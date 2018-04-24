Energy Markets: What's Our Next Bull Target In Oil?

Image Source

Energy bulls, start your engines! Broader activity in the commodities space has been largely overlooked this year as attention focused on negatives within the technology sector has grabbed most of the headlines. Those long the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) might know better, however, as a strong rally has already been unfolding for the better part of a year. Trade tensions around the globe could mean heightened disruptions, and rising consumer inflation levels suggest that valuations will continue to move higher for most regular household necessities. The confluence of these factors points almost entirely in the bullish direction - and we expect ETF to move much higher before the end of next year. We are long USO, and have set our next position target at 16.10 in the energy ETF.

USO Chart: CNN Money

In terms of generalized market assets, there are not many fund instruments that show time frame contrasts that are as stark as those currently seen in USO. Over the last five years, the ETF has generated losses of 56.20% in an environment where economic growth has been robust and manufacturing numbers have shown excellent signs of life. But these types of scenarios cannot last forever without some sort of equilibrium in pricing, and this would suggest the need for further upside pressure in the value of USO.

US Interest Rate Chart: Trading Economics

Rising demand for oil is also likely to work in conjunction with the upside inflationary pressures that have been created by years of accommodative monetary policy. Already this year, we have seen large portions of the market speculate about the possibility of four Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2018. The idea that this level of policy hawkishness would even be necessary suggests that we will be seeing higher consumer prices over the next few quarters. Overall, this is negative for stock ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), and the PowerShares NASDAQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) because it suggests reductions in consumer spending. But this rising tide of inflation should have the opposite effect on ETFs tied to the price of crude oil.

Consumer Price Index Chart: Trading Economics

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) tends to receive most of the attention whenever the financial media does a story on rising consumer prices. In the chart above, we can see that CPI levels have risen sharply since July 2017.

Personal Consumption Expenditure Chart: Trading Economics

Consumer inflation increases are even more stark when we consider the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) reading, which is actually the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. If you are bullish on energy, this chart offers an even better indication of the fact that the market may be at a critical crossroads in terms of the ways crude oil is valued. Steep increases in the price of common household items in the U.S. began a bit later in the summer of 2017. But those increases were sharper in percentage terms, and this suggests a much more bullish trend in these areas.

UUP Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

Next, it is important to consider the value of the U.S. dollar, which is actually moving in a counter-intuitive direction. Growing consumer inflation and prospects of higher interest rates are usually bullish for the foreign exchange value of a currency. But, since the value of the U.S. dollar has been declining as this has happened, it suggests that a period of stagflation is much more likely. Will this occur in the U.S. economy and around the world? It is still very early to tell. But, since crude oil is valued in U.S. dollars, the recent break below $24 in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA:UUP) is a supportive factor if you have long positions in an instrument like USO.

USO Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

The expression of these market forces is already having an impact of the valuation of the USO ETF, which recently broke above a clearly formed double-top resistance pattern that should have contained prices if there were enough active sellers left in the market. This strengthens the outlook and puts our sights back toward the 16.10 level, which was the breakdown point from July 2015. We believe that there is a confluence of positive factors that will force a reassessment within the market, and this suggests a valuation move that is more in-line with historical averages.

