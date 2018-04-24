Norbord: An Indirect Play On Housing

Norbord is a pure play on the commodity. If demand for housing and thus OSB continues, then Norbord has yet to achieve peak cycle.

Background

What is in a name? In Norbord ticker symbol a lot. If you're not familiar with the company, you may wonder why it's OSB and not NBD or NOR or NRD or similar. Once you find out that the company is the largest producer of Oriented Strand Board in the world then it all makes sense. OSB is essentially compressed layers of wood strands to which adhesives have been added. It is used in construction and actually more popular than plywood as it holds a 66% share of the structural panel market. It's used in flooring, roof decking and even for exterior walls. So as you understand it is a play on housing.

Matt Risinger, a builder in Texas, posted a video on framing and comparing OSB with Plywood. See below:

I didn't familiarize myself with Norbord until my friend David Kessler presented the stock as an idea at an idea conference I organized in October 2017. David works for value investor Bob Robotti and knowing the quality of their work when either of them has something to say, I pay attention.

The Pitch

Below is the most important slide from David's presentation. Basically, the idea is that home starts are below the long-term average despite the rising population. If home starts rise towards that level then demand for OSB will result in higher profits for Norbord.

(Source: David Kessler, Robotti & Company)

To get updates on the above, you can click here to see the latest release from the U.S. Census Bureau. Go to page 5 and/or look for "New Privately‐Owned Housing Units Started (Seasonally adjusted annual rate)". Or for a quicker and visual guide go to the St Louis Fed (link to chart shown below). As you see, the latest observation was 867k which is still way below the 1.1 million average shown in David's chart.

(Source: St Louis Fed)

Housing ownership is also still below the average of the series as shown in the chart below. I drew a box around the 1983-93 decade when the rate was at a similar percentage. You will notice from the charts above that home starts during that period were higher than they are today.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author)

Perhaps people can't afford it? Not according to the housing affordability index which shows that housing is more affordable today than in the past.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author)

The key factor

So overall it looks like there is space for housing to grow. This will result in higher demand for OSB (the product). However, while housing starts have been on a steady rise since 2010, the price of the product has fluctuated and as the product goes, so does the stock. As shown, the stock and composite price from Bloomberg move together.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author)

The importance is constantly highlighted by the company and in their presentation, at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, they showed the below slide. In the box, the company states its sensitivity to OSB prices. A $10/Msf change results in a $50m change in EBITDA!

(Source: Company)

According to the company, they expect demand to continue to exceed capacity.

(Source: Company)

However, forecasts from Forest Economic Advisors show a decline in product price over the next 2 years. This could be due to expectations of a lot more capacity coming online.

Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson put out a piece on competitor Lousiana-Pacific (LPX) in March 2018 where he noted that "[OSB is] a commodity and the industry has been characterized by sharp swings in capacity utilization and pricing... average prices over the past 15 years have swung from lows in the $160s to highs above $350 (with last year averaging $353) with the really good times typically lasting only two or three years. This cycle has been a little different, as overall capacity growth has remained quite modest, leading to a couple of good years of operating rates, prices, and margins for the industry. That may be starting to change, though, as upwards of 3 billion msf (around 11% of present installed capacity) will be coming online, including almost 1.7 billion msf in restarted capacity (including 500Msf from Norbord) and 1.2 billion msf in new capacity being added by privately-held companies. That is likely to pressure prices in 2018, though I’m cautiously optimistic that average pricing will hold above $300 (I’m modeling around $325)."

(Source: Company)

Not all analysts agree on this. Some analysts believe that it will take some time and it is a lot harder to get capacity to grow quickly. If demand heats up then the price of the product could take on the shape of a hockey stick. In other words, a spike in product price. Currently, analysts on average have a target just below the current price. Very unlike the last 2 years where the stock constantly trailed analyst targets. But do notice there is quite a wide range with Raymond James being the most bullish at $52 while BMO and Morningstar are at $32.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Norbord itself is positive and stated so on the conference call (emphasis mine):

So looking ahead, we have great momentum as we enter 2018. The fundamentals in both North America and Europe remains favorable and demands for our products is strong. In North America, U.S. housing starts are expected to increase by about 7% and that continues to be led by strength in the single family housing components. Combined with further growth in other OSB end users and limited volumes expected from capacity restarts and ramp up mode. We believe that the industry’s demand to capacity ratio will remain firm in 2018. Our European business is poised for improved earnings next year as OSB substitution for plywood drives accelerated demand growth in our core UK and German markets, which should support further price momentum.

Louisiana Pacific (LPX), also sounded positive during their call (emphasis mine):

Turning to OSB, we delivered our best quarter since the second quarter of 2005, maintaining the strong momentum we reported last quarter. We continue to see strong demand for our value-added product mix in OSB with FlameBlock and legacy flooring growth exceeding our expectations.

Valuation

The trap many investors fall into when they look at cyclical stocks like Norbord is that the P/E or EV/EBITDA looks low and they buy into the story at the peak. The savvy energy investors I've met work in reverse. Essentially buying when the cyclical stocks don't have a P/E due to losses and start looking for an exit when profits start rolling in. To give us an idea of what OSB is worth, let's look at the cycle going as far back as 1995. Below we can see the last peak in EBITDA and Net Income that occurred in 2004 when the company's revenues were $1.5 billion which resulted in a 42.5% EBITDA margin! (That's compared to $2.2 billion sales and 30.7% margin in 2017). (Source: Bloomberg, Author)

We can see a similar pattern in competitor LPX. In 2004, LPX had sales of $2.7 billion (same as 2017) but $912m in EBITDA (33.4% margin versus 24.2% in 2017). So both companies saw a reduction in margin.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author)

Below is what both stocks looked like. Norbord peaked at around $100 while LPX peaked at around $30.

(Source: Bloomberg)

(Source: Bloomberg)

According to Bloomberg, at year-end 2004, there were 14.9m basic shares outstanding for Norbord and 110.1m for LPX. That translates to a historical peak market value of $1.49 billion for Norbord and $3.30 billion for LPX. That means that if we use the EBITDA figures from 2003-2005 with the historical peak market cap then we get an EV/EBITDA that ranges from 2.8x to 5.3x for Norbord and 3.2x to 5.6x for LPX. During 2003-2005, the market was trading at 11.4x to 12.5x. Currently, the market is trading at 13.2x (or 5.6% higher than 12.5x). If we apply a 5.6% increase to the highest EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6x then we get a 5.9x multiple which is what OSB is trading at today.

Still with me? Now if we apply the same logic as above but for the P/E ratio then we get a 4.6x to 12.0x range for Norbord and 7.3x to 12.1x for LPX. The S&P was trading at 16.9x to 20.6x while it is currently at 21.4x (3.9% higher than the peak). Therefore at a 12.6x multiple (12.1 x 1.04) we get a price of $56.7 for OSB. If we average the values from P/E ($56.7) and EV/EBITDA ($41.8) then we reach a potential target of $49.25. Personally, I put more weight on EV/EBITDA but each to his own.

Conclusion

The key factor remains the underlying commodity which has been strongly trending upwards as shown below. However during that hiccup after October 2017, the stock followed suit and dropped from a high of almost $42 to almost $32. So it's not for the faint of heart.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Right now the stock looks close to fair value but if demand remains strong and capacity expansion is limited or under control, as suggested by management and a few bullish analysts then the company has not yet reached the peak in the cycle. While management and analysts do get it wrong, the housing market which is a driving factor appears to still have a way to go. So if you are looking for a way to play the housing market, Norbord is such an option. In full disclosure, I remain long the stock but have taken some profits at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.