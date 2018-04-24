Ferrari - A Beautiful Compounding Machine

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gordon Investing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Ferrari (RACE) fits into a category of stocks that are likely to work very well over a long period of time. Most of the people are familiar with Ferrari automobiles and their famous prancing black horse badge. Ferrari's always sharp design and performance has been a constant since Italian car race enthusiast Enzo Ferrari started the company more than 70 years ago.

Exclusivity

Although Ferrari is a car manufacturer, it is unlike any other in the world. In addition to being toys for rich and famous and extremely expensive when compared to regular cars, Ferraris exude exclusivity. That effectively puts Ferrari in the league of its own when it comes to the economics of the business. Ferrari management famously says that they would produce one less car than there is a demand for it. In other words, there is a designed level of scarcity, resulting in long wait times, sometimes up to two years for some models. There are also limited editions, such as latest LaFerrari. To buy one of these cars which retail for over a $1m, it doesn't help that you simply have enough money to afford it because there are only 499 that they made. You would have to be on an exclusive loyalty list, built over years, and proven by continually purchasing their products over a long period of time.

Another interesting aspect of Ferrari vehicles is that, unlike any other car out there, Ferraris actually appreciate over time. For example, used LaFerrari was sold for $7m at an auction in 2016, and another even more exclusive model, LaFerrari Aperta, with only 200+ manufactured, sold for $10m at an auction in 2017. You can see why Ferraris are at the same time the most coveted automobiles and a piece of art that appreciates over time due to a very limited availability.

I took this picture of LaFerrari at Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles during their Ferrari exhibit in 2017. (Source: Author)

Ferrari Brand Name = Margin of Safety

There is a point to this exclusivity that translates directly to how valuable the company is. Ferrari's brand is incredibly important and presents a significant margin of safety for this investment. In terms of brand name, there are probably just a handful of companies out there that can match its iconic character, think about Apple, Coca Cola, Google, or Nike. But in addition to that emotional connection, Ferrari also has something that most of the above names may not - the ability to raise prices for its products without losing any sales.

Pricing Power

The rich are getting richer, both in mature economies such as US, EU, and Japan, and emerging economies such as China, India, etc. According to a Bloomberg article that quotes Boston Consulting Group's report, there are almost 18 million people worldwide who control more than $1m of wealth. This number is expected to be growing at a rate of 6% annually for the next 5 years. In the US alone, there are currently 7 million households with at least $1m in assets. That number is expected to rise to 10.4 million by 2021. Likewise, according to Forbes, billionaire ranks increased from 946 in 2007 to 2208 in 2017, more than doubling in a decade. It is not too hard to conclude that the number of wealthy who may want to own a Ferrari will continue to rise. To them, price is not the most important factor. One of Warren Buffet's famous quotes discusses the criticality of pricing power:

The single most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power. If you've got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you've got a very good business. And if you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by 10%, then you've got a terrible business.

I think it is safe to assume that Ferrari has pricing power and that they don't need a prayer session to bump up their prices. Which leads me to growth, which is another important aspect of this story. On the surface, one may quickly conclude that there is no opportunity for growth. If Ferrari went from 9,000 units per year to 18,000, it would kill their exclusivity golden goose. But, not so fast. They don't need to grow units at a high pace. For example, the management estimates that they would sell 9000 units in 2018, compared to 8400 in 2017, a 7% growth. This is deliberately slow to maintain exclusivity. Add to that customization, special editions, etc, and low percent unit growth actually equals decent revenue growth.

Predictability

Many people love Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) cars, admire Elon Musk, and believe that electric cars are the future. But let's face it, it's hard to know what will happen to Tesla in the next few years. Yes, it can fulfill all its promises and not only transform the industry, but also become the dominating force in it. Or it may continue to struggle with profitability as more deep pocketed competitors and known car brands fight for the same slice of the pie. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, world's largest automakers have committed some $70b in planned investments into electric vehicles and batteries. Although I wouldn't necessarily bet against Elon Musk, frankly, it's hard to put odds on which scenario may play out for Tesla. None of this is true of Ferrari due to its exclusivity moat.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

Ferrari is led by Sergio Marchionne who is currently CEO of both Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari. The good news for Ferrari shareholders, and not so good for Fiat Chrysler ones, is that Marchionne is retiring from FCAU early in 2019, at which point he will continue to be Ferrari CEO and Chairman with 100% focus. This is important, because Marchionne is hands down the best operator in a car industry in the last decade. Second to none. In fact, I would say that compared to other car CEOs out there, he's playing chess while they are playing checkers.

Key Financial Points

Below table and graphs shows some important data points going back to 2010. Revenue and EBIT amounts are presented in USD, which I converted from the financials using 1.2 USD to 1 EUR rate (all data taken from the Ferrari 20-F):

Unit shipments have been growing at a steady rate, averaging around 5% in the last few years, demonstrating that unit growth is very measured in order to maintain exclusivity.

Revenues have been increasing at a faster clip than unit growth for every year except 2015, showing the previously discussed pricing power.

The most interesting piece of data is the Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), which is essentially profit from operations. In the last few years, the margin has been steadily climbing, resulting in a fairly robust EBIT growth, far surpassing unit and revenue growth. This tells us is that Ferrari has significant Operating Leverage, meaning that every incremental dollar of revenue contributes proportionately more to the bottom line.

You can also see that between 2010 and 2017 units shipped increased less than 25%. Compare that to revenues that increased almost 90%, and even more importantly EBIT which went up a cool 160%.

If you divide EBIT by the Units Shipped, you will find out that in 2010, Ferrari had a respectable $52k EBIT per vehicle. But by 2017, this rose to $111k per vehicle! Although cars are not the only source of revenue and profits (additional being engines, F1 racing team, stores, and amusement parks), it is clear that the company is moving in the right direction and firing on all cylinders.

Year 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Units Shipped 6753 7195 7405 7000 7255 7664 8014 8398 Unit Growth 7% 3% -5% 4% 6% 5% 5% Revenues ($mil) 2197 2480 2670 2802 3314 3425 3726 4100 Revenues Growth 13% 8% 5% 18% 3% 9% 10% EBIT ($mil) 354 358 402 437 467 533 714 930 EBIT Growth 1% 12% 9% 7% 14% 34% 30% EBIT Margin 16% 14% 15% 16% 14% 16% 19% 23%

Below graph illustrates steady rise in units shipped, revenues, and EBIT, all in solid lines and against left axis. The dotted line representing EBIT margin against the right axis is clearly growing at a steeper rate.

Next graph focuses on growth rates. As green line shows controlled unit growth, blue line shows proportionally higher revenue growth, red line shows that EBIT growth exceeds the other two by a significant amount in the last few years.

Although Ferrari has been doing an excellent job containing costs and creating cash, that's not the key point. The most important thing is that the range of outcomes for this company is fairly predictable. The odds are decent that their numbers, looking into the future, should continue on the same solid path due to the strength of the brand, power of their pricing, wealthy clientele, and the management capable of delivering on these metrics.

Return On Capital

One of Ferrari's most remarkable financial highlights is its ability to grow by employing very little in terms of incremental capital and assets. This is completely opposite from the average auto manufacturers which consume a ton of capital that can't go back to their shareholders. In other words, when Ferrari sells an extra car, much more of that car's profit drops to the bottom line.

There are a couple of measures that we can use to understand how effectively Ferrari uses its capital. First, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), which shows the rate of return on the capital already invested. Although there are various ways to come up with ROIC, in this case I use EBIT as the measure of earnings. For tangible capital, I'm adding debt + equity, and subtracting goodwill and excess cash not needed to run the operations. For 2017 EBIT was $930m, and my estimate for total tangible capital is $1.8b. Thus, Ferrari's ROIC is 50%, which is an excellent number.

To understand ROIC, let's use something simple. Let's say you own a condo that you rent out. The condo is worth $200k, there is a loan of $150k, leaving you with $50k equity, so tangible capital is $200k ($150k + $50k). To get 50% ROIC on your condo, you'd have to make $100k a year after all expenses! Now, that would be one nice condo to own. Definitely let me know if you find one. But in the meantime, you can own a company like Ferrari with the same characteristics, that year in and year out, continues to produce tremendous returns on employed capital.

However, ROIC only tells us how the company did with the capital it already had. Even more important measure is how well it employed its incremental capital, which can be roughly estimated by Return on Incremental Invested Capital (ROIIC). One way to determine ROIIC is by figuring out how much additional capital has been employed over time, and then how much EBIT has increased.

If we go back to 2010 financial statements, we can find out that the company employed $1.6b of tangible capital and produced $354m in EBIT, so around 22%. In the next 7 years, through 2017, the company's total capital increased to $2.2b, so they invested give or take $600m in additional capital in terms of debt and equity. These extra $600m allowed them to grow their EBIT to $930m, or very close to $600m in extra EBIT ($930m EBIT in 2017 minus $354m EBIT in 2010). Thus, they had a rather outstanding 100% return on the extra capital they invested.

This is very important because a 100% ROIIC is not something that is expected out of a manufacturer. Rather, this magnitude of incremental return is something that a low capital intensive business such as a software maker may be able to produce.

We can also look at it from another angle, by using cumulative EBIT. Assume that they didn't invest a single extra dollar in their capital since 2010, and they continued to make $354m of EBIT for the next 7 years. That's $2.5b of EBIT. Instead, in reality, their EBIT went up an additional $1.7b (we get that by adding EBIT since 2010 and then subtract $2.5b above). So, the $600m in extra capital produced $1.7b in extra EBIT over a period of 7 years. That's what I call great capital allocation!

Compare that to a number of companies that waste away billions in mergers, in failed projects, or in new markets that don't result in anything tangible at the end. That's why Ferrari is in the league of its own. These numbers say a lot about the company, the strength of its brand, and the capability of Sergio Marchionne.

Reinvesting Opportunities

If there is one pothole in Ferrari's road, it is that their opportunities to reinvest all this capital back into the company will be limited because they have to keep production low. Let's get back to my condo example from above. Your $200k condo made you $100k. The best thing that can happen to you is if you can find another condo with similar ROIC to put that $100k in. Then in year 2, you would have two properties, with each making you $100k, and now you have $200k in profits. Rinse and repeat a few times, and pretty soon you would have more money than you'd know what to do with.

But herein lies the problem - finding these outstanding opportunities to put your money in is not that easy. So it's likely, after you find one or two of them, profit reinvesting would drop off. And that's where Ferrari is - although they are almost certain to do very well their current setup, the cash they produce is likely to be accumulated and returned to the owners via dividends and buybacks, rather than reinvesting back into the company. Reinvesting all that cash would be the best thing for the shareholders, if that capital could produce anywhere close to the current ROIC, but that is not likely.

Valuation

All this leads to the most important point of all, which is the valuation. This is where we enter the realm of investing art, and not just science, where opinions may differ as various people may interpret the facts differently.

In April 2018, Ferrari has some 190m fully diluted shares and selling for around $125/share for a total market value of around $24b. Their net industrial debt is around $570m. Their pension liability is negligible, and they don't have any significant leases or other major obligations. Thus we arrive at a total enterprise value (market value + net debt) of less than $25b.

Is Ferrari worth that much? And more importantly, will its market value increase over time?

For that we have to take a look at the future a bit. Marchionne just laid out his mid term outlook that calls for roughly doubling the EBIT to around $1.8b, industrial Free Cash Flow to $1.4b, and zero industrial debt, all by 2022.

To achieve those numbers in the next 5 years, Ferrari doesn't need to do anything heroic. Their units per year should grow between 5% and 7%, their revenues roughly by 10% per year, and their EBIT roughly by 15% per year. In other words, these targets are not just realistic, they actually look like a lowball with opportunity to exceed and more likely will be met before 2022. Also, it is fairly clear that Ferrari will have more cash than what it can do with it, so I would expect dividends and buybacks both raising over time, while industrial debt drops to zero.

Just like their cars, Ferrari stock at $125 is not on sale. However, it is my opinion that the company will continue to compound intrinsic value at a decent clip, probably following 15% EBIT growth. Another way to arrive at compounding the intrinsic value is by looking at their ROIIC, which is at around 100%, and at their historical reinvestment rate, which is a lower 15%. If we multiply those two numbers we get to 15% compound intrinsic value increase.

Ferrari is likely not a 5x or even 3x in the next few years. Rather, based on their intrinsic value compounding, this stock should approximately double in price by 2022, not accounting for additional return that may accrue due to increasing dividends and buybacks.

See's Candy Case Study

Odds are that Ferrari remains in my core holdings group, and it is unlikely to leave that designation anytime soon. To help illustrate why, allow me to draw a parallel with See's Candy, a company that Warren Buffett purchased in 1972. See's Candy had a very low growth, but also outstanding ROIC, and a solid moat, resulting in a long term predictability. Here are a few selected excerpts from how Buffett explained it in his 2007 annual letter to shareholders:

At See's, annual sales were 16 million pounds of candy when Blue Chip Stamps purchased the company in 1972. Last year See's sold 31 million pounds, a growth rate of only 2% annually. Yet its durable competitive advantage... has produced extraordinary results for Berkshire. We bought See's for $25 million when its sales were $30 million and pre-tax earnings were less than $5 million. The capital then required to conduct the business was $8 million... Consequently, the company was earning 60% pre-tax on invested capital... Last year See's sales were $383 million, and pre-tax profits were $82 million. The capital now required to run the business is $40 million. This means we have had to reinvest only $32 million since 1972 to handle the modest physical growth - and somewhat immodest financial growth - of the business. In the meantime pre-tax earnings have totaled $1.35 billion. All of that, except for the $32 million, has been sent to Berkshire.

I know it may be hard to imagine, thinking about chocolates and high performance automobiles in the same manner, but play along with me and allow me draw some parallels with Ferrari.

In 1972, Buffett bought a high ROIC predictable business with a long runway for about 5x EBIT and about 3x Tangible Capital. In the ensuing 35 years, that business returned 54x its initial investment back to its owners. His pre tax net over the total time period would be $1.293b ($1.35b - $25m purchase price - $32m capital reinvestment).

In 2018 Ferrari is a high ROIC predictable business with a long runway selling for 27x EBIT, and 14x Tangible Capital. That seems quite a bit more expensive than See's.

How would Buffett do if he paid those prices for See's in 1972? Let's take a look, if he paid 27x EBIT, price would be $135m, and if he paid 14x Tangible Capital, price would be $112m. Let's split the difference and call it $124m total. Either one of these numbers is significantly more than what he paid, but that's not the point. The point is that even if he paid those prices, he would hardly notice the difference after 35 years! In fact, not buying See's at those high multiples, would have proven to be huge mistake, because he would have missed on $1.194b net that this business would provide in excess what he paid. In fact, paying $100m more for See's in 1972 would result in only less than 8% difference in the total tally 35 years later, hardly something to lose sleep over.

Again, take the comparison with a grain of salt. We're talking candies and automobiles here, and Ferrari is clearly more complex to operate, with potentially higher capital needs over time, and technological disruptions which may be hard to anticipate. But it is not such a stretch to imagine that this company will continue to advance its EBIT and in the next 10 years it may return a majority of today's market value to its owners.

The most important thing for a Ferrari investor then is the time frame. If one is thinking a couple of years or less, it's anyone guess what the stock will do, and the stock may indeed be expensive. But as the time frame is extended out to 5 years, or if an investor is willing to hold this stock for a decade or more, today's price is likely a bargain, with expected multiples back on initial investment.

I own Ferrari shares via the tax free spin-off that occurred when Ferrari's then corporate parent, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), distributed Ferrari to FCAU shareholders at the beginning of 2016. When I purchased my Fiat Chrysler shares in 2014, I didn't have enough specific financial and other information on Ferrari to draw all these conclusions. I was simply thinking that the entire Fiat Chrysler was undervalued, and Ferrari was just a piece of it. At that time, I didn't know all the intricate details on Ferrari and I couldn't have known that it is was a gem, so getting my shares for roughly a quarter of today's multiples turned out to be such a bargain, roughly on par what Buffett paid for See's in 1972.

But even when Ferrari published its initial registration statement and financial breakdown, and when it started trading, it was still at around half of today's multiples. Who knows what will happen with the stock when next major market correction happens, or even if there is an operational hiccup that may hurt stock price. A long term investor can certainly do well to back up the truck if Ferrari's stock price drops significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.