external financing to pay its dividend and it is not always possible to obtain that (although admittedly Philip Morris has never had problems doing so).

In conclusion, Philip Morris International's latest earnings results were somewhat of a mixed bag. While the company did see declining sales in its traditional product lines, it was able to make up for it with price increases and the success of the iQOS product and so saw its top-line grow relatively substantially. However, the company's profitability declined year over year and it failed to generate enough cash to pay its dividend. While management believes that it can rectify these problems as the year drags on, ultimately only time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.