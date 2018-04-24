International Petroleum: Tripled Production And Mr. Market Has Not Noticed

The valuation offers a 31% margin of safety, plus two tangible "hidden" assets valued at more than $500 million and a target share price of $9, a 95% potential return.

Excellent capital allocators: they repurchased 22.5% of the total shares when shares went down after the IPO.

Management team has skin in the game: Lundin family holds about 37% of the total shares.

Production was tripled from the past January 6 2018, but the stock price doesn't reflect that. Mr Market is not focusing on a recent Small Cap spin-off, in a depressed sector.

International Petroleum is an E&P company, born as a spin-off from Lundin Petroleum, just one year ago.

International Petroleum is an Exploration & Production (E&P) company, created as a result of a spin-off from Lundin Petroleum. The IPO was launched on April 2017.

The company is an almost unfollowed and unknown Small Cap, at least outside of Sweden, in fact, its trading volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is often near zero. In September 2017 they announced an important acquisition, completed the past January 6 2018, tripling its production but seems that Mr Market has not noticed it yet. I believe that these factors are favoring the mispricing of the company.

Current 2P reserves (Proved + Probable) valuation is about $885M using a conservative WACC of 15%, which represents 2.2 times its current Market Capitalization and 1.2 times its Enterprise Value:

If you prefer a "classic" multiple valuation, the company will generate plenty of Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF), the more interesting part is that even with Brent barrel prices around $50 the company will generate about 73M of FCF, offering a wide margin of security if the oil prices crashes again:

In summary, if the Brent barrel prices remain about $60 the next 3 years, the company could repay about the 90% of its Financial Debt, or use this cash to make another acquisition, adding value to the company.

Introduction

In february 2017, Lundin Petroleum, an Exploration & Production (E&P) company, decided to propose a spin-off of its non-norwegian producing assets from Malaysia, France and the Netherlands. The IPO was completed on April 2017 with the International Petroleum listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and First North (Stockholm stock market, Sweden). The company debuted free of debt.

To understand the real company potential we must know about the Lundin family. Their legacy started in the 70's with Adolf H. Lundin, who discovered the biggest oil & gas resources on the world. His empire was continued by his sons Lukas and Ian Lundin. The family now controls 12 companies through the familiar holding Nemesia S.à.r.l, all of them are related with the commodities business:

Lundin Petroleum track record is also impressive, achieving a compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of more than 30% in the last 17 years, plus two spin-offs in the way:

Management

The management team has a lot of experience, they all held executive positions on Lundin Petroleum and Lukas Lundin represents their family interests as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the CEO Mike Nicholson was CFO from 2013 until the spin-off.

You can read about their backgrounds on the Board of directors or Senior Management sections of the company's website.

After reading several International Petroleum and Lundin Petroleum presentations and annual or quarterly reports I concluded that:

They are exceptional capital allocators , just after the IPO, in April 2017 they announced the share buyback of $100M of the outstandings shares, about 25% of the Market Capitalization of the company by then. Finally, they repurchased about 22.5% of the outstanding shares in less than one year! .

, just after the IPO, in April 2017 they announced the share buyback of $100M of the outstandings shares, about 25% of the Market Capitalization of the company by then. Finally, . M&A expertise : related with the previous point, in September 2017 the company announced an important acquisition, tripling its production and reserves .

: related with the previous point, in September 2017 . Acquisitions are also focused on low cost production assets and also low maintenance and exploration CapEx , like the mentioned Canada acquisition (Suffield assets), generating positive FCF from day 1 with 0 CapEx.

are also focused on , like the mentioned Canada acquisition (Suffield assets), generating positive FCF from day 1 with 0 CapEx. The provided guidance was usually achieved or exceeded. For example, they lowered production costs in 2017 (-14% below original guidance), which are key on this capital intensive sector.



For example, they lowered production costs in 2017 (-14% below original guidance), which are key on this capital intensive sector. Transparency: they provide a lot of information in their presentations about operating and depletion costs and all the representative information related with the E&P business, and in addition, they fulfill them!. For example, past April 6 2018, they have submitted a detailed 27 page document talking about the details of the Canadian assets: Business Acquisition Report.

Assets

The company currently operates in four regions:

Malaysia (Bertam Field): Here they produce light high quality oil (API 37º, known as Tapis crude) from a FPSO vessel in low-depth waters, usually sold with a premium regarding Brent barrel price. Management talks about break-even p oint with the Brent barrel trading at about $30 .

(Bertam Field): Here they produce light high quality oil (API 37º, known as Tapis crude) from a FPSO vessel in low-depth waters, usually sold with a premium regarding Brent barrel price. Management talks about with the Brent barrel trading at about . France : onshore production of on Aquitaine and Paris Basins, also light high quality oil (API 35º), and sold with premium regarding Brent barrel price. Low decline rates and long assets life.

: onshore production of on Aquitaine and Paris Basins, also light high quality oil (API 35º), and sold with premium regarding Brent barrel price. Low decline rates and long assets life. Netherlands : natural gas assets, both onshore and offshore, low sales and EBIT contribution, about ~$1M operating profit on 2017.

: natural gas assets, both onshore and offshore, low sales and EBIT contribution, about ~$1M operating profit on 2017. Canada : these assets are located on Suffield (Alberta) and they were acquired from Cenovus Energy, seemed to be some kind of "forced sale", because they had to finance a big acquisition of $3,600M made to ConocoPhillips. Main characteristics on these fields are: Low-depth horizontal wells: by now, ~150 wells for oil and ~3,500 for natural gas).

In this zone, the company mainly produces gas but the most representative part of the sales and cash flow are from oil . Low decline rate and low capex for new wells , the company reported $300K for each new gas well and $1M for oil ones, plenty of room to grow. Non-optimized wells , Cenovus didn't spend CapEx for years, as Oil & Gas production was not replaced by new reserves, even before the "oil crash" of 2015 because they were focusing on its oilsands assets. Produced oil is sold close to the Western Canadian Select barrel prices and 92% of the produced gas is sold at Empress Pricing , the remaining 8% trades at AECO pricing.

: these assets are located on Suffield (Alberta) and they were acquired from Cenovus Energy, seemed to be some kind of "forced sale", because they had to finance a big acquisition of $3,600M made to ConocoPhillips. Main characteristics on these fields are:





Guidance

The company reported the following guidance for the financial year 2018:

In fact, they already reached more than 30,000 boe/d production from January 2018, when they integrated Canada assets:

Why is the company cheap?

Probably, Mr Market doesn't like the boring and dirty E&P sector because the returns on the last years were horrible, with most of the companies losing money or going into bankruptcy:

Furthermore, International Petroleum is a recent spin-off with barely 1 year of "life", currently trading as a Small Cap ($404M) with few analyst coverage from outside Sweden, in fact I only found three of them publishing or updating their target price or writing periodic reports: Barclays Bank, BMO Capital Markets and GMP FirstEnergy, I encourage you to search for their independent reports.

Seems that Mr Market has not noticed the Canada Assets acquisition, which boost production, profit and free cash flow generation. Shares are trading close to the IPO price or when International Petroleum announced the Canadian acquisition (traded about $5.49). Let's take a look to the historical chart and main news or events:

We also can take a look on the reported financials on the Canadian assets (Suffield acquisition) for the last two years:

By last, I also found some kind of irrational correlation of International Petroleum with the Natural Gas prices, judge for yourself:

I guess that Mr Market is valuing International Petroleum as a "Gas E&P company" because the greater part of their reserves are from Natural Gas resources, but even so, this would represent less than 40% of the total reserves in my estimations for 2018. The best part is that Natural Gas annual sales only account for the 20% of the total sales and about the 7% of the EBIT:

As you can see in the table, I'm using less boepd than the reported in the guidance and less sales from the Canadian assets that the reported on 2017, I prefer to keep a wide "margin of safety".

Same data, in summary:

In the other hand, we also can find correlation with the Brent Oil prices:

Catalysts

Oil Prices : their profits and cash flows depend on the oil prices, is pretty obvious, I know.

: their profits and cash flows depend on the oil prices, is pretty obvious, I know. New oil production : especially in Canada, where the previous operator didn't drill new oil wells since 2014.

: especially in Canada, where the previous operator didn't drill new oil wells since 2014. More coverage from analysts : could help to make the company less undervalued.

: could help to make the company less undervalued. Debt reduction : the company reported that they will allocate the generated FCF to reduce the financial leverage, this would help the analysts and investors to raise their market cap. valuation.

: the company reported that they will allocate the generated FCF to reduce the financial leverage, this would help the analysts and investors to raise their market cap. valuation. OMX 30 Listing : the company could enter into the Sweden index (OMX 30), Fingerprints Cards is the smallest Company on the index and capitalizes 2.5B SEK and International Petroleum current market cap. is 3.1B, but the company needs more trading volume in order to comply for eligibility on the OMX 30 index. For more information, please check OMX 30 "Index Share Elegibility" (Section 2.1).

: the company could enter into the Sweden index (OMX 30), Fingerprints Cards is the smallest Company on the index and capitalizes 2.5B SEK and International Petroleum current market cap. is 3.1B, but the company needs more trading volume in order to comply for eligibility on the OMX 30 index. For more information, please check OMX 30 "Index Share Elegibility" (Section 2.1). Q1 2018 results: they will be published on May 15, including for first time the contribution to the profit and FCF from the Canadian assets, consolidated from January 6 2018. I think that this could help to the few company analysts to boost their target price or convince the institutional investors to invest in the company.

Risks

As you know, the rule number 1 is do not lose money, then we must keep in mind the main risk factors:

Oil prices : Obvious again, but is the main risk, also could be a catalyst. I think that we could minimize this risk buying a low cost E&P company like International Petroleum.

: Obvious again, but is the main risk, also could be a catalyst. I think that we could minimize this risk buying a low cost E&P company like International Petroleum. Decline rates : The boepd production could decrease if the company is not able to replace with new capacity from the existing wells or drilling for new ones.

: The boepd production could decrease if the company is not able to replace with new capacity from the existing wells or drilling for new ones. Unexpected production stops : My guess is that this point is especially critical on the FPSO vessel and offshore wells, but in 2017 the uptime of this facility was 99.99%. The 2018 budget have several maintenance plans to minimize this risk.

: My guess is that this point is especially critical on the FPSO vessel and offshore wells, but in 2017 the uptime of this facility was 99.99%. The 2018 budget have several maintenance plans to minimize this risk. Debt: I think that the FCF that the company will generate the next following years is more than enough to repay the debt. Besides, the company has an objective to maintain Net Financial Debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.5 times

You can take a look to the complete risk factors on the International Petroleum IPO prospectus.

Valuation

Within the Oil & Gas sector we can make a division into four large groups:

Upstream : Exploration & Production (E&P)

: Exploration & Production (E&P) Midstream : Distribution, i.e. pipelines...

: Distribution, i.e. pipelines... Downstream : Refineries, gas stations...

: Refineries, gas stations... Auxiliary: Equipment and services

Each one group has their own dynamics, risks, catalysts and deserve an specific valuation, then I think that will be much more accurate to compare International Petroleum with their direct rivals into the E&P subsector. For reference, I've found that the mean EV/EBITDA for E&P sector is 10.5 times.

As was shown before, the EV/EBITDA guidance for International Petroleum for 2018 could be between 6.1 and 4.1 times, that is a huge discount regarding to the sector mean.

For the E&P sector companies we could do a "classic" valuation using multiples (EV/EBIT, EV/FCF...), but Mr Market and institutional investors frequently only value the Net Present Value (NYSE:NPV) of the 2P reserves (Proved + Probable), doing a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) with a specific WACC. For this kind of "bad" businesses (non-existent entry barriers, commoditized, capital intensive, high-operating-leverage, hyper-competitive...) I prefer to use a WACC close to 15%, depending on the business and assets quality. For its own valuations, the company uses a WACC of 8%, this equals to a NPV of $1,151M.

I preferred to use a "quick valuation" for the 15% discounted NPV ($884.8M), and even with this scenario we would have a wide margin of safety, about 31%:

My target price is above $9 on 2 or 3 years, almost a 100% return at the current share price of $4.60, but this estimation will completely depend on the evolution of the oil prices.

Another common valuation methods for the E&P sector could be:

EV/EBITDAX : adding exploration costs to the EBITDA.

: adding exploration costs to the EBITDA. Net Price/boe : discounting all the production related costs to the sale price of the boe, including: depletion, exploration, administrative, transport, royalties...

: discounting all the production related costs to the sale price of the boe, including: depletion, exploration, administrative, transport, royalties... EV/DACF: adding finance costs to the cash flows from operations.

If you are still not comfortable with the estimated margin of safety on this kind of business, I found two interesting -possible- hidden assets:

1.- FPSO vessel value: Lundin Petroleum were about to sell it just 2 years ago for $265M but the buyer had liquidity problems and the deal was cancelled, this would represent the 75% of the current market capitalization.

In my 2018e projection shown above, this vessel would produce about the 8% of the current boepd production and would contribute with an operating profit of about $11M, or 8% of the total company EBIT.

The value of these kind of vessels vary a lot from one to another, according to several specifications, but just as reference I found these transactions:

And also just for reference, is also common for the E&P companies to convert an old tanker to a FPSO vessel instead order a newbuild one. The total amount also vary a lot:

2.- Tax Assets, just read what the company reported on their Company Description (Page 52). In summary, the company won't pay significant taxes on Malaysia and Netherlands over the next years.

The Corporation has a significant cost recovery balance of $364 million as of January 1, 2017 and Petroleum Income Tax loss carryforwards of $52 million as of January 1, 2017. In the Netherlands, the Corporation benefits from a corporate tax loss carryforward, which is nonfield specific, of approximately €200 million as of January 1, 2017. Management expects to utilize the benefits of these loss positions over the next several years and expects to pay insignificant taxes in Malaysia and the Netherlands over this period.

Conclusion

In the current market environment we're probably in a late-cycle period, with interest rates going up, inflation threatening to rise... I think that it is a good idea to have some Energy stocks on the portfolio, specifically commodity related ones, like the Oil & Gas sector, to protect us against these threats.

My guess is that International Petroleum would be a solid choice, because:

It offers us a wide margin of safety , based on the 2P reserves value or the FCF generated in the different Brent barrel scenarios.

, based on the 2P reserves value or the FCF generated in the different Brent barrel scenarios. The hidden assets offer us an additional margin of safety and also could be a catalyst if the company sell its FPSO vessel.

offer us an additional margin of safety and also could be a catalyst if the company sell its FPSO vessel. We have an exceptional management with their skin in the game , led by the most representative and influential family on the commodity business. In Lundin we must believe.

, led by the most representative and influential family on the commodity business. In Lundin we must believe. The recent spin-off , in addition to being a Small Cap and the few analysts following the company, are giving us a chance to buy an undervalued company .

, in addition to being a and the few analysts following the company, are giving us a chance to buy an . The Canada Acquisition

The high quality assets with low production costs and reasonable or low exploring CapEx, besides the mentioned potential of the Canadian assets.

with and reasonable or low exploring CapEx, besides the mentioned potential of the Canadian assets. Assymmetric valuation: The upside is 95% in a normal scenario in the next 2 or 3 years, and I think that the downside is limited, because even if the oil prices collapse, the company would still produce plenty of FCF with Brent barrel prices on $50 or below.

