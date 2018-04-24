Tesla Is Not Too Big To Fail

Tesla, despite all its hype and massive valuation, just is not that important to the economy or the future of the auto industry.

Even with tens of thousands of employees on the payroll, Tesla is a minnow by comparison to the companies bailed out during the financial crisis.

Every time Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley releases a new research note on Tesla (TSLA), the story gets stranger. In recent months, the long-time Tesla bull analyst has shifted toward a soberer stance, driven by the relentless reality of Model 3 production challenges, insatiable cash burn, and mounting competition. The difficulties facing Tesla’s growth story have led Jonas to suggest such seemingly desperate moves as a merger between the electric car company and CEO Elon Musk’s next largest venture, SpaceX (SPACE). In a previous article, I explained why that particular maneuver would be next to impossible – and would merely delay a reckoning for the struggling automaker’s stratospheric share price.

Last week, Jonas was at it again, this time suggesting that Tesla may now be “too big to fail”. In other words, because it employs so many workers and has been the poster child of the EV and solar industries for years, Jonas surmises that external actors – probably governments – would move to shore up the company if indeed it ends up facing financial distress, as numerous bear analysts have predicted it will, in the near future.

In this article, I will address Jonas’ latest foray into magical thinking in order to explain why, if Tesla faces serious trouble in the near term, it will not likely be getting any bailouts.

Jonas Makes His Case

Jonas makes no bones about the idea that Tesla may now be, due to its nearly 40,000 employee headcount, too big to be allowed to fail. This is what he has to say:

“Tesla may be more on the ‘too big to fail’ spectrum than the market realizes. At the end of 2017, Tesla had 37,543 full-time employees, the vast majority of whom were in the United States, and across many states. We estimate that Tesla will employ around 50k full-time workers by 2019 or 2020. Rule of thumb on the economic multiplier says that one auto- related job can support as many as seven other jobs throughout the economy.”

So we are to believe that, because Tesla already employs so many people, and is planning to hire thousands more, that the federal government, and those of various states, might be forced to save the company in order to preserve the jobs.

Jonas’ aim is to capture some of the same urgency that faced the auto industry in 2009 when, in the teeth of the financial crisis and Great Recession, it looked like many of the great American automakers, such as the venerable General Motors (GM), would be forced to close up shop without hefty government intervention. Ultimately, the federal government did lead a massive bailout that saved the auto industry and gave it the somewhat clean slate that has helped it to prosper in the years since.

There's No Comparison

Despite its inflated headcount, Tesla is definitely not too big to fail. And the government knows it. Trying to compare a putative Tesla bailout to the industry bailout of a decade ago is a fool’s errand.

First of all, there is a matter of sheer scale. Yes, Tesla has close to 40,000 employees, but that is a drop in the bucket compared to what was at stake in Detroit. Specifically, while Tesla’s headcount may seem high, it is a fraction of GM’s 180,000 or Ford’s (F) 202,000. But current headcount is only part of that story. Remember, Tesla is a fledgling company that has had a massive production and sales staff for a relatively short period of time. Few people have retired from Tesla or rely on their corporate pension benefits to get by. In the legacy auto industry, the situation was very different in 2009, as the Economic Policy Institute reports:

“At the time General Motors filed for bankruptcy, it had 10 retirees for every active employee. Chrysler’s retiree-to-active worker ratio was similarly skewed. Overall, there were about 870,000 UAW retirees and dependents in the pension and health care plans at GM, Chrysler, and Ford at the time of the federal bailout. The alternative to the auto bailouts—uncontrolled bankruptcies at GM and Chrysler, and the likely demise of Ford as well—would have had devastating consequences for the huge numbers of retirees and their families.”

Even with 50,000 people on the payroll, Tesla would be a minnow by comparison to the companies bailed out during the financial crisis. It is like comparing a barrel of apples to an entire apple orchard. One is genuinely consequential to the big picture, while the other simply is not. Tesla, despite all its hype and massive valuation, just is not that important to the economy or the future of the auto industry. There is no chance a government – federal, state, or otherwise – would actually consider a bailout.

Politically Toxic

The political reality today is radically different from that which prevailed during the financial crisis. In 2009, the world financial system was in full meltdown mode, the economy was in freefall, and there was a profound political will to intervene to prop up the crumbling system. Despite the chaotic economic and political environment, the auto industry bailout was still not a done deal. It required significant expenditure of political capital to get the legislation passed and the necessary actions taken to prop up the industry.

So, despite the sheer scale of the crisis, the threat of the gutting of the American auto industry as a whole, and political power monopolized by a Democratic party freshly ascendant and eager to stanch the bleeding, it still took time and a lot of political persuasion to get to yes.

Compare that to today, with our strong stock market, rolling economy, and secure and confident auto industry. There simply is no crisis to drive a bailout. While Tesla may be popular, the public and politicians are deeply uncomfortable with bailouts even when things are bad. If Tesla fails, despite already having received billions of government dollars in tax credits, land deals, etc., it will be politically toxic to any political group to fathom pouring more cash down the hole.

Furthermore, the auto industry was known to be capable of profitability. It just needed a temporary bailout during which it could clean out its liabilities and structural inefficiencies. It could turn profitable post-bailout, which it promptly did. Tesla, on the other hand, is deeply unprofitable and has little prospect of exiting the red any time soon. An open-ended bailout to a losing company with no prospect of getting paid back is a political non-starter. Period.

But let us imagine for a moment that a bailout was to happen. Even then, it would prove to be of little benefit to current Tesla shareholders. Indeed, the 2009 auto bailout essentially wiped out the shareholders of the rescued automakers. In a bailout scenario, Tesla would have to expect similarly rough treatment. A bailout would provide little to no protection for current shareholders.

Investor’s-Eye View

In thinking about Tesla’s straitened finances, there are two things very important to remember. First, Tesla is not filing for bankruptcy anytime soon – even if it is perhaps structurally bankrupt. Indeed, the company has plenty of access to a range of capital sources. Tesla is almost certainly going to tap capital markets soon, with even Jonas admitting that the company will likely opt to raise $2.5 billion in equity capital to finance its planned capital expenditures. The electric carmaker has a deep well of goodwill it can still leverage to its advantage.

The second thing to remember is that the bear case does not rely on Tesla falling apart completely. Simply having its promised fat margins on the Model 3 trimmed down would crush the massively inflated share price and valuation that Tesla now boasts.

However, as problems continue to mount and the promised boons of automation fail to materialize, Tesla’s share price will begin to suffer. And, as it continues to burn cash at a staggering pace, the possibility of financial distress may become an unpleasant reality. The endgame in that case would not likely be a bailout. Instead, a fire-sale for Tesla’s assets would see it picked apart by hungry predators.

A bailout is definitely not the answer for Tesla. And it presents no hope for shareholders whatsoever.

