This Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued With A 4% Dividend Yield

Kimberly-Clark stock has declined over 20% in the past one year. Rising cost of raw materials and weak pricing are bringing down margins.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) stock is down over 20% in the past 12 months. Higher raw materials costs and weak pricing threaten to erode Kimberly-Clark’s margins, and were notable challenges on the company’s 2018 first-quarter earnings report. However, Kimberly-Clark remains a high-quality dividend growth company. It has increased its dividend for more than 40 consecutive years, making it a member of the exclusive Dividend Aristocrats list. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Buying strong businesses at favorable prices is a proven recipe for long-term wealth creation. Kimberly-Clark appeared to be overvalued in 2017, but after the meaningful stock decline, shares are now priced attractively. In addition, Kimberly-Clark’s dividend yield is up to 4.1%, which is more than double the average yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Market sentiment has turned negative on Kimberly-Clark, but the company still expects double-digit earnings growth in 2018. With a large portfolio of strong brands, an attractive valuation, and a 4% dividend yield, Kimberly-Clark is a buy for value and dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

Kimberly-Clark was founded in 1872. Today, it is a global consumer products giant that operates in 175 countries worldwide. It manufactures a wide range of consumer products, including paper towels, diapers, tissues, and more. It has three business segments, which are Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional.

Personal Care is Kimberly-Clark’s largest segment, which represents about half the company’s annual sales. It consists of major brands including Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, and Poise. The Consumer Tissue segment includes Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, and others, and makes up roughly one-third of annual sales. The remaining portion of sales comes from K-C Professional, which services workplaces.

On 4/23/18, Kimberly-Clark posted first-quarter earnings results.

Revenue of $4.70 billion rose 4.9% year-over-year and beat expectations by $90 million. The company performed well on the top line, but adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.71 were just in-line with expectations. Although Kimberly-Clark did not deliver a beat on the bottom line, it did grow adjusted earnings-per-share by 9% from the same quarter a year ago.

Organic revenue increased 2% for the quarter, including 3% growth in North American consumer products. Consumer tissue was a bright spot, with 5% organic growth, but was hit hard by cost inflation.



Outside North America, organic sales rose 2% in developed markets, and 1% in the developing markets. Overall, volumes increased 3%, while net selling prices were down 1%. In addition to weak pricing, cost inflation was a headwind for the company. Kimberly-Clark’s adjusted operating profit for the quarter was reduced by $175 million of higher raw materials costs, including $105 million in higher pulp costs.

Along with earnings, Kimberly-Clark management reiterated guidance for 2018. The company expects full-year organic sales growth of 1%. Adjusted earnings-per-share is expected in a range of $6.90-$7.20, which would represent 11%-16% growth for 2018.

Growth Prospects

Rising commodity prices could weigh on Kimberly-Clark’s growth in 2018. Management expects full year cost inflation will be between $400 million and $550 million. And yet, Kimberly-Clark expects a high rate of earnings growth in 2018, largely because the company is aggressively cutting costs. Several years ago, Kimberly-Clark instituted a company-wide cost-cutting program called FORCE, which stands for Focus On Reducing Costs Everywhere. In its first 13 years of implementation, the FORCE program delivered over $3 billion of cost reductions. Last quarter, FORCE-related cost savings totaled $90 million, which helped mitigate the impact of higher raw materials costs.

Going forward, Kimberly-Clark plans even deeper cuts. Through a global restructuring announced in January, it plans to reduce its workforce by 12% to 13%, which is expected to generate annual pre-tax cost savings of $500 million to $550 million by the end of 2021. It will also seek cost reductions in manufacturing and product design. The global restructuring is expected to generate cost cuts of $1.5 billion over the next four years. The combination of the global restructuring and FORCE is expected to result in over $2 billion of cost savings through 2021.

In addition, emerging markets will help boost Kimberly-Clark’s sales. Nearly one-third of Kimberly-Clark’s total sales are derived from developing markets. Many emerging markets, such as China, have large populations and high economic growth rates. This leads to an enormous opportunity for Kimberly-Clark, particularly in diapers, an area of significant unmet need.



In China, organic sales were down mid-single digits last quarter, as strong growth in feminine care was more than offset by lower sales in diapers. This was a disappointment, but Kimberly-Clark stated on its earnings call that it has just started to introduce a significantly upgraded Huggies premium diaper in China. It expects product innovation will restore volume growth in China. Elsewhere, organic sales were up mid-single digits in Brazil, and rose in the teens in Eastern Europe. Performance left a lot to be desired last quarter in China, but the developing markets will still be a long-term growth trend for Kimberly-Clark.



Lastly, Kimberly-Clark will benefit from tax reform. The company’s first-quarter adjusted effective tax rate was 22%, compared with the effective tax rate of 27.5% in the same quarter a year ago. Kimberly-Clark expects a full-year tax rate of 23% to 26%.

Cost inflation and pricing issues could keep a lid on Kimberly-Clark’s growth potential. However, thanks to its strong brands, exposure to high-growth emerging markets, and cost cuts, Kimberly-Clark is still likely to grow earnings over the long-term.

Valuation & Expected Returns

At the midpoint of fiscal 2018 earnings guidance, the company expects earnings-per-share of $7.05 for 2018. With a recent share price of $98, the stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. By comparison, Kimberly-Clark’s average price-to-earnings ratio over the past 10 years is 17.4.

The current valuation is significantly below the 10-year average, meaning this is an opportune time to buy Kimberly-Clark. We believe an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16-18 is a reasonable estimate of fair value for Kimberly-Clark, as it is an industry leader, with a highly profitable business model and many strong brands. The company has positive earnings growth potential, which means a price-to-earnings ratio of 16-18 is a very reasonable valuation.

Using 2018 earnings-per-share of approximately $7.05 at the midpoint of guidance, fair value of Kimberly-Clark is a share price of $120 to $127. At the recent share price of $98, we believe Kimberly-Clark stock is currently undervalued by approximately 22% to 30%. This could be a significant boost to future shareholder returns. For example, if it takes five years for Kimberly-Clark stock to reach fair valuation, a rising price-to-earnings ratio could add as much as 6% to annual returns.

In addition, future returns will be generated from earnings growth and dividends. In the past 10 years, Kimberly-Clark grew earnings-per-share by approximately 4%-5% per year. Given the company’s strong brands and growth catalysts, average annual earnings growth in the mid-single digits is a reasonable set of expectations over the long-term.

Therefore, a potential breakdown of future returns is as follows:

2% to 3% organic revenue growth

2% share repurchases

4% dividend yield

In this scenario, total shareholder returns would reach approximately 8% to 9% per year, including dividends. After taking the impact of a rising valuation into account, which we believe can add as much as 6% to annual returns, total returns could reach 14% to 15% each year, over the next five years.

Dividend Analysis

Cash returns will provide a meaningful portion of Kimberly-Clark’s total returns. The company has returned over $2 billion a year to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases for the last seven years. This translates to a shareholder yield of nearly 6%. Not surprisingly, the dividend plays a major role in Kimberly-Clark’s cash returns to shareholders.

Kimberly-Clark maintains an impressive history of dividend growth. It has increased its dividend for 46 years in a row, including a 3.1% dividend increase in 2017. The increase lifts Kimberly-Clark’s dividend yield to 4.1%, which is very attractive considering the S&P 500 Index on average, yields less than 2%. Kimberly-Clark has a highly secure dividend payout. Its 2017 dividend payout ratio was 66%, which leaves plenty of room for continued dividend growth moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Kimberly-Clark stock did not perform well in 2017, and is off to a rough start to 2018. The upside of the share price decline, is that the stock represents a opportunity for value and dividend growth investors. Kimberly-Clark has demonstrated the ability to consistently grow in the face of many operating challenges, with dividend increases for over 40 years in a row.

The threat of higher raw materials costs has weighed on the stock, but long-term investors should stick with Kimberly-Clark. And, the recent decline in the share price should be viewed as a welcome buying opportunity. Thanks to the dip in the stock price, Kimberly-Clark is significantly undervalued, especially since the company still expects strong earnings growth moving forward.

Buying high-quality Dividend Aristocrats and holding for the long-term, can create substantial wealth over time. Buying them when they are undervalued, can generate even better returns. With a nearly 4% dividend yield and expected returns in the mid-teens, Kimberly-Clark stock receives our confirmed buy recommendation.

