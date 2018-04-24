Purplebricks: A Proven Real Estate Disruptor Rapidly Entering The U.S. Market

Despite all of these positives, and an impressive financial statement, the company remains undervalued and thinly traded in the US markets. This presents an opportunity.

They've followed a strategy of aggressive expansion - the company is only three years old, but now has a footprint in Australia, and is entering the US.

If you're an American investor, you've probably never heard of this company - but they're making waves in across the Atlantic. Purplebricks (OTC:PRPPF) had an IPO just three years ago, but in that time period, they've gone from nothing to the number one real estate brokerage company in the UK. The company is unorthodox in every sense of the term - they follow a new, innovative and disruptive business model, while also providing customers with high-quality support and technology.

Compared to other real estate brokers, like Re/Max (RMAX) and Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVY), the company offers prospective customers end-to-end customer-facing technology, making the process of selling and buying homes more convenient, transparent and cost effective.

This alone should get investors excited: A new, innovative company with a focus on technology. But, when we zoom out, an even better picture is painted. Purplebricks have proven themselves in the British real estate industry, then expanded to Australia, and flourished. The company has almost doubled in size with each earnings report. Now, Purplebricks is rapidly and aggressively expanding to the US, a market hungry for lower-cost brokerages.

Business Plan

Purplebricks offers a unique new take on the traditional brokerage model. In the world of real estate, one concept makes the world go round - commission. When a customer goes to buy a house, the broker makes a commission off this transaction, usually 5% of the home's value. This has been like this for over 100 years, with not much change in the industry.

Some prospective buyers don't find this commission to be an issue, but as home prices increase, the commission you pay to the broker also increases. For example, if you are buying a $1,000,000 home, you'll end up paying $50,000 in broker commission (that's the cost of a new Tesla!).

As a result, many buyers look towards lower-cost brokers, namely Purplebricks. Rather than charge commission for home sales, Purplebricks charges a flat fee of $3200 (in the US) for "end-to-end customer support." That means that buyers will get professional photography, help with staging, listing on major online platforms (like Zillow (ZG)), and more - all for that one time, flat fee.

Similar to the traditional brokerages, Purplebricks connects buyers with "local property experts (LPEs)" - agents who know the area that they work in well. They currently have 650 UK Local Property Experts (as of Dec, 2017) which is an increase of 107% on the same period last year. In Australia, the company has over 105 Local Property Experts. These experts are Purplebricks exclusive agents, who know their local areas really well, and because of this, are able to provide superb service to the customer.

In addition, this network of agents is able to spread the word about Purplebricks, and their low-cost alternative to other brokers. When compared with other brokerages, LPEs have it a bit different. In traditional brokerages, agents compete for business, which usually results in a "lower" commission (still 5%) for the buyer. For the agents, however, this is stressful, and the competition can eat up their profits.

Purplebricks does not have agents - they have local property experts. Each LPE is assigned an area (usually by zip code) that they exclusively broker. All business in that area goes through that LPE, and there are no competing agents. And, while this wouldn't work in a commission-based system (commissions would be sky-high, due to lack of competition,) with the flat-fee, it does. This makes LPEs happy, and provides value to the buyer, because that LPE will know his exclusive area really well.

The company pairs this network of LPEs and flat fees with market-leading technology. Purplebricks Local Property Experts do not have an office, they work remotely and come to the seller’s home for any face-to-face interactions. Similar to EXP Realty (OTCQB:EXPI), Purplebricks invests in technology to cut down on office costs and physical infrastructure. "Bringing together first class LPEs and industry leading technology is the foundation upon which the Purplebricks’ business has been created," states an interim report.

The company uses technology to make the customer experience quicker and easier. The company uses an app or website for the majority of buyer/seller to broker communications. Through the app and website, users can "book valuations, arrange viewings, give feedback, make offers, negotiate offers, agree sales, communicate with the seller and get access to information on the process."

Surprisingly, in an industry that is known for rapid technological advancements in the past few years (like Zillow and Trulia), Purplebricks is the first major brokerage to offer such a comprehensive technological solution.

The company is very focused on customer support, and this is a major part of their business plan. As stated above, the company provides a full package of "end-to-end, listing to sale support." Purplebricks' customer support has a team of about 50 people, and receive positive feedback, fulfilling requests mostly relating to the website and app (tech-support). The company also provides an interesting (UK only) service, called Sellers Concierge. This service "communicate[s] with... customers regularly to review their marketing to ensure we continue to provide a first class service and to help and support"

The final piece to Purplebricks' business model is marketing, something that that the company describes as an 'essential' part of their strategy. The company is only three years old, but in the UK and Australia has grown to be one of the most recognized brands in real estate, mainly due to advertising and marketing.

The company spends about one third of its gross profit on advertisements, and while they continue to invest more funds into this, it is declining as a proportion of revenue. Purplebricks mainly runs TV and Radio commercials in the UK and Australia, which are complemented by pay-per-click ads and a small, but growing social media presence.

"According to the latest research by The Nursery, one of the leading independent research and planning agencies, Purplebricks has industry leading spontaneous brand awareness, which has grown to 37%, 17% above that of Rightmove, from people looking to sell their property," stated the December 2017 interim report.

When compared to traditional brokerages, there is a stark contrast, and Purplebricks surfaces as a company with benefits for both the agent and customer. For a customer, Purplebricks offers a low-cost, flat-fee alternative to the more expensive commission driven brokers. In addition, buyers get excellent customer support, technology that makes their experience easier and a LPE who is extremely knowledgeable in their exclusive area.

For the agent (or LPE, as Purplebricks refers to them), they get an exclusive area, a flat-fee that is close to what other agents make in commission, and a great support system. The combination of all of these factors makes Purplebricks a huge industry disruptor and has led to some really impressive growth, which we will be discussing next.

Financials And Numbers

Numerically, Purplebricks is equally as impressive as their corporate strategy. For a company that is only three and a half years old, they've posted some impressive growth and great numbers. The company has sold over $14 Billion (£10 Billion) worth of property, racked up 42,000 reviews on Trustpilot with a rating of 'excellent' (five stars) overall, and closes a sale every nine minutes. This is really impressive.

Equally impressive, and related to these stats, is Purplebricks' financials. Let's review their most recent Interim Results for the period of May-October 2017 (published in February).

Here are business highlights from their UK and Australia operations:

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Already, we can see some impressive figures of growth on all fronts. Financially, revenue in their UK segment of business grew 118% from the last period (referring to the first half of 2017). They also had increased instructions, or interactions with customers, up a stunning 84% from the previous period. Relating back to their business plan, marketing and ads are directly resulting in this number; 84% growth in customer interactions, up to 32,000. Per interactions, the average revenue has also jumped 14%.

Over in Australia, customer transactions also jumped - revenue was £6.8m, up from the £0.3m of the previous period. This led to over 1,500 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 9.4 ('Excellent'), making Purplebricks the most reviewed estate agent in Australia.

Let's dive a bit deeper into the financials of Purplebricks.

(Financial Highlights. Source: Investor Presentation)

UK Australia US

Consolidated (UK, AUS, and US):

(Income Statements. Source: Investor Presentation)

Purplebricks made £46.8 million of revenue for the period, with the majority (85%) coming from the UK. The rest came from Australia (15%) and the US (>1%). All segments saw significant revenue growth, but on different scales. The UK segment revenue increased by 118%, while Australia revenue saw a 1600% increase, because it was the first full period of operation (Purplebricks expanded into Australia in late 2016, a good move considering that that market now makes up 15% of the company's revenue.)

Gross profit for the company was £26.2m, after £20.6m was spent on sales. From that figure, administrative expenses (of £16.2m) and marketing costs (of £18.3m) led to a period loss of 8.2 million pounds. The company states that the reason for this loss was "due to investment in establishing a national footprint in AUS whilst making our initial step into the US market, launching in our first Californian region."

Figures back this claim up - over 60% of that 8.2 million pound loss can be traced to that Australia expansion (£5.1m loss in AUS compared to £3.1m loss in the UK).

Let's break down Purplebricks' expenses. All expenses were pretty much inline with the growth and expansion of the company; In the UK, administrative expenses saw a headline increase of £5.5m vs. prior period, with an underlying increase of £3.4m. UK sales and marketing costs saw an increase of £3.5m as per guidance from the last period. Even though they increased, it continued to decline as a proportion of revenue from the UK.

(Costs, relating to the UK. Source: Investor Presentation)

In the UK, marketing costs have rapidly declined as a percentage of sales, down to 25.2% for the period. This is really good news - the company is able to keep expanding without pushing all of their revenue into advertisements. From H1 2016, these costs as a percentage of sales have declined by over 60%. While the actual numerical value has increased (up to £10M from £6.6M of the previous period); this is inline with the company's growth. If they can continue to cut marketing costs, this will be very positive for the company, and will be one of the leading factors to profitability in the future.

Currently, Purplebricks is not profitable; they posted a net loss of £8M in the last period, mainly due to the expansion into Australia and the US. However, for a company still in the "startup" range (they're only three years old), this is acceptable. The loss can be traced back to expenses necessary to grow the company, namely their geographical expansion - £5M of the £8M loss comes from the Australia business segment.

Despite this, the company is slicing costs when it comes to a percentage of revenue, and has growing revenue. However, before profitability, Purplebricks has some more growth to do.

Growth Prospects

Purplebricks expanded into Australia in 2016, and has seen some really impressive growth since then. Back in March, Australian CEO Ryan Dinsdale said that Purplebricks has achieved 435 sales in its first six months and claims to have saved customers $5m in fees. “We’re progressing very well and are pleased with the rate of expansion, which is ahead of our expectations," he said.

In Australia, the company has become a major player in a matter of months - they've rocketed to being one of the most recognized brokers in the country. However, this expansion is the main reason why Purplebricks has been in the red, and the company directly states this in their financial reports.

And before profitability, Purplebricks has even more growth to do. In the beginning of 2018, they announced their intention to launch the Purplebricks proposition into the US - a $70bn market. The company successfully raised £48.8m, net of fees of £1.2m via a placing on 22 February 2017.

Since then the company has established a footprint in both California and NY with an American HQ in NYC. This move is what makes Purplebricks an amazing investment - expansion into the US markets will boost share value in two ways.

1.) The company will experience massive revenue growth from this expansion. Purplebricks has proved that its business model is sought out by consumers in both the UK and Australia. Expansion into the US will further the success of the company. The US is one of the world’s largest real estate markets; Purplebricks estimates that total real estate commission income in the US is in the range of $70 billion annually.

Compare that with the $4.3 billion income figure in the United Kingdom, and you get a better sense of scale. The US, simply due to its sheer market size will soon amount for a massive portion of revenue for the company, and if the UK and Australia are looked at as "proofs," Purplebricks will take the market by storm.

Their unique approach to real estate will attract customers in the US, and revenues from this segment will result in major total revenue and gross profit growth. Investors will take note of this, invest, and share value will go up.

2.) US investors will be exposed to the company; as recognition increases, so will share value. Nobody knows about this company in the US. There is limited US news coverage on the company, OTC shares are REALLY thinly traded, and the company isn't well known. This is expected - it's a UK company, that only just began expansion into the US. However, this presents US investors with a massive opportunity. Invest before the almost certain recognition Purplebricks will soon experience.

Investors (especially in the US) buy into new, interesting companies that are shaking up a market. Purplebricks checks these boxes, but nobody knows about it. That is soon to change. As Purplebricks expands across the country, news coverage on the company will grow, US-based ads will run, and investors will notice this unique company. Then, they'll look into the company, see that it could be a great investment, and buy in. Share value will go up. This will happen in the next 6 months to a year, based on the recent Chairman's letter, where it was stated that the company will expand to many states in the next few months.

See the opportunity? Buy in now, beat the investors that find out about this company 6 months from now, and ride that wave up. US expansion will directly lead to increased share value because revenues will increase, as will brand awareness. These two things paired together will act as a rocket booster to share value.

The Risks

As with any investment, there are risks that come with Purplebricks.

Firstly, as stated before, the company's OTC ADR shares have really low volume. An average of 645.89 shares trade hands on the US markets, presenting a number of risks (but also opportunities). Low-volume stocks tend to have much more volatility, and can make major movements both up and down. However, this can also be an opportunity - as investors take note of this stock, share value can rise really rapidly - get in before the recognition, and profit.

The US OTC ADR, PRPPF also has a price of under $5, meaning that (coupled with low volume), you tend to see larger losses and gains than larger, blue chip stocks. When investing in Purplebricks, investors need to understand that this is a risky investment. Shares can swing wildly, gaining 20%, then losing 30% in one day, especially as more investors discover the shares.

However, you should take advantage of this current state. The company is guaranteed market recognition in the US due to geographical expansion, and as they do, investors will take note, buy the stock, and value will rise.

Conclusion

Purplebricks presents investors with a massive opportunity. The company brings an interesting solution to the real estate industry, and consumers like this. This is proved by their impressive growth in the UK and Australia. In only three years, Purplebricks is one of the most recognized brokers in the countries. In the UK alone, they sell a house every 9 minutes. The company is loved by consumers, receiving high ratings on consumer review/trust websites, and provides first class customer support.

In order to further the customer experience, the company invests heavily in industry-changing technology, and personalized support. Real estate agents have a good reason to switch to Purplebricks - they get exclusive territory, and are paid similarly to their counterparts at other agencies.

The company is beginning to expand into the US - the largest real estate market in the world. This expansion will push stock prices even higher, especially when looking at the company's OTC ADR. Revenue will grow, as will brand recognition, and investors will take note, investing in the low price, low-volume stock, making prices increase rapidly.

It is important that investors understand - this is a risky stock. Low volume paired with low price will definitely lead to wild price fluctuations. You should not invest your life savings in this company. However, if you are looking for an undervalued, unknown growth stock with a really strong future, keep an eye on Purplebricks.

