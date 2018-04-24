Automatic Data Processing: Activist To Improve Company

The Stock

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a AAA-rated provider of human resources management software and services. The recent maneuverers by Bill Ackman's activist fund Pershing Square combined with the lowering of ADP's tax rate from 30.9% to 26.9% have turned ADP into a buy, as despite these positive tailwinds the stock price has remained stagnant despite warranting a strong breakout since September 2017:

When price breaks through the strong resistance that has formed at $119, I recommend entering a long position with a holding timeframe of at least 36 months to allow management to act on Pershing's ultimatum to boost revenue and margins.

ADP Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

• ADP's group revenue increased 8% to $3.2 billion for the quarter, with 7% organic growth. Management has subsequently raised fiscal 2018 revenue growth outlook from 7% to 8%, with worldwide new business bookings increasing 6% for the quarter.

• In January 2018, ADP acquired WorkMarket, a leader in cloud-based freelance management, for $125 million. This acquisition is an example of management being forced into action by Pershing, and in this instance resulted in a prudent move, as the composition of work is increasingly moving toward the freelance, or "gig," worker and it is with this evolution in mind that ADP's acquisition makes sense. WorkMarket is leading provider of cloud-based freelance management solutions.

With this acquisition, ADP has expanded its market opportunities while building on its current portfolio of industry-leading payroll and HCM solutions that help clients and workers modernize the way work gets done, while unlocking productivity, engagement, and growth. According to Jan Siegmund, ADP's chief financial officer:

ADP delivered strong results in the quarter, posting solid revenue, bookings and adjusted EPS growth. Based on the performance in the first half of the year, and the ongoing benefit we expect from corporate tax reform, we are raising our full year adjusted EPS guidance to 12% to 13% growth.

I expect results for the next several years to beat analyst estimates as margins are targeted by management (ADP’s Employer Services has net operational margins of 19%, while Paychex has net operational margins of 41%). Shareholders have been made aware of the need for action on margins due to Pershing Square's actions, and while it would be stretch to suggest margins be boosted to Paychex's level, there is strong room for improvement.

Sector Results

Employer Services – Employer Services revenues increased 6%, with 4% organic growth compared to last years second quarter. The number of comparable employees on ADP clients' payrolls in the United States increased 2.6% while revenue retention declined 20 basis points compared to last year’s second quarter. Employer Services' margins decreased approximately 50 basis points q/q. This decrease was primarily due to increased acquisition activity and foreign currency movements.

PEO Services – PEO Services revenues increased 15% q/q driven primarily by a 10% increase in the number of average worksite employees for the quarter and higher than expected growth in pass-through revenues. PEO Services segment margin declined approximately 30 basis points compared to last year’s second quarter (primarily driven by pressure from higher pass-through revenues). PEO services ended the quarter with 504,000 worksite employees.

Here's management on the near-term outlook for the PEO Services segment, from the second-quarter earnings call transcript:

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup: "Carlos, a question on PEO services. You've commented, obviously, in the past about the continued strength in worksite employee growth. It was a pretty solid 10% this quarter. Given what's happening with both ACA funding and the low unemployment rate, do you think PEO growth might taper off in the next couple of years as we get into late cycle? And any thoughts on sort of the multiyear view on that?" Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - CEO, President & Director: "I think it's a great question, and I wish I had a crystal ball. We're not planning on it. So our headcount plans and our investments, I think, are not planning for a deceleration. We're going to try to continue the growth because the opportunity is still there. The value proposition is very strong. But I think you're absolutely asking a fair question, which is we have to be -- and this is a place for us to be cautious in terms of we happen to have very strong pass-through growth, which gives us healthy top line growth. But that obviously has a margin impact, and it makes things hard to read. But the worksite employee count growth is really the right place to focus on, and I think that double-digit growth is still quite strong and, I think, quite satisfying to us. But I think it's something that we have to keep an eye on. We have a lot of tailwinds in our business as a result of ACA. I have said during it, not just afterwards, that it felt like we were getting some tailwinds. And obviously, those tailwinds have abated. So I think it's just become harder in the PEO business."

Interest on Funds Held for Clients – Client funds are invested in accordance with ADP’s prudent and conservative investment guidelines and the credit quality of the investment portfolio is predominantly AAA/AA. As rates continue to rise, the revenue from this segment will increase. For the second quarter, interest on funds held for clients increased 16% to $107 million from $92 million a year ago. Average client funds balances increased 7% in the second quarter to $22.5 billion compared to $20.9 billion a year ago. For the second quarter, the average interest yield on client funds was 1.9% which was up 10 basis points compared to a year ago (this will increase as the Fed continues to rise rates this year, boosting this segment's revenue).

Future Growth

Pershing Square/Bill Ackman has provided several avenues of growth for management to pursue in order to boost profitability and efficiency. ADP’s labor productivity trails competitors by over 25% (ADP's average revenue per employee is $161,000 versus $223,000 for competitors). ADP’s Employer Services has net operational margins of 19%, while Paychex has net operational margins of 41% (35% of Employer Services revenue is directly comparable to Paychex).

As such there is a lot of room for improvement from a management team that has been satisfied with resting on its laurels for several years, allowing competitors to gain advantages in both market share and releasing superior platforms. The actions of Pershing have finally forced management into action, as shareholders' attention has been drawn to the company's laggard performance in recent times. In order to keep Pershing's board takeover bid from succeeding, ADP’s existing board/management have made a number of important commitments to shareholders, the three most significant of which are:

Growth will reaccelerate to approximately 7%‐9% growth in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018 which will continue into 2019 in order to achieve the company’s guidance of 6%‐7% organic growth over the next three fiscal years; ADP will increase operational profit by 500‐600 basis points over the next three fiscal years despite a decline in operational profit in the first quarter of this first fiscal year, and ADP’s “upcoming” release of Vantage 2.0 will enable ADP to offer better service and recover enterprise market share losses.

Bill Ackman said in November in an email to investors:

While I and our other nominees did not get elected to the board this year, we have accomplished much of what we set out to do so far. ADP’s shareholders, management and board are now fully informed about the opportunities for improvement, and the risks of management’s failure to perform. Shareholders, including Pershing Square, can now hold management accountable for the company’s public commitments during this contest so that ADP remains the dominant company in the Human Capital Management industry.... We will hold the board and management accountable for these commitments to investors. One of the large shareholders who did not support us told us: “The board and management have heard you loud and clear. The onus is now on them to live up to their commitments. If they don’t, you will have our full support next year.”

While such actions might cause investors to shy away from a company due to management disruptions and the risks that poses, I believe that this outcome is unlikely, as Ackman has made peaceful overtures (following defeat) on several occasions. Again, from the November email:

Let me first just say that we came in peace. When we invested in ADP, we did so because we believed that ADP was a great company with a wonderful legacy, but an uncertain future. We believed that the company had underachieved its potential, and that we could help ADP address the issues and shortcomings we had identified. Initially, this was a surprising message for some shareholders who have experienced a rising stock price and growing dividends over many years. Often, however – as my co-nominee Ronee Hagen has so eloquently pointed out – the financial statements are a lagging indicator of what is really going on at a company. The fact that ADP needs a wake-up call is no surprise to its salesforce who every day is selling against competitors with better product offerings. We are very appreciative of the hard work of ADP’s associates and the many associates who have reached out to support us during this contest who have the best interests of ADP at heart.

Capital Management/Financial Outlook

ADP now anticipates full-year fiscal 2018 revenue growth of 7% to 8% compared to the prior forecast of 6% to 8%. This revenue forecast continues to include approximately one percentage point of growth from acquisitions and the impact from foreign currency movements. Adjusting for additional anticipated PEO pass-through pressure, ADP now assumes adjusted EBIT margin will decline approximately 50 basis points for the full year compared to the prior forecast of -25 to -50 basis points.

ADP has a healthy history of dividend distribution increases, keeping its yield consistent throughout the last 10 years, yielding 2.5% pa on average:

Ex-Div Date Amount Type Yield Change 6/7/2018 $0.69 Quarter 2.3% +9.5% 3/8/2018 $0.63 Quarter 2.2% N/A 12/7/2017 $0.63 Quarter 2.2% +10.5% 9/7/2017 $0.57 Quarter 2.1% N/A 6/7/2017 $0.57 Quarter 2.3% N/A 3/8/2017 $0.57 Quarter 2.2% N/A 12/7/2016 $0.57 Quarter 2.3% +7.5% 9/7/2016 $0.53 Quarter 2.4% N/A 6/8/2016 $0.53 Quarter 2.4% N/A 3/9/2016 $0.53 Quarter 2.5% N/A 12/9/2015 $0.53 Quarter 2.5% +1.9% 9/9/2015 $0.49 Quarter 2.5% N/A 6/10/2015 $0.49 Quarter 2.3% N/A 3/11/2015 $0.49 Quarter 2.3% N/A 12/10/2014 $0.49 Quarter 2.3% +2.1% 9/10/2014 $0.48 Quarter 2.3% N/A 6/11/2014 $0.48 Quarter 2.4% N/A 3/12/2014 $0.48 Quarter 2.5% N/A 12/11/2013 $0.48 Quarter 2.5% +10.3% 9/11/2013 $0.435 Quarter 2.4% N/A 6/12/2013 $0.435 Quarter 2.6% N/A 3/6/2013 $0.435 Quarter 2.8% N/A 12/12/2012 $0.435 Quarter 3% +10.1% 9/12/2012 $0.395 Quarter 2.8% N/A 6/6/2012 $0.395 Quarter 3% N/A 3/7/2012 $0.395 Quarter 2.9% N/A 9/7/2011 $0.36 Quarter 1.2% N/A

ADP's growth has been steady over the last 5 years, with growth recently picking up due to increased investment activity by management in large part due to the actions of Pershing Square (as discussed):

There is still major room for improvement in reducing expenses and increasing product margins as detailed by Bill Ackman, and I expect to see management strive to improve performance in these areas or face hostile shareholders driven to action by Ackman.

Conclusion

In my opinion, having an activist fund as a major shareholder is a major net positive for shareholders in this instance, as poor management is held to account for their lack of initiative. In the words of Ackman, “We are rooting for the company.”

I recommend holding a long position with a timeframe of over 3 years, as management's planned changes will take time to implement and filter through into returns for shareholders.

