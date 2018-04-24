Vedanta Builds Asset Synergies On Diverse Funding Sources

It has reduced about 17% of its gross debt following the merger of its subsidiary Vedanta Ltd. with the group's oil and gas subsidiary Cairn India Ltd.

Vedanta has a benign operating environment and stabilizing commodity prices that will aid in enhancing the company's EBITDA and cash flow generation.

The miner has access to diversified sources of funding, totaling over $10 billion of US dollar bonds since listing and consistently enhancing credit quality.

Investment Thesis

The present operating environment of Vedanta (OTCPK:VDNRF) and its excellent track record in turning around its operations will help its credit quality to refinance its debt largely owed to relationship banks. It aggregates $1.2 billion due over the next 16 months.

Vedanta's strategy is simple. It targets higher sales volumes to be led by an increase in production that will pave the way for earnings and cash flow expansion.

The current commodity environment favors Vedanta. The company has a portfolio of large, diversified, structurally low-cost assets.

In this credit research, we will provide a credit analysis of Vedanta that will prove the company's versatility in accessing diversified sources of funding, thus enhancing its cash flow generation and shareholder returns.

Company Overview

Headquartered in London, Vedanta Resources Plc is a diversified resources company with mining interests solely in India. Its main operations are held by Vedanta Ltd. (NYSE:VEDL), a 50%-owned subsidiary. The company produces lead, silver, zinc, aluminum, iron ore and oil through its operating subsidiaries. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, VED is 69.9% owned by Volcan Investments Ltd.

Credit Analysis

VED has just successfully completed its debt refinancing program. It was able to raise $1.84 billion in August 2017 through a combination of $1 billion bond and a total of $840 million bank loans to address short term debt maturities. Average maturity of debt rose to more than four years with average cost of borrowings cut by 25 basis points. Residual maturities for 2018 will be settled on their due date in the fourth quarter this year. The refinancing plan for 2019 debt maturities is already in process.

Further breaking down the credit profile, VED had unsecured bond issuances from January to August 2017, with each one of them totaling $1.0 billion. Along with an $840 million term loan for the refinancing program, these comprised the proactive steps towards the settlement of the company's debt maturities and lengthening the age profile of its debt.

The company also booked a $1.0 billion 6.375% senior unsecured notes issuance at the start of 2017. Concurrent with the proposed notes issuance, VED also announced a conditional tender offer for its $774.8 million 6% 2019 notes, and $900 million 8.25% 2021 notes. This liability is also part of the bond and bank refinancing program.

Analysts noted that constant reduction in gross debt along with improving profitability and enhanced earnings will drive a correction in VED's gross adjusted leverage to 3.7X to 4.0X in the first half of 2018.

Despite a reduction in gross debt, a lower-than-expected cash flow generation has resulted in a more sluggish pace of deleveraging. Gross leverage of 4.9X in March 2017, and 4.2X in June 2017 were higher than consensus analysts' expectation of 4.0X.

Annual capital expenditure aggregating $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion and dividend payments will likely limit free cash flow generation. VED has a total cash and liquid investments of $6.1 billion and undrawn committed credit lines of $0.8 billion.

In addition, the ratio of cash from operations less dividend to total debt fell below the tolerance level of 12.5%. Management has confirmed the repayment of $0.4 billion of debt in July last year. They repaid the remainder of Hindustan Zinc's short term loan of $1.1 billion in September last year.

Analysts believe that financial indicators that could lead to better risk management would include a leverage of below 3.0X to 3.3X, Earnings before interest to Interest Expense EBIT/interest expense of above 2.5X and ratio of cash flow from operations less dividends to total debt of higher than 15%, while generating a positive cash flow.

VED acquired Cairn India in 2017 which contributes 11% to its revenue. The acquisition serves as an excellent catalyst as it would allow its subsidiary Vedanta Ltd to access 100% of free cash flow generation at the assets and also to tap more than $3 billion of cash sitting on Cairn's balance sheet. Following the acquisition, Vedanta Ltd is expected to provide the dividend policy. This would be key as it will impact cash upstreaming of its parent company Vedanta Resources.

Base Metals Outlook

The Government of China has laid emission norms leading to capacity closures of core industries which are pushing international metal prices not seen over the last three to four years. Hence, this will lead to more top-line growth for VED. These curbs by the Chinese Government will continue until the winter season. As a result, there seems underlying more upside gains in the near term.

Most of the advanced as well as emerging market economies are performing well along with growth revival in the United States and European nations leading to surge in demand of metals, oil and gas. The World Steel Association in its latest report has indicated brisk short term demand outlook for finished steel.

My Takeaway

In my opinion, VED is endowed with a handsome credit quality. The company has a large scale and diversified business profile, as reflected by its presence in base metals and power businesses across multiple geographies. It has a good track record of profit margin stability through commodity cycles.

Added to that, I believe the company's operating and financial metrics will continue to steadily improve given the stable commodity prices. I want investors to know that its earnings expansion and a permanent reduction in gross debt will increase the pace of correction in the company's leverage. Vedanta will continue with proactive liability management, refinancing its debt ahead of scheduled maturities. Any departure from such financial policies could weigh on the company's credit ratings.

However, I noted that VED has lagged its base metals peers during the first half of 2017. The investor sentiment around mining started to turn bearish as a result of which levered names like VED have lagged. Similarly, zinc prices have come off its highs, as concerns around slowing steel demand in China have risen.

The company has an attractive asset mix with zinc, oil and copper forming 80% of its EBITDA. Hence, I expect a significant cash flow generation to drive deleveraging. Thus, it will transfer value from debt to equity shareholders.

With the Cairn merger, the company can take advantage of the rise in crude oil prices which have pumped more investor confidence in major emerging market economies like India.

The Cairn merger is expected to improve the overall liquidity situation, lower net debt at standalone operations, prevent dividend tax leakage and allow better capital allocation. It would also help improve the capital structure, provide better growth opportunities and lead to higher value for VED shareholders through elimination of holding company discount.

