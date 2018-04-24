Mastercard's Network Effect Insurmountable

The high end of our fair value estimate range for Mastercard is still below where shares are trading at, so value investors might be cautious. We still like the company a lot, however.

Image shown: Mastercard's (MA) equity price performance since the doldrums of the Great Recession of last decade.

By The Valuentum Team

When it comes to competitive advantages, there may be nothing stronger than a network effect once it's put in motion. The basic idea of a network effect is that as more and more customers use something, more and more businesses want to use it to serve those customers, and this in turn, drives even more customer adoption, and so on. It's quite a wonderful thing. Though the concept has likely been around for decades, eBay's (EBAY) dominance in the online auction market in the late 1990s, early 2000s, followed by the launch of Facebook (FB) in the mid-2000s are probably two of the most prevalent examples of such a dynamic. However, the credit card network providers benefit from such a network effect, too.

As more and more customers use their respective credit cards, more and more merchants want to accept them, and this then drives more and more customer adoption. The beauty about the Mastercard model, however, is that Mastercard is not the participant issuing the card or extending credit, or generating revenue from the interest rate or other fees charged by the actual issuers of the card (generally the account holder's financial institution). Mastercard's business model, on the other hand, takes on practically-nil customer credit risk, generating revenue on the basis of gross dollar volume and the fees charged for providing transaction processing services. It gets paid on each swipe of a Mastercard. The company's business model is a beautiful thing.

Mastercard At A Glance

Image Source: Mastercard 2017 10-K, page 35

• MasterCard is a payments industry leader. Every day, the firm's network makes payments happen. It doesn't issue cards, set interest rates or establish annual fees. MasterCard generates revenue by charging fees to issuers and acquirers for providing transaction processing and other payment-related services based on the gross dollar volume of activity.

• When it comes to the credit-card processing space, we generally prefer Visa (V) and MasterCard, which do not take on customer credit risk like Discover (DFS) or American Express (AXP). MasterCard's free cash flow generation is a sight to behold, with the company hauling in $5.26 billion in free cash flow on just ~$300 million in capital spending during 2017. Its top-line growth has been great, too, with revenue expanding to $12.5 billion in 2017 from $8.3 billion in 2013 (see image above). Over the same time period, operating income has leapt to $6.6 billion from $4.5 billion, a very nice growth rate. The company's operating margins are through-the-roof. Cash dividends paid remain a mere fraction of diluted earnings per share, too, revealing considerable opportunity to grow the dividend. At the end of 2017, cash and cash equivalents stood at $5.9 billion while long-term debt stood at $5.4 billion, good enough for a net cash position.

• Though uncertainty persists in the global economy, the fundamentals of MasterCard's business and its approach remain unchanged. The firm's digital wallet MasterPass will continue to be a focus of the firm as it moves into an increasingly-digital world. The payments industry is a rapidly evolving one. The larger secular trend moving society towards electronic payments remains very much intact, and technological advances and demand for adjacent services will continue to drive growth opportunities. However, risks for the industry include cybersecurity and privacy concerns, increased regulatory presence and nationalism, and new competitive entrants.

• As we noted previously, Mastercard benefits from one of the strongest competitive advantages out there - the network effect. As more consumers use credit/debit cards, more merchants accept them, thereby creating a virtuous cycle. Amazingly, nearly 85% of the world's transactions are still completed by cash and check as of 2015. This provides a long runway for growth, even if the adoption of crytocurrencies ramp considerably in coming decades.

• MasterCard's cash-rich business model drives its outstanding Dividend Cushion ratio, which is one of the best in our coverage universe. We like MasterCard's solid capital planning priorities of maintaining a strong balance sheet, liquidity, and credit ratings as these lead to stronger dividend potential. The company will continue returning excess cash to shareholders, though existing plans are considerably biased toward share repurchases. Its current payout has an extremely long runway of growth potential ahead of it, in our view, should management choose to ramp up its dividend policy.

• One of the headline risks with respect to Mastercard will always be of the regulatory variety. Interchange fees continue to be reviewed and sometimes challenged via regulations around the world. The United States, for example, caps debit interchange fees for regulated activities, and legislation in the European Union considers the capping of consumer credit and debit interchange fees within the European Economic Area (source: Mastercard, 2017 10-K, page 15). Though we don't like this long-term regulatory risk, it is part of doing business at Mastercard, and we don't think it will ever go away.

• Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) may be the way of the future, but we think the very idea of idea of greater adoption of cashless technology can only be viewed as a positive for Mastercard and its brother Visa at this time. For starters, there are billions in the world still without core banking services, and while Bitcoin and blockchain technology pose a fascinating long term to ponder, Mastercard and Visa still have a long growth runway themselves. We think there are more opportunities than threats when it comes to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at this time, and the potential fees that Mastercard and Visa could generate on crytocurrency adoption may be considerable.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Though the risks related to regulation and consumers leapfrogging credit cards from cash to crytocurrency assets are present, we don't think a worst-case scenario will come to fruition, and given the vast percentage of transactions still being done by cash and check, adoption rates may continue to play into the credit-card networks' hands. The biggest risk for Mastercard shareholders may be pegging down a reasonable long-term rate of top-line expansion and just how strong leverage within its business model will drive operating-income growth. During the past few years, operating income has surged, and we can only expect that to continue for the foreseeable future, but we might be a little light with our forecasts.

There are a couple other companies in our stock universe that benefit from the concept of a network effect, including Mastercard's brother Visa, but the network-effect dynamic is no less of a significant contributing factor of Mastercard's competitive advantages than it is with others. At the moment, our fair value estimate ($140 per share) suggests Mastercard's shares are a bit ahead of themselves, but we could be conservative on a number of fronts. The high end of our fair value range implies that a more optimistic view on Mastercard's valuation is closer to $170 per share, but this, too, is still below where shares are trading at. Though value investors may have a hard time getting comfortable with shares, we think Mastercard has staying power regardless of what the regulatory environment or cryptocurrency-asset adoption throws at it.

When it comes to the dividend, unfortunately, Mastercard has not made increasing the payout a major priority. The company's capital allocation has been geared toward investing for growth via organic investments, capital expenditures, and mergers and acquisitions, as well as share repurchases. The only real weakness we can see in MasterCard's dividend at this point is simply the lack of willingness of management to significantly increase the payout. On the basis of free-cash-flow to cash-dividends-paid, Mastercard registers annual coverage north of 5 times! If Mastercard did increase the payout materially, its stock might become a big favorite for dividend growth investors seeking meaningful current yield. In the meantime, Mastercard remains a competitively-advantaged growth story with powerful free-cash-flow generating capacity across its capital-light operations. Shares yield ~0.6% at the time of this writing.

