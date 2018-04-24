The company is now perfectly placed to benefit from the expected boom in the North Sea drilling market.

In this article I will discuss the development of the harsh environment offshore drilling market and in particular, Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF), one of the smaller players in this market. There is also a mention of other listed companies that have harsh environment assets, such as Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore (DO). These companies should also benefit from the improving market in the North Sea, with 7 and 3 harsh environment rigs respectively surviving this cycle, according to my analysis below.

The offshore drilling market in general has experienced one its most severe downturns ever and the harsh environment market is no different. From the peak in 2014 the day rates have fallen from more than 600k $/day to less than 200k $/day for a modern 6G harsh environment rig. The recent year, however, has seen an increased appetite for modern 6G harsh environment rigs, witnessed by an increased day rates. Just recently, we have seen fixtures close to 300k $/day, an increase of more than 50% in less than a year.

The latest fixture of Odfjell Drilling's rig Deepsea Stavanger to Statoil is another example of this development. With this fixture, Odfjell is "sold out" until 2020 on their modern rigs. Odfjells IR-director, Eirik Knudsen, was also quoted saying that they have interest from operators for more capacity, meaning Odfjell Drilling is in the market for a new rig. And just prior to the publication of this article, Odfjell Drilling announced that is has successfully completed a private placement of $175 million to finance an acquisition of the ex. Stena MidMax.

Another testament to the increased interest in the harsh environment market, is Transocean's (RIG) acquisition of Songa Offshore. Transocean acquired 4 modern harsh environment rigs by the purchase (and 3 legacy rigs). In the middle of all this interest in harsh environment drilling rigs, it was rather unexpected that the small player, Awilco Drilling, would emerge as the front runner by ordering the first new build for many years.

Awilco Drilling fits the picture of an interesting company to analyze, being relatively unknown and underanalyzed.

Awilco Drilling at a glance

Awilco Drilling was formed in 2009, when the Awilhelmsen group acquired two legacy Transocean rigs, WilPhoenix (previously Arctic II) and WilHunter (previously Arctic IV). Both rigs have served in the UKCS, with WilPhoenix having been able to secure work through the downcycle, while WilHunter has been warm/ cold stacked since Nov 2015.

Awilco Drilling has been a remarkable case for dividend investors. Investors who invested in the company 2013 have got their entire investment back and more. Below is an overview of dividend payments since 2013. Even though the dividend was cut during the down cycle, Awilco Drilling has to date been able to maintain it:

Dividend Payments

Earnings Quarter Dividend per Share (in $) Dividend Paid per Share (in NOK) Ex Dividend Date Payable Date Q4 2017 0.20 1.5474 20 February 2018 23 March 2018 Q3 2017 0.20 1.6560 21 November 2017 15 December 2017 Q2 2017 0.20 1.5640 22 August 2017 22 September 2017 Q1 2017 0.20 1.6920 23 May 2017 23 June 2017 Q4 2016 0.20 1.6910 21 February 2017 24 March 2017 Q3 2016 0.20 1.6680 22 November 2016 16 December 2016 Q2 2016 0.10 0.8240 23 August 2016 23 September 2016 Q1 2016 0.10 0.8254 24 May 2016 24 June 2016 Q4 2015 0.25 2.1101 23 February 2016 18 March 2016 Q3 2015 0.50 4.3190 24 November 2015 18 December 2015 Q2 2015 0.50 4.0760 25 August 2015 25 September 2015 Q1 2015 0.50 3.8752 19 May 2015 19 June 2015 Q4 2014 1.00 8.1885 17 February 2015 20 March 2015 Q3 2014 1.15 8.4392 18 November 2014 19 December 2014 Q2 2014 1.15 7.3145 19 August 2014 19 September 2014 Q1 2014 1.15 6.8908 19 May 2014 20 June 2014 Q4 2013 1.10 6.5021 4 March 2014 20 March 2014 Q3 2013 1.10 6.7353 20 November 2013 20 December 2013 Q2 2013 1.00 5.9160 21 August 2013 20 September 2013 Q1 2013 1.00 5.7610 24 may 2013 20 June 2013

Current Status - Overview

Below is screenshot from the latest presentation by the company held in March 2018. The presentation market a new chapter for Awilco Drilling as it announced it had entered into an LOI with KeppelFELS in Singapore for a newbuild at a price of approximately $425 million. It also had entered into options for 3 more rigs.

The current market and Awilco's rigs

The market for harsh environment rigs has shown a clear bifurcation during the down cycle. As mentioned, 6G rigs has experienced a significant increase in day rates. At the same time, 3G rigs has seen only a modest increase. This is related to the operators preference for high spec rigs. The utilization for high spec rigs has been high during this cycle, while it has been very low for the older rigs. This has resulted in a number of rigs being cold stacked. The reactivation cost for a cold stacked rig has been quoted by Awilco Drilling to approximately $30 Million. It will require a substantial increase in the day rates to justify a reactivation of a cold stack rig. For this reason it is expected that most cold stacked rigs will never drill again. Although Awilco Drilling is keeping WilHunter as an option on an improved market, my base case is that this rig will never drill again and will eventually be scrapped.

Some of the warm legacy rigs could survive this cycle. WilPhoenix has been able to secure work with an undisclosed operator for 450 days, starting in Q3 2018. Awilco Drillings desire for keeping this rig warm means they accepted a relatively low day rate. In return they have a warm rig that most likely will survive through this cycle and emerge as an attractive rig in 2020 when it completes the above mentioned contract

Market outlook - demand

This section is on the demand expectations for this rig segment. The demand for harsh environment rigs is primarily from the North Sea, UK and Norwegian continental shelfs. There is a number for factors that is driving the operators behavior in these areas compared to other areas. The key driver is matureness and existing infrastructure. The North Sea is a mature basin for offshore development. The potential for tie-backs is quite extensive and tie-backs are drilling intensive but also less costly in terms of development cost. The water depth is also moderate in most locations, although the Norwegian Sea has some deeper prospects.

Another factor not so often talked about is that this is the home ground of the oil major Statoil (STO). Statoil took heavy losses on its international business during the last couple of years, but its North Sea business kept profitable during the cycle and gave significant value to the company. As Statoil is owned 2/3 by the Norwegian State, it is expected that the company will contribute to activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Statoil has proven to be a key player in the coming years and will require a substantial number of rig-years only to secure development of its project pipeline. Add to this that Statoil need to find more reserves to secure a pipeline after the large developments of Sverdrup, Castberg and others, which will require rigs for exploration.

Interestingly, the North Sea has proven to be an area with a very low break-even rate for its oil and gas reserves. Technology advances in the drilling sector are one of the contributing factors. Installed infrastructure is another key driver for this.

All the above-mentioned factors will likely contribute to a high and increasing rig demand going forward in the North Sea. Most developments have proved to be profitable on an oil price below $40. The current oil price will likely drive more exploration and development drilling in the coming years and will add to the already high activity.

It is likely that the demand for harsh environment rigs will reach 35 in 2021. This number will be the basis for the utilization analysis below.

Supply

In the recent years we have seen a substantial number of legacy rigs being scrapped. As mentioned above, the utilization for legacy rigs is still low and I expect a large number of the cold stacked rigs not to drill again. In the below supply analysis I have assumed 90% of the current cold stacked rigs not to drill again. In addition I have assumed 50% of the warm stacked rigs not to drill again. Below is list of harsh environment rigs per operator, current status and an estimate on whether the rig will be taken out or still be part of supply.

I have also added a number of new builds in the bottom om the list. With the improving market, it is expected that the order book will grow.

Owner Rig Current Estimated Supply 2019 Estimated Supply 2020 Estimated Supply 2021 Odfjell Drilling Deepsea Aberdeen Contracted Yes Yes Yes Odfjell Drilling Deepsea Stavanger Contracted Yes Yes Yes Odfjell Drilling Deepsea Atlantic Contracted Yes Yes Yes Odfjell Drilling Deepsea Bergen Contracted Yes Yes Yes Awilco Drilling WilHunter Stacked No No No Awilco Drilling WilPhoenix Contracted Yes Yes Yes Awilco Drilling Newbuild 1 Yard No No Yes Borr Drilling MSS1 Contracted No No No Diamond Offshore (DO) Ocean Valiant Contracted Yes Yes Yes Diamond Offshore Ocean Guardian Contracted Yes Yes Yes Diamond Offshore Ocean Patriot Contracted Yes Yes Yes Stena Drilling Stena Spey Contracted Yes Yes Yes Stena Drilling Stena Don Stacked No No No Seadrill (SDRL) West Hercules Contracted Yes Yes Yes Seadrill West Venture Stacked No No No Seadrill West Alpha Stacked No No No Seadrill West Navigator Stacked No No No Seadrill West Phoenix Contracted Yes Yes Yes COSL COSL Pioneer Contracted Yes Yes Yes COSL COSL Prospector Stacked No No No COSL COSL Innovator Contracted Yes Yes Yes COSL COSL Promoter Contracted Yes Yes Yes Transocean (RIG) Sedco 712 Contracted Yes No No Transocean Paul Loyd Contracted Yes No No Transocean Transocean Leader Contracted Yes Yes Yes Transocean Transocean Spitsbergen Contracted Yes Yes Yes Transocean Transocean Arctic Contracted Yes Yes Yes Transocean Songa Enabler Contracted Yes Yes Yes Transocean Songa Encourage Contracted Yes Yes Yes Transocean Songa Endurance Contracted Yes Yes Yes Transocean Songa Equinox Contracted Yes Yes Yes Transocean Songa Trym Stacked No No No Transocean Songa Dee Stacked No No No Transocean Songa Delta Stacked No No No Ocean Rig (OCR) Leiv Eriksson Contracted Yes Yes Yes Fred Olsen (OTCPK:FOEAF) Bredford Dolphin Stacked No No No Fred Olsen Borgland Dolphin Stacked Yes Yes Yes Fred Olsen Bideford Dolphin Stacked Yes Yes Yes Fred Olsen Blackford Dolphin Contracted Yes Yes Yes Island Drilling Island Innovator Contracted Yes Yes Yes Saipem Scarabeo 5 Stacked No No No Aurora Expeditions Polar Pioneer Stacked No No No Northern Drilling Newbuild 1 Yard Yes Yes Yes Northern Drilling Newbuild 2 Yard Yes Yes Yes Odfjell has option to buy Stena MidMax Yard Yard Yes Yes North Sea Rigs Newbuild Yard Yard Yes Yes Newbuild Yard Yard Yard Yes North Sea Rigs Newbuild Yard Yard Yard Yes NN Newbuild Yard Yard Yard Yes NN Newbuild Yard Yard Yard Yes NN Newbuild Yard Yard Yard Yes # Active Supply/Contracted 27 30 30 36 # Stacked/To be scrapped 14 14 16 15 Total Supply 41 30 30 36 # Yard 10 8 6 0 Total Fleet 51 38 36 36

Source: Company presentations (Odfjell Drilling, Awilco Drilling, Fred Olsen Energy)

The analysis above shows that the active supply will decrease substantially during 2019 as most of the stacked rigs will be taken out of the market.

Utilization and Day rates

Given the above analysis, I have the following estimates for demand, supply, utilization and rates. Given the already close to 100% utilization of the 6G fleet, I expect a pressure on rates to materialize as soon as the current contracts are expiring. I predict the rates to peak in 2021/2022 close to the 2013 levels at above 500k per day. The increased utilization of legacy rigs will likely increase rates here as well, but the bifurcation seen today could persist during most of the next up cycle.

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 Demand 27 28 32 35 Supply 41 30 30 36 Utilization 2-5G 30% 40% 80% 80% Utilization 6G 95% 100% 100% 100% Dayrate 2-5G 120k 160k 200k 250k Day rate 6G 290k 350k 450k 550k

Valuation

When applying the above numbers, as well as the current contract for 2019 for WilPhoenix, and assuming WilHunter to be scrapped, and the newbuild to be contracted for the above rate in 2021, I am arriving at the following key figures for Awilco Drilling:

Awilco Drilling 2019 2020 2021 Revenue (1000 $) 41975 58400 264990 OPEX (1000 $) 27000 27000 62050 EBITDA (1000 $) 14975 31400 202940 EBIT (1000 $) -8025 8400 152940 Net result (1000 $) -28025 -11600 132940 EPS -0,5605 -0,232 2,6588

It is unlikely that Awilco Drilling will be able to make a profit for 2019 and 2020, unless they are able to contract WilHunter. Looking to 2021, when their new rig is scheduled to be delivered, there is a potential for a massive jump in earnings. Assuming a modest P/E of 6, we arrive at price target of $16 based on the 2021 estimated earnings.

Taking into account this is 3 years from now, I will apply a 50% discount to arrive at my price target of $8 for Awilco Drilling.

Risk

The main risk in this case is a lower oil price and hence lower activity in the North Sea. If the higher rates does not materialize, the upside to this is case is low.

There is also a financing risk for the new build as Awilco Drilling as of yet only has secured the equity part of the financing.

For a full risk assessment, please see Awilco Drilling's latest report.

