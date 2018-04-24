In this article I will discuss the development of the harsh environment offshore drilling market and in particular, Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF), one of the smaller players in this market. There is also a mention of other listed companies that have harsh environment assets, such as Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore (DO). These companies should also benefit from the improving market in the North Sea, with 7 and 3 harsh environment rigs respectively surviving this cycle, according to my analysis below.
The offshore drilling market in general has experienced one its most severe downturns ever and the harsh environment market is no different. From the peak in 2014 the day rates have fallen from more than 600k $/day to less than 200k $/day for a modern 6G harsh environment rig. The recent year, however, has seen an increased appetite for modern 6G harsh environment rigs, witnessed by an increased day rates. Just recently, we have seen fixtures close to 300k $/day, an increase of more than 50% in less than a year.
The latest fixture of Odfjell Drilling's rig Deepsea Stavanger to Statoil is another example of this development. With this fixture, Odfjell is "sold out" until 2020 on their modern rigs. Odfjells IR-director, Eirik Knudsen, was also quoted saying that they have interest from operators for more capacity, meaning Odfjell Drilling is in the market for a new rig. And just prior to the publication of this article, Odfjell Drilling announced that is has successfully completed a private placement of $175 million to finance an acquisition of the ex. Stena MidMax.
Another testament to the increased interest in the harsh environment market, is Transocean's (RIG) acquisition of Songa Offshore. Transocean acquired 4 modern harsh environment rigs by the purchase (and 3 legacy rigs). In the middle of all this interest in harsh environment drilling rigs, it was rather unexpected that the small player, Awilco Drilling, would emerge as the front runner by ordering the first new build for many years.
Awilco Drilling fits the picture of an interesting company to analyze, being relatively unknown and underanalyzed.
Awilco Drilling at a glance
Awilco Drilling was formed in 2009, when the Awilhelmsen group acquired two legacy Transocean rigs, WilPhoenix (previously Arctic II) and WilHunter (previously Arctic IV). Both rigs have served in the UKCS, with WilPhoenix having been able to secure work through the downcycle, while WilHunter has been warm/ cold stacked since Nov 2015.
Awilco Drilling has been a remarkable case for dividend investors. Investors who invested in the company 2013 have got their entire investment back and more. Below is an overview of dividend payments since 2013. Even though the dividend was cut during the down cycle, Awilco Drilling has to date been able to maintain it:
Dividend Payments
|
Earnings Quarter
|Dividend per Share (in $)
|Dividend Paid per Share (in NOK)
|Ex Dividend Date
|Payable Date
|Q4 2017
|0.20
|1.5474
|20 February 2018
|23 March 2018
|Q3 2017
|0.20
|1.6560
|21 November 2017
|15 December 2017
|Q2 2017
|0.20
|1.5640
|22 August 2017
|22 September 2017
|Q1 2017
|0.20
|1.6920
|23 May 2017
|23 June 2017
|Q4 2016
|0.20
|1.6910
|21 February 2017
|24 March 2017
|Q3 2016
|0.20
|1.6680
|22 November 2016
|16 December 2016
|Q2 2016
|0.10
|0.8240
|23 August 2016
|23 September 2016
|Q1 2016
|0.10
|0.8254
|24 May 2016
|24 June 2016
|Q4 2015
|0.25
|2.1101
|23 February 2016
|18 March 2016
|Q3 2015
|0.50
|4.3190
|24 November 2015
|18 December 2015
|Q2 2015
|0.50
|4.0760
|25 August 2015
|25 September 2015
|Q1 2015
|0.50
|3.8752
|19 May 2015
|19 June 2015
|Q4 2014
|1.00
|8.1885
|17 February 2015
|20 March 2015
|Q3 2014
|1.15
|8.4392
|18 November 2014
|19 December 2014
|Q2 2014
|1.15
|7.3145
|19 August 2014
|19 September 2014
|Q1 2014
|1.15
|6.8908
|19 May 2014
|20 June 2014
|Q4 2013
|1.10
|6.5021
|4 March 2014
|20 March 2014
|Q3 2013
|1.10
|6.7353
|20 November 2013
|20 December 2013
|Q2 2013
|1.00
|5.9160
|21 August 2013
|20 September 2013
|Q1 2013
|1.00
|5.7610
|24 may 2013
|20 June 2013
Current Status - Overview
Below is screenshot from the latest presentation by the company held in March 2018. The presentation market a new chapter for Awilco Drilling as it announced it had entered into an LOI with KeppelFELS in Singapore for a newbuild at a price of approximately $425 million. It also had entered into options for 3 more rigs.
The current market and Awilco's rigs
The market for harsh environment rigs has shown a clear bifurcation during the down cycle. As mentioned, 6G rigs has experienced a significant increase in day rates. At the same time, 3G rigs has seen only a modest increase. This is related to the operators preference for high spec rigs. The utilization for high spec rigs has been high during this cycle, while it has been very low for the older rigs. This has resulted in a number of rigs being cold stacked. The reactivation cost for a cold stacked rig has been quoted by Awilco Drilling to approximately $30 Million. It will require a substantial increase in the day rates to justify a reactivation of a cold stack rig. For this reason it is expected that most cold stacked rigs will never drill again. Although Awilco Drilling is keeping WilHunter as an option on an improved market, my base case is that this rig will never drill again and will eventually be scrapped.
Some of the warm legacy rigs could survive this cycle. WilPhoenix has been able to secure work with an undisclosed operator for 450 days, starting in Q3 2018. Awilco Drillings desire for keeping this rig warm means they accepted a relatively low day rate. In return they have a warm rig that most likely will survive through this cycle and emerge as an attractive rig in 2020 when it completes the above mentioned contract
Market outlook - demand
This section is on the demand expectations for this rig segment. The demand for harsh environment rigs is primarily from the North Sea, UK and Norwegian continental shelfs. There is a number for factors that is driving the operators behavior in these areas compared to other areas. The key driver is matureness and existing infrastructure. The North Sea is a mature basin for offshore development. The potential for tie-backs is quite extensive and tie-backs are drilling intensive but also less costly in terms of development cost. The water depth is also moderate in most locations, although the Norwegian Sea has some deeper prospects.
Another factor not so often talked about is that this is the home ground of the oil major Statoil (STO). Statoil took heavy losses on its international business during the last couple of years, but its North Sea business kept profitable during the cycle and gave significant value to the company. As Statoil is owned 2/3 by the Norwegian State, it is expected that the company will contribute to activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Statoil has proven to be a key player in the coming years and will require a substantial number of rig-years only to secure development of its project pipeline. Add to this that Statoil need to find more reserves to secure a pipeline after the large developments of Sverdrup, Castberg and others, which will require rigs for exploration.
Interestingly, the North Sea has proven to be an area with a very low break-even rate for its oil and gas reserves. Technology advances in the drilling sector are one of the contributing factors. Installed infrastructure is another key driver for this.
All the above-mentioned factors will likely contribute to a high and increasing rig demand going forward in the North Sea. Most developments have proved to be profitable on an oil price below $40. The current oil price will likely drive more exploration and development drilling in the coming years and will add to the already high activity.
It is likely that the demand for harsh environment rigs will reach 35 in 2021. This number will be the basis for the utilization analysis below.
Supply
In the recent years we have seen a substantial number of legacy rigs being scrapped. As mentioned above, the utilization for legacy rigs is still low and I expect a large number of the cold stacked rigs not to drill again. In the below supply analysis I have assumed 90% of the current cold stacked rigs not to drill again. In addition I have assumed 50% of the warm stacked rigs not to drill again. Below is list of harsh environment rigs per operator, current status and an estimate on whether the rig will be taken out or still be part of supply.
I have also added a number of new builds in the bottom om the list. With the improving market, it is expected that the order book will grow.
|Owner
|Rig
|Current
|Estimated Supply 2019
|Estimated Supply 2020
|Estimated Supply 2021
|Odfjell Drilling
|Deepsea Aberdeen
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Odfjell Drilling
|Deepsea Stavanger
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Odfjell Drilling
|Deepsea Atlantic
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Odfjell Drilling
|Deepsea Bergen
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Awilco Drilling
|WilHunter
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Awilco Drilling
|WilPhoenix
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Awilco Drilling
|Newbuild 1
|Yard
|No
|No
|Yes
|Borr Drilling
|MSS1
|Contracted
|No
|No
|No
|Diamond Offshore (DO)
|Ocean Valiant
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Diamond Offshore
|Ocean Guardian
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Diamond Offshore
|Ocean Patriot
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Stena Drilling
|Stena Spey
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Stena Drilling
|Stena Don
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Seadrill (SDRL)
|West Hercules
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Seadrill
|West Venture
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Seadrill
|West Alpha
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Seadrill
|West Navigator
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Seadrill
|West Phoenix
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|COSL
|COSL Pioneer
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|COSL
|COSL Prospector
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|COSL
|COSL Innovator
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|COSL
|COSL Promoter
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Transocean (RIG)
|Sedco 712
|Contracted
|Yes
|No
|No
|Transocean
|Paul Loyd
|Contracted
|Yes
|No
|No
|Transocean
|Transocean Leader
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Transocean
|Transocean Spitsbergen
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Transocean
|Transocean Arctic
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Transocean
|Songa Enabler
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Transocean
|Songa Encourage
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Transocean
|Songa Endurance
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Transocean
|Songa Equinox
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Transocean
|Songa Trym
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Transocean
|Songa Dee
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Transocean
|Songa Delta
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Ocean Rig (OCR)
|Leiv Eriksson
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fred Olsen (OTCPK:FOEAF)
|Bredford Dolphin
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|
Fred Olsen
|Borgland Dolphin
|Stacked
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
Fred Olsen
|Bideford Dolphin
|Stacked
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
Fred Olsen
|Blackford Dolphin
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Island Drilling
|Island Innovator
|Contracted
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Saipem
|Scarabeo 5
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Aurora Expeditions
|Polar Pioneer
|Stacked
|No
|No
|No
|Northern Drilling
|Newbuild 1
|Yard
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Northern Drilling
|Newbuild 2
|Yard
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Odfjell has option to buy
|Stena MidMax
|Yard
|Yard
|Yes
|Yes
|North Sea Rigs
|Newbuild
|Yard
|Yard
|Yes
|Yes
|Newbuild
|Yard
|Yard
|Yard
|Yes
|North Sea Rigs
|Newbuild
|Yard
|Yard
|Yard
|Yes
|NN
|Newbuild
|Yard
|Yard
|Yard
|Yes
|NN
|Newbuild
|Yard
|Yard
|Yard
|Yes
|NN
|Newbuild
|Yard
|Yard
|Yard
|Yes
|# Active Supply/Contracted
|27
|30
|30
|36
|# Stacked/To be scrapped
|14
|14
|16
|15
|Total Supply
|41
|30
|30
|36
|# Yard
|10
|8
|6
|0
|Total Fleet
|51
|38
|36
|36
Source: Company presentations (Odfjell Drilling, Awilco Drilling, Fred Olsen Energy)
The analysis above shows that the active supply will decrease substantially during 2019 as most of the stacked rigs will be taken out of the market.
Utilization and Day rates
Given the above analysis, I have the following estimates for demand, supply, utilization and rates. Given the already close to 100% utilization of the 6G fleet, I expect a pressure on rates to materialize as soon as the current contracts are expiring. I predict the rates to peak in 2021/2022 close to the 2013 levels at above 500k per day. The increased utilization of legacy rigs will likely increase rates here as well, but the bifurcation seen today could persist during most of the next up cycle.
|Year
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Demand
|27
|28
|32
|35
|Supply
|41
|30
|30
|36
|Utilization 2-5G
|30%
|40%
|80%
|80%
|Utilization 6G
|95%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Dayrate 2-5G
|120k
|160k
|200k
|250k
|Day rate 6G
|290k
|350k
|450k
|550k
Valuation
When applying the above numbers, as well as the current contract for 2019 for WilPhoenix, and assuming WilHunter to be scrapped, and the newbuild to be contracted for the above rate in 2021, I am arriving at the following key figures for Awilco Drilling:
|Awilco Drilling
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Revenue (1000 $)
|41975
|58400
|264990
|OPEX (1000 $)
|27000
|27000
|62050
|EBITDA (1000 $)
|14975
|31400
|202940
|EBIT (1000 $)
|-8025
|8400
|152940
|Net result (1000 $)
|-28025
|-11600
|132940
|EPS
|-0,5605
|-0,232
|2,6588
It is unlikely that Awilco Drilling will be able to make a profit for 2019 and 2020, unless they are able to contract WilHunter. Looking to 2021, when their new rig is scheduled to be delivered, there is a potential for a massive jump in earnings. Assuming a modest P/E of 6, we arrive at price target of $16 based on the 2021 estimated earnings.
Taking into account this is 3 years from now, I will apply a 50% discount to arrive at my price target of $8 for Awilco Drilling.
Risk
The main risk in this case is a lower oil price and hence lower activity in the North Sea. If the higher rates does not materialize, the upside to this is case is low.
There is also a financing risk for the new build as Awilco Drilling as of yet only has secured the equity part of the financing.
For a full risk assessment, please see Awilco Drilling's latest report.
