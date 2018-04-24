CannTrust Is A Prime Takeout Target For New Cannabis Entrants

Shares are fully valued and the upside is limited but will likely become the takeout target by a future new entrant from pharma or tobacco.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research reports for companies that have not been covered before by us. We plan to initially cover at least 25 new names which we believe would be greatly beneficial for investors looking for opportunities in the cannabis sector.

Overview

This week we are going to discuss CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF), another major player in the Canadian cannabis sector. CannTrust completed its public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on August 21, 2017, under the ticker "TRST" and the shares have more than doubled since. In March 2018, the stocks started trading on the TSX and no longer trades on the CSE. The returns are not as impressive as some other players but we think the company has purposely chosen a more conservative growth plan and focused on expanding its market position in the medical cannabis space.

CannTrust commenced its operations in 2014 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. Its subsidiary, CannTrust Opco is a licensed producer under the ACMPR. CannTrust received its cannabis licensed from Health Canada on June 12, 2014, and currently operates out of its Vaughan facility. The existing Vaughan facility is a small facility with just 50,000 square feet of space and around 2,500 kg/annual production capacity. The facility was used to serve the existing medical cannabis market but is no longer suited for the upcoming legalization of the recreational market in Canada.

Production Facilities

The company announced in March 2017 the acquisition of greenhouse facility in Fenwick, Ontario ("Niagara Facility") for its second facility. In October 2017, the company received cultivation license from Health Canada for its Phase I of the new site, which is 250,000 square feet. The second phase of the expansion is expected to be completed in 2018 which will bring the total square footage at its Niagara facility to 430,000 and expected production capacity to 40,000 kg/annual. The current expected capacity after all expansions are completed will be 42,500 kg/annual with 480,000 square foot of facility.

(Source: Cornerstone, company filings)

Frequent readers of us would know that the company is not the largest producer by any means. Even after taking into account all the planned expansions, the company still only accounts for a fraction of most other top players in the sector in terms of capacity. However, readers sometimes fail to recognize that CannTrust is one of the market leaders in today's medical cannabis market. During Q3, 2017, the company boosted 31,000 medical patients which are very significant when you compare to other major players.

Canopy (OTC:TWMJF): 69,000 patients

Aurora (OTC:ACBFF): 45,000 patients including CanniMed

Aphria (OTC:APHQF): 40,000 patients

CannTrust managed to generate $6.1 million in revenue during Q3, one of the highest in the industry. It also focuses heavily on cannabis oil as 58% of total grams and equivalent sold during Q3 was in oil, which had a higher sales price per gram than dried cannabis.

(Investor Presentation)

Exporting License

On November 6, 2017, CannTrust announced that it has received the export license from Health Canada which enables the company to export its product to markets where medical cannabis is permitted. During Q3 the company started shipping to Australia and expects to start shipment to Germany, Denmark, Brazil shortly. Few details were given regarding the magnitude of those international sales but we expect the contributions were small relative to the market potential of the recreational market in Canada.

Partnerships

CannTrust formed a 50/50 joint venture with Club Coffee called Cannabis Coffee & Tea Pod Company. The JV received a patent in the U.S. regarding its single-serve container design and has licensed the patent to a U.S. company for its exclusive sales in select U.S. states where cannabis is legalized.

In December 2016, CannTrust formed an exclusive joint venture with Apotex to jointly develop dosage formats and products related to cannabis.

We think the joint ventures are interesting and but immaterial in the grand scheme of things. The coffee container patent does not sound that impressive and the market for cannabis-infused drinks is tiny at the moment. The joint venture with Apotex has not produced any meaningful results and the recent troubles at Apotex are likely restraining its ability in this partnership.

Capital Markets

The most recent financing for CannTrust was done in November 2017 when the company raised $20 million at $4.00 per share. We did not like the terms of the offering as the company paid a heavy commission in addition to dilution by way of additional warrants issued to the underwriters.

It is notable that CannTrust already generates significant revenue and positive EBITDA in the medical cannabis market. Having established operations in 2014, the company had a headstart in the medical market. However, we think the company has not taken the opportunity to establish a similar leadership position for the upcoming recreational market.

(Financial Statement)

The sales are good and EBITDA is positive which is a rare feat among cannabis companies now, however, we caution that the current market valuation requires significantly higher profitability. With over $750 million in market capitalization, CannTrust needs to increase its sales and EBITDA multiple folds in order to maintain its current share price. Given the uncertainties around how the industry will be valued post-legalization, we tend to look at tobacco companies for guidance. Most tobacco companies trade at EBITDA multiples of 10.0-15.0x, which means that CannTrust needs to have EBITDA of $50 to $75 million. The existing Vaughan facility is already fully utilized given annualized Q3 sales already passed the theoretical capacity of 25,000 kg/annual. Assuming the capacities currently under construction are completed, with 42,500 kg/annual total capacity and assuming 50/50 dried and oil split and pricing assumptions below, we can see that the total expected sales are $340 million. The current market capitalization can be potentially supported by full utilization of announced expansions and assume that all productions can be sold at prices that may prove to be overly optimistic.

kg/annual Sales Price Sales Dried 21,250 $6.00 $127 Oil 21,250 $10.00 $213 Total 42,500 $340

(Author estimates)

However, it is imperative for readers to recognize the assumptions we made here which includes 100% utilization of theoretical capacity at all facilities and all productions are sold at current prices and current margin. Both of these assumptions are unrealistic in our view, as we believe that the pricing will be under pressure once all the announced capacity expansions entered production, resulting in an oversupplied market and significantly lower realized prices. Current share price is pricing in a perfect scenario and we don't believe that is realistic and leaves little room for error.

Putting Everything Together

As we have shown in this article that CannTrust is a market leader in the existing medical cannabis market. However, the expansion plans have been dwarfed by bigger rivals and the international expansions have been slow and lack of significant progress. However, CannTrust reminds us of CanniMed (OTC:CMMDF) which was acquired by Aurora in a hotly contested hostile takeover. As we wrote in "True Reasons Behind The CanniMed Acquisition" CanniMed boosts years of operating expertise, a large patient base, existing production facilities and experience in oils and adjacent product categories. CannTrust is an excellent takeout target for another player due to its existing 2,500 kg/annual production and years of experience operating in the medical cannabis space, including its success in cannabis oil. However, we don't think larger cannabis players would entertain such a transaction given all the expansion that is underway and the elevated valuation in the sector. We do see potential interests from adjacent industries that are looking to enter the cannabis space, such as pharma or tobacco. CannTrust has its roots in medical cannabis and already formed a JV with generic drugmaker Apotex in the past. We think pharma would find the company interesting and appealing should they decided to get into the sector. On a standalone basis, we think CannTrust is well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of the medical cannabis market but as we have shown, the valuation has priced in full utilization of the announced expansion assuming certain pricing and margins.

We rate CannTrust shares a hold. We think the shares are fully valued and see limited upside in the near-term on a standalone basis and barring any significant development. However, existing shareholders should consider holding given CannTrust's leading market position and takeout prospect.

Additional Resources

Follow us to receive our latest articles and investment ideas in the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.