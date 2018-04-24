Closed-End Fund CSQ: 8.28% Yield With Growth Potential

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) is a fund offered by Calamos with an objective of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high-yield corporate bonds. The investment team utilizes a strategy that considers global macroeconomic factors and investment themes. They evaluate both fundamental and quantitative research to evaluate the source, sustainability, and risk of investment opportunities. They monitor and manage risk at the diversified portfolio and individual security level.

This fund is a large fund with over $2.8 billion in managed assets while utilizing 32.21% of leverage as of March 31, 2018. The management team has a lot of versatility it can use with this fund by using a mix of equities, convertible securities, and high-yield bonds and having at least 50% in equities or securities convertible into equities, up to 35% in foreign issuers, and up to 15% in emerging markets. The average portfolio turnover rate sits at 49.8%, so they are basically buying or selling out half the portfolio every year to take advantage of their flexible management style.

Holdings

The latest available top ten holdings list from CSQ's website shows a good amount in top tech names. Information technology makes up almost 20% (19.4%) of the portfolio from the latest holdings available.

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is having some near-term pressure as some analysts have begun to think estimates were initially too high for the iPhone X numbers and seems to be selling even worse as of late. However, some people seem to believe that this is only a near-term pressure as AAPL has significant assets and iPhone X is only one part of it, while the long-term view is still strong. AAPL has a current dividend yield of 1.51%.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is also, of course, a household name that has been trying to diversify itself into new segments of the market. While the company was once known for its PC monopoly, it has been expanding into Internet of Things with an investment of $5 billion. MSFT is a $710 billion company with $143 billion in cash and a stellar AAA credit rating. MSFT also offers 14 years of dividend growth and currently sits at a 1.75% dividend yield.

JPMorgan Chase & Company (JPM), the fourth holding for CSQ at 1.7%, as well as the other big banks, have been receiving the benefits of the Fed raising interest rates in 2017 and continuing into 2018 with strong economic data still coming in providing the Fed more reasons to increase rates. JPM should continue to benefit from these rate increases as margins typically expand in this environment. JPM has 7 years of dividend increases under its belt and a current dividend yield of 2.01%.

For CSQ to be able to distribute out its spectacular 8%+ monthly yield, it utilizes leverage which helps increase income, however, that alone is not enough to sustain its distribution. These are all big names with low yields but with growth potential in my opinion, but for CSQ to maintain its distribution, these companies need to provide sufficient returns so CSQ can pay the distribution out in the form of capital gains.

Their current holdings in bonds do indicate that they are primarily high-yield junk bonds and have an average maturity of 7.1 years. With such a high bond duration, this does add more risk to interest rate sensitivity, but overall high-yield bonds tend to follow more closely to equities. During tough economic times like recessions, more companies are liable to go bankrupt making them default on their bonds issued.

Distribution

The current distribution sitting at 8.28% paid out monthly at a rate of $0.0825 is quite attractive, but as stated above, CSQ's holdings need to provide capital gains in order to sustain the current level. The annual report is showing unrealized capital gains sitting at ~$242 million currently. From the annual report, it appears that the distribution was covered for the year ended October 31, 2017, with sufficient net investment income and net realized capital gains.

They are showing for the last 12 months some ROC was used in November and December, however, this is only an estimate. CSQ offers a managed distribution policy that helps maintain a level distribution.

Again, I just want to reiterate that CSQ's distribution is dependent on the fact of growth and capital gains, if the market tanks, I would expect a distribution cut or if they continued to pay out the distribution at the same rate creating destructive ROC and lowering their NAV.

Performance

The past performance is quite attractive in my opinion, with the 5-year NAV returns of 12.24% and the 10-year NAV returns at 8.64%. Annualized S&P 500 returns for that same period sit at 7.597% meaning CSQ has outperformed during the same period, but when looking at S&P 500 returns for that period with dividends reinvested that number sits at 9.843% making CSQ underperform depending on how one would want to look at it.

The current market price of $11.96 and NAV price of $12.79 gives CSQ a discount of 6.49% and when looking at the 1-year z-score it shows -0.60 meaning it is slightly undervalued from its average 1-year discount of 5.49%.

Conclusion

CSQ is a CEF that I believe has potential to maintain its distribution and continue to grow, it is at the mercy of the broader market as its holdings will follow the overall market performance, but I believe with its flexible policy of management, it would be able to change its allocation significantly enough to help mitigate too much loss. This may be a good time to acquire a holding in CSQ with the current z-score at -0.60 indicating this holding being slightly undervalued currently. I would consider this a good long-term holding and having a benefit of a seemingly stable distribution for the foreseeable future.

