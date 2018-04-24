Aggressive Tanker Scrapping - Why Now?

But what if rising demo prices have been the very thing keeping owners from scrapping their vessels up until now?

Demo prices have been on an upward climb for quite a while and long thought to induce more scrapping activity.

Rates for crude tankers have been abysmal due to an oversupply of vessels.

Overview

Before we get to the crux of this article, briefly described in the bullet points above, it's important to review the situation.

The crude tanker segment is currently suffering from an oversupply of vessels which was discussed at length in my recent series of supply side articles here and here.

Just how bad is it? Toward the end of 2017, Ralph Leszcyznski, head of research for Banchero Costa, said that the current state of the tanker market was a "supply crisis".

Without significant gains on the demand side to balance out this oversupply, the key to a market recovery rests in rebalancing of the supply side. This could occur either through the scrapping of older tonnage thereby thinning out the global fleet, or by major slippage in the planned pace of new orders hitting the water.

Scrapping of older vessels presents the most immediate solution to the problem. So, how are we progressing on that front?

Background

After extremely low rates in August of 2017 led to the highest amount of scrapping in several years, I published an article on September 6th asking "Are More Crude Tanker Demolitions On The Horizon?"

In that article, I concluded:

As I have often noted, owners typically act in the individual best interests of their company, but often these same decisions are echoed across the industry creating a sort of collective action.

Low charter rates really took hold in Q3 of 2017 across all classes as newbuilds hit the water. These discounted rates, though, may be exactly what was needed in order to inspire owners to begin evaluating the future of many older vessels.

Aside from low rates, a narrowing gap between declining asset prices and increasing demolition prices may also provide a bit of motivation for owners to begin parting with older tonnage. This is most pronounced in the VLCC segment.

The steel market is projected to strengthen in the coming months (September and October are typically strong), so owners may begin weighing these options very soon. Therefore, it is possible that we may see an increase in demolitions based on all the above dynamics. If this does manifest, it could bring some much needed relief to an oversupplied tanker market and hasten a recovery.

It seems that many of these factors cited in that article have indeed led to a sustained level of scrapping that has gained momentum in the past couple months.

Source: VesselsValue

The final day of February saw VesselsValue publish the above chart showing the sustained level of scrapping in the back half of 2017 with a robust start to 2018.

In this article, I would like to offer one more reason as to why the scrapping is picking up pace now; a factor that I feel has a significant influence on an owner's decision to hold or scrap a vessel.

But, first, a bit of a review, in case you are new. However, for those familiar with the situation, you can go straight to the sections entitled Demolition Values and Did Rising Demo Prices Hurt The Market?

The Balancing Act

Ideally, newbuilds hitting the water would be largely offset by older vessels heading to the scrapyard, with the difference favoring newbuilds to compensate for demand growth in the crude trade. But, in the case of pronounced disequilibrium, other factors begin to influence the market.

A swift rebalancing effort requires the demolition of older vessels to compensate for the new tonnage hitting the water. Market factors such as low rates often lend a hand by forcing owners to part with vessels sooner than expected.

It is important to note that there is a direct correlation between charter rates and the amount of ships that are sold for demolition. The worse the rates get, the more ships are sent in for demolition.

Rates have recently hit levels not seen in several years.

Source: VesselsValue

Time charter rates, which attempt to price in a potential market outlook and are therefore forward-looking, have also been sliding indicating that participants are expecting a prolonged market downturn.

Source: Allied

The perception of a long-term depressed market, reflected in the 12-month time charter chart above, reinforces the fact that rates are forecast to remain low for a significant duration. In a loss-making environment, like the one owners are now facing, decisions regarding how to handle older vessels now takes center stage.

If rates remain very strong, we typically see vessels remaining on the water longer than usual as strong charter rates more than cover the increased OPEX for older vessels.

On the other hand, if a vessel is nearing the end of its life and charter rates are dismal, perhaps even loss-making, it may find itself in the scrap yard sooner than expected. This decision rests on the severity of losses, coupled with the projected duration of the downturn, all while considering the vessel's age and financial needs.

However, older vessels are often unencumbered by debt. Fewer obligations means they can be profitable at much lower charter rates. Which is why it often takes rates well below OPEX to inspire such scrapping decisions. This goes a long way in explaining why it took so long to see large amounts of older tonnage removed from the market.

Charles R. Weber notes:

Through the first eight weeks of 2018, crude tanker earnings have posted an average decline of 65% on the same period during 2017 - to levels that are either at or below OPEX costs in most cases.

Allied noted on March 9th:

The poor freight market conditions will continue to push for a fair supply of demo candidates to emerge from the tanker sector.

Intermodal echoed that same sentiment on March 12th:

The impressive activity of recent weeks is additionally predisposing us for an even busier market in the quarter ahead.

Demolition Values

But a couple other factors have been contributing to the high rate of demolitions lately.

First, demolition prices have been steadily trending higher over the past two years reaching levels not seen since the end of 2014.

Source: VesselsValue

But, recently, they have leveled off, and after two years of widespread agreement regarding increasing demo prices, there is a growing divergence of opinion.

A key buyer, Pakistan, has been absent from the market but is planning a return which has also created some uncertainty in the market.

Allied believes:

Hints of a looming re-opening of Pakistan for these vessels could easily boost price levels by a fair amount as end buyers start to compete more aggressively.

They indicate that some owners have actually been putting off the decision to scrap vessels in hopes of higher prices in the very near future. Personally, I find two things wrong with this outlook. First, with so much scrapping activity lately, I don't subscribe to the theory that buyers will have to compete for scrap tonnage in this current market. Second, if tonnage is being held back awaiting the return of Pakistani breakers, then once that tonnage does appear on the market, competition among buyers would diminish.

But others are not so optimistic as Allied.

GMS issued a warning that rapidly increasing demo prices might not continue:

Overall, it does seem increasingly clear that prices will likely not breach the USD 500/LDT mark any time soon.

Clarkson Platou Hellas cautions:

Owners are now starting to act on disposing of their vintage larger tanker units with the assumption that each week could see price levels drop because of the sheer volume that are expected to be sold. Therefore certainly it is felt owners selling now should benefit from the speculative gamble.

Therefore, the second factor as to why demos have picked up lately is uncertainty about the future of scrap prices. For the first time in nearly two years, there doesn't seem to be a consensus that demo rates can keep rising at the current pace, or even keep rising at all. In fact, since the beginning of the year, prices have leveled off.

Source: VesselsValue

Intermodal notes:

The strength demolition prices have been displaying is indeed surpassing even the most optimistic expectations. The impressive activity of recent weeks is additionally predisposing us for an even busier market in the quarter ahead.

Look at it in terms of simple economic theory. As more supply hits the market, which in this case is demo candidates, prices paid will react accordingly. We saw the opening salvo of increased demo activity in the back half of 2017, and, remember, owners tend to act in a collective manner. The increased scrapping activity in 2018 could be them trying to rush through the door to secure the best deal possible for their vessels before demo yards are overrun and in turn lower prices.

Another factor to consider is that China is gearing up for increasing steel production following the end of seasonal production curbs mandated by the government. This is important since these production cuts were thought to have buoyed steel prices, which may have been a key contributor to the stability in demo prices even as influx of demo candidates hit the market. But the probable return to traditional output levels already is putting pressure on Shanghai steel futures.

So, the next question: How did we get here?

Did Rising Demo Prices Hurt The Market?

Just how much do these rising demo values have on overall prices paid for vessels?

Recently, Navios Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP) scrapped a 2001-built VLCC. Let's first get to the value but then focus on another important point, the age of that vessel, which was just 16.9 years old when scrapped.

At the end of February of 2016, when demo values were at a cyclical low ($241/ldt India prices), this vessel would have commanded just under $9.2 million. It recently sold for $450/ldt on March 14th totaling just over $17.1 million. That's a nearly $8 million gain in two years just for holding onto the vessel.

There is an important point here. Scrap prices had been largely anticipated to climb over the past 20-22 months. Owners therefore found themselves weighing losses from keeping these vessels on the water vs. the gains from an improving scrapping environment. This equation likely led to tonnage being kept in service much longer than would have been the case in a stagnant or declining demo market.

With further increases in demo prices being called into question by several brokers, owners may now feel that the gains in scrap value from holding onto this unprofitable tonnage may now be largely played out. It's worth pointing out that, currently, the demo price in India comes in at $453/ldt. The five-year average is well below that and the peak over in the past five years came in at $505/ldt. As we are well above the five-year average and nearing a five-year peak, this could bring several demo candidates forward as a result.

Now, another important point here is the timing of the rebound in scrap prices. In 2015, crude tankers enjoyed a fairly strong market with VLCC rates breaking $100k/day a couple different times that year. Scrapping as a result was practically non-existent. As the charter market faded into 2016, demo prices began to pick up, and owners experienced another way value was being added to aging vessels. I believe this goes a long way in explaining why demos were largely absent in 2015, 2016, and to some degree in 2017.

Currently, with horrifically low rates and the possibility that scrap price increases may slow or even reverse the equation that likely prompted owners to hold onto aging tonnage is being reevaluated. Therefore, owners may see little value to be gained from holding onto this aging tonnage any longer.

Vessel Ages

In 2017, there was just one VLCC scrapped that was younger than 20 years, and that was in the month of December. But, as noted above, the Shinyo Kannika, owned by Navios, was just 16.9 years when sold for scrap.

Now, in 2018, the majority of VLCCs sent for scrap have actually been under 20 years of age. The fact that owners are parting with tonnage this young opens a whole new door for rebalancing the fleet.

Source: Data Courtesy VesselsValue, Chart by Author

Notice that if we were restricted to vessels built in 1998 and before, scrapping options are fairly limited with just 31 VLCCs in that range. But adding vessels built in 2001 and before puts another 83 vessels into the mix.

Already there have been 16 confirmed VLCCs scrapped in 2018. We're only midway through March and we've already surpassed Weber's full-year predictions of 13 VLCC demolitions!

In fact, there were just 15 VLCC demolitions total in 2017, with only two of those having occurred by this same time of the year. This blistering pace isn't confined to just this particular class. Looking at year over year statistics the Aframax class has seen 12 demos this year compared to zero this same time in 2017.

But can the market keep pace?

Weber recently provided a snapshot of what the market would look like if recent demo trends held pace throughout the year.

Source: Weber Week 8 Report

Looking at the recent trend on an annualized basis shows why it would be unlikely to continue. Scrapping at this pace would surpass the single hull phase out and the abysmal market of 2010-2014 by a enormous margin.

Let's also remember that, due to seasonality, the first half of the year generally sees more vessel scrapping due to low rates, while the back half of the year generally sees improving rates and, as a result, less demolition activity.

But there are still reasons to be hopeful. Let's take a look at the VLCC segment yet again and see how net fleet growth might progress as a result of these demos.

There are 52 VLCCs expected to be delivered in 2018, however, with slippage that number will likely fall to around the mid-30s. In fact, Weber expects 35 total, so let's use that as a base. With 16 vessels scrapped thus far, it isn't out of the question that we could see up to 30 total demolitions throughout the year.

This would bring net fleet growth to just five vessels. With 736 vessels on the water, that means net fleet growth could be under one percent. With demand growth for VLCCs expected to be in the 3-4% range this year, given these figures, it becomes possible that demand could outpace supply bringing the market a step in the right direction.

Conclusion: 2018 Turning Point?

The market has been waiting for increased scrapping levels to accelerate a rebalancing of the fleet. 2018 is off to a solid start, and a high level of scrapping is still very probable in the near future. Many factors will contribute to this elevated demo environment.

Rates remain very low and, in many cases, below OPEX which should get many older and debt-free vessels off the water. Forward-looking TC rates still show that the near future will be marked by a poor rate environment.

Values for scrap have been climbing and are at their highest point in several years. But it is possible that could have actually hurt the market as owners saw price increases for potential demo candidates outweigh losses from keeping those same vessels on the water.

However, the potential for scrap values to stagnate or fall may induce greater scrapping activity as owners take advantage of a window of opportunity that could potentially be closing.

If we see accelerated scrapping as a result, Weber notes:

Certainly, a sustained commitment to the demolition option by owners would be a positive development that could hasten a recovery forward by at least a few quarters.

As accelerated levels of scrapping take place, there is the potential for net fleet growth to fall behind demand growth for crude tankers, which could be the case in the VLCC class and, potentially, the Aframax class at this point, given current numbers and projections, which means 2018 could be hailed as a turning point.

Now, there are a lot of 'ifs' in this scenario which is why it will be important to continue watching the demo market for hopeful news.

