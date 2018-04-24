GrubHub Stock Looks Like More Risk Than Reward

After nearly tripling over the past year, GrubHub (GRUB) stock has reasonably taken a breather over the past month as analysts have downgraded on valuation concerns while investors have hit pause on buying. But GRUB was given new life at the Sohn Investor Conference after Half Sky Capital's Li Ran talked up GRUB as a solid investment.

Unfortunately, while we understand the qualitative bull thesis on GRUB, we just can't get there on the numbers. This is one of the best growth stories in the market, but the stock is priced as such. Thus, we think GRUB stock looks like more risk than reward at these levels and believe the stock could fall big on any operational hiccups, which could come soon thanks to rising competition.

GRUB data by YCharts

We've been bullish on GRUB stock before but recently turned bearish after the stock neared triple-digit range. The growth story remains robust. The company is thriving in the overlap of the at-home and on-demand economies which are both surging in popularity. As opposed to going to the movies, shopping at malls, and eating out, consumers are watching Netflix (NFLX), shopping on Amazon (AMZN), and ordering from GrubHub. In this sense, GRUB is powered by the same underlying growth drivers as NFLX and AMZN.

But GRUB is different in two huge ways. One, the company is actually losing market share. Two, GRUB's margins are shrinking, not expanding.

On the first point, GRUB has been able to outrun competitive threats over the past several quarters to the tune of accelerating revenue growth. This has been due exclusively to the fact that the online food ordering and delivery market has grown at a robust enough rate to offset steady market share losses. GRUB's market share has fallen from above 60% last August to below 50% today. The culprit? Uber Eats, which has not only surged in market share from ~12% to over 20% during that same time frame but which also has become the most popular digital food ordering platform in nine of the 22 most-populous U.S. cities.

(Source: Recode)

Eventually, market growth will slow to a point where market share losses matter and start turning into decelerating revenue growth for GRUB. At that point, GRUB will turn from an accelerating growth narrative into a decelerating growth narrative. That could cause material weakness in shares, which currently trade at more than 60-times forward earnings.

GRUB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

On the second point, GRUB's margins are actually in retreat because delivery is playing a bigger role in the operating model. Absorbing higher delivery costs means lower margins for the entire GRUB business. That's why last year, GRUB's pre-tax profit margins dropped from 17% in the prior two years to 13%. Management said on the most recent quarterly conference call that margins are due for some volatility going forward because of this delivery dynamic. As such, margins likely won't zoom higher in the foreseeable future.

Because of these headwinds, GRUB is no NFLX or AMZN. It is powered by the same growth drivers, but it also has bigger competition and larger margin concerns. At these levels, we do not believe that GRUB stock is at all priced appropriately enough considering these headwinds.

At best, we think GRUB can do around $5 in earnings per share in five years, driven by a combination of 30%-plus revenue growth and opex-leverage-driven pre-tax margin expansion to 20%. Those are fairly aggressive assumptions, but we also think achievable given the robust growth in the on-demand, at-home economy. We would want 10% annualized return out of GRUB stock, so that would put our ideal price for GRUB stock in four years at roughly $150. In order to get to $150 in five years, GRUB stock would need to trade at a 30-times forward earnings multiple on our reasonable five-year-out earnings target of $5 per share.

Thus, in order for us to be buyers today, we would need GRUB stock to trade at a 30-times forward earnings multiple in five years. We don't think that will happen. The market multiple is 16-times forward earnings. The average multiple for a growth stock is 19-times forward earnings. Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade in the low-to-mid 20s in terms of forward earnings multiple. From this perspective, we view it as nearly impossible for GRUB to warrant a 30-times multiple in five years, after most of its growth has already happened and with competitive threats looming presumably larger than ever (GRUB is losing market share at a rapid rate).

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Overall, we think that in order to be comfortable buying GRUB stock above $100, you need a lot of confidence not only in the growth trajectory (which we have) but also a lot of confidence in the type of multiple this stock will warrant in five years, when most of its growth is in the rear-view mirror. We don't have confidence that GRUB stock will warrant a huge multiple in five years, mostly because market share trends run counter to the idea that GRUB will keep growing at a robust rate in five-plus years once overall market growth has cooled.

As such, we think GRUB stock looks overextended trading above $100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.