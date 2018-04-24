Carbon Black Files Proposed Terms For U.S. IPO

CBLK is growing quickly, but management is spending money at an ever increasing rate.

The firm sells endpoint security software and services to businesses.

Carbon Black intends to raise $128 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Carbon Black (CBLK) intends to raise $128 million from the sale of 8 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company sells endpoint security software and services to businesses of all sizes.

CBLK is growing quickly but financial results are suffering.

Company & Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Carbon Black was founded in 2002 as Bit9, acquired Carbon Black in 2014 and changed its name to the acquired company’s name.

Management is headed by CEO Patrick Morley, who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously COO at Corel Corporation and CEO of Imprivata.

The firm has developed a robust partner program consisting of:

Solution Providers - Resellers and distributors

MSSPs - Managed security service providers

Incident Responders & Consultants

Integration Network

Investors in the firm include Atlas Venture (17.0% pre-IPO), Highland Capital Partners (14.9%), Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (8.8%), Point 406 Ventures (7.7%) and Sequoia Capital (9.9%).

Carbon Black has created a platform that enables organizations wanting to improve the security of their internal networks.

The endpoints of a network’s elements are the primary source of the number of cyber-attacks and Carbon Black's system focuses on securing a heterogenous and constantly changing endpoint attack surface by analyzing large amounts of data to optimize IT security.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm:

(Source: Carbon Black)

Customer Acquisition

CBLK acquires customers primarily through a ‘channel go-to-market model, which significantly extends our global market reach and ability to rapidly scale our sales efforts.’

In addition, the firm employs inside sales and field sales representatives that effectively extend the firm’s efforts through its channel partners.

Management says that in Q4 2017, 94% of its ‘new and add-on business was closed in collaboration with a channel partner.’

Customer retention rates have hovered around 92% to 93% over the past three calendar years.

CBLK’s cost of revenue for its primary subscription segment has more than doubled between 2015 and 2017:

2017: 16%

2016: 11%

2015: 7%

However, sales and marketing costs as a percentage of total revenue have dropped in the past three years, indicating increased efficiency as a function of revenue generation:

2017: 66%

2016: 70%

2015: 78%

Management cites its 2015 cohort contribution margin as evidence that the firm is increasing the margin contributed over time by the customers it added in 2015, as the graphic below shows:

(Source: CBLK S-1/A)

The cohort contribution margin is the annual recurring revenue [ARR] of a customer cohort minus the associated costs of obtaining that cohort of customers.

While the metric is more of an operational rather than financial metric, it indicates that the 2015 cohort has generated $92.9 million in lifetime-to-date revenue while costing $48.4 million over its lifetime. The payback period for this cohort looks to be somewhere between 12-15 months.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global endpoint security market is expected to reach $17.38 billion by 2020.

This represents a projected CAGR of 8.4% from the baseline year of 2015 through 2020, which is a moderate level of growth.

The major drivers of this growth are the need to reduce IT security risks in a growing Bring Your Own Device [BYOD] environment and an increased frequency of endpoint attacks through malware, trojans and advanced persistent threats.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector is projected to account for the strongest increase in demand, with healthcare, telecom and IT sectors also contributing significant market demand for improved solutions.

North America will be the largest market in nominal terms, but the Asia Pacific region will also present growth opportunities during the period.

Major competitive vendors that provide endpoint security software or services include:

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

FireEye (FEYE)

McAfee

Symantec (SYMC)

Crowdstrike

Cylance

Financial Performance

CBLK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, although at a decreasing rate of growth

Increased gross profit

Slightly dropping gross margin

Uneven cash flow used in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: CBLK S-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $162 million, 39% increase vs. prior

2016: $116.2 million, 65% increase vs. prior

2015: $70.6 million

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $126.4 million

2016: $95.2 million

2015: $57.3 million

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 78%

2016: 82%

2015: 81%

Cash Used In Operations ($)

2017: ($7.7 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($33 million) cash used in operations

2015: ($4 million) cash used in operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $36 million in cash and $29.7 million in total liabilities excluding deferred revenue.

IPO Details

CBLK intends to sell 8 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $128 million.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options and employee stock option plans.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We anticipate that we will use a majority of the net proceeds we receive from this offering, including any net proceeds we receive from the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option to acquire additional shares of common stock, to invest further in our sales and marketing activities to grow our customer base, to fund our research and development efforts to enhance our technology platform and product functionality, and to pay anticipated general and administrative expenses.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Keybanc Capital Markets, Williams Blair, Raymond James and Cowen.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article including valuation and my commentary & opinion on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.