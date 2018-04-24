Adenosine A3 Receptor Agonist-Namodenoson And NASH: Can-Fite Biopharma Is Fighting The Good Fight

I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but triumph over it-Nelson Mandela

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd. (CANF) is a $28 million market cap, Israeli clinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded by Drs. Pnina Fishman and IIan Cohn. Dr. Fishman is a leading expert on Adenosine receptor A 3 biology in autoimmune diseases and tumor immunology. The company's technology platform is based on channeling therapeutic potential of the specific A 3 receptor agonists, Piclidenoson (CF101) and Namodenoson (CF102), from the bench setting into novel therapies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as cancer. This article focuses primarily on the putative hepatoprotective benefits of Namodenoson/CF102 in NASH and liver cancer (i.e. hepatocellular carcinoma), a life-threatening complication of NASH.

NASH is a "silent" disease with minimum or no symptoms, or patients complain of nonspecific symptoms. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is caused by extreme fat (>5% fat content) accumulation in the form of triglycerides in the liver independent of heavy alcohol abuse. NAFLD ranges from non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) or simple fatty liver (i.e. steatosis - a reversible step) to NASH. NASH is a severe form of NAFLD that is typified by the buildup of fat in the liver, accompanied initially by inflammation and cellular damage, then fibrosis (scarring) of the liver and eventually progressing to cirrhosis, portal hypertension, liver cancer, and eventual liver failure. The prognosis is that around 25% of individuals with NASH may end up with cirrhosis within a decade of diagnosis if left untreated and a subset of the latter cases may advance to liver cancer. Cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are the most common liver-related causes of morbidity associated with NASH. NASH is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. A liver biopsy is required to diagnose NASH. Given that NASH is asymptomatic, most people don't know they have it until it has advanced leading to health crises like cirrhosis, cancer and liver failure. Key opinion leaders (KOL) are in unison that NAFL and NASH are most commonly triggered by over nutrition of Western diet (high-fat -fructose,-salt), coupled with a sedentary lifestyle. Furthermore, about 40% of the lipid that accumulates in a fatty liver derives from dietary sugars and fats. To prevent disease progression, physicians recommend lifestyle changes, including diet modifications and exercise aimed at weight reduction, but compliance is problematic (Zelber-Sagi et. al., 2017, Liver Int.). For a comprehensive overview of NASH pathophysiology, please see my recent article.

How large is the addressable market?

The size of the NASH market is huge and estimated at $30 billion or more. This figure is based on the global statistics that the prevalence of NASH has reached epidemic proportions in developed and developing countries, affecting up to 25% of the global population with ~8% children (Brunt et. al. 2017, Nat. Rev. Endo.; Fan & Farrell, 20009, J. Hepatol.; Fan et. al. 2017, J. Hepatol.; Younossi et. al. 2016, Hepatol.). Specifically, the incidence of NASH in the US population is estimated to be around 10% with similar rates reported in Europe and proposed to be around 10-25% in Asia (Fan & Farrell, 20009, J. Hepatol.). Besides, NASH is an ongoing medical concern that seems to have no end in sight due to urbanization, increasing affluence, widespread increase in sedentary lifestyles and diet westernization. There is currently no FDA approved treatment for NASH, but there are many ongoing clinical trials at varying stages of development. As I discussed in a recent article,

"The emerging consensus among KOL is that the "one pill fits all" is not a feasible therapeutic approach to NASH due to the multiple different causative pathways that promote progression of this disease. However, identifying therapeutic agents that target synergistic pathways should provide significant benefit to a substantial number of NASH patients. The speculation is that NASH will likely become a combination treatment and there may be one drug for the fibrosis, one for the metabolic aspect, one for the inflammation; and another for cirrhosis, which speaks to the diversity and dynamism of the NASH pipeline.

For this reason, NASH market is characterized by significant needs for monotherapies, as well combination therapies that will limit, dampen, and quench the deleterious multifactorial symptomatic effects of this disease. The next logical question is why Namodenoson/CF102, a specific Adenosine A 3 receptor agonist, is esteemed a feasible therapeutic target for NASH.

What is Namodenoson/CF102?

Adenosine is a key ubiquitous signaling molecule present in every cell of the human body that can be released on cellular damage or stress and plays important roles in regulating renal, cardiovascular, and metabolic functions. The existence of adenosine receptors was proposed more than 40 years ago, with four receptors (A 1 , A 2A , A 2B and A 3 ) cloned from several mammalian species, including humans 20 years later and identified as members of a large G protein-coupled receptor family (Fredholm et. al. Pharmacol. Rev. 2011). The A 3 subtype is perhaps the most mystifying among adenosine receptors due to its unpredictability in different pathophysiological conditions. A 3 is prevalent in various tissues including liver, lungs, brain, aorta, and heart. Although A 3 receptor is basally expressed in normal cells, its overexpression in cancer and inflammatory cells, as well as in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells of patients with these diseases, could indicate a potential pathological role for this receptor (Madi et. al. Clin. Cancer Res. 2004; Ochaion et. al. Cell. Immunol. 2009; Bar-Yehuda et. al. Int. J. Oncol. 2008). It is noteworthy that increased expression of the transcription factor, NF-kB, correlates with increased expression of A 3 receptor in inflammatory and cancerous tissues (Ochaion et. al. Cell. Immunol. 2009). Namodenoson/CF102 (generically known as Cl-IB-MECA) is an orally bioavailable highly selective agonist of adenosine A 3 receptor. Namodenoson/CF102 selectively binds to and activates the A 3 receptor on cell surface via a molecular mechanism that regulates the WNT and the NF-κB signal transduction pathways in dictating the cell effector function (Ohana et. al. Mol. Med. Reports 2016; Cohen et. al. J Cell Physiol. 2011). Most importantly, Namodenoson/CF102 is a drug candidate with an excellent safety profile and no serious adverse effects.

Will Namodenoson/CF102 Work?

Several lines of clinical and preclinical evidence support the notion that Namodenoson/CF102 activation of A 3 on cell surface induces anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and chemoprotective effector responses in different organ systems and disease state (Fishman et. al. Drug Discov. Today 2012). Equally importantly, data generated in multiple animal models of liver injury in response to hepatic ischemic/reperfusion (Ohana et. al. Mol. Med. Reports 2016), hepatocellular carcinoma (Cohen et. al. J Cell Physiol. 2011) and autoimmune hepatitis (Cohen et. al. J Cell Physiol. 2011) highlighted an important anti-inflammatory/hepatoprotective role for CF102 in these preclinical models.

Of relevance to this article is a recent press release by Can-Fite Biopharma reporting both anti-inflammatory/hepatoprotective and anti-fibrogenic roles for Namodenoson/CF102 in experimental murine models of STAM-NASH and CCl 4- induced liver fibrosis. Before I assess the merits of this study, I will give a brief background on these relevant pre-clinical models. Stelic animal model (STAM™) is a novel and established animal model for NASH (Shibazaki et. al. Med Mol Morphol. 2013; Pais et. al. Drugs R. D. 2014) that was developed by administration of streptozotocin to C57BL/6J mice at 2 days old, followed by a high-fat diet from 4 weeks causing fatty liver (i.e. NAFL) and other main histological features of NASH at 5 and 7 weeks after birth, respectively. Specifically, this mouse model progresses from NAFL to NASH by 7 weeks of age and develops hepatocellular carcinoma at 16 weeks. CCl 4 is the most commonly used liver-damaging agent to induce liver fibrosis in mice/rats, and CCl 4 -induced liver fibrosis is an acceptable and validated preclinical model that is routinely used to assess the efficacy of drug candidates (including GFT505, IVA337) on liver fibrosis (Wettstein et. al. Hepatology, 2017; Staels et. al. Hepatology, 2013). Fibrosis is a prominent feature of NASH and a primary outcome measure in ongoing clinical trials for NASH drug candidates by Genfit, Madrigal, Inventiva, Intercept, Tobira/Allegra and others. The data generated by Can-Fite in these pre-clinical models of NASH provided preliminary evidence in support of their working hypothesis that Namodenoson/CF102 exert hepatoprotective responses in NASH by impairment of the WNT and/or NF-kB signaling pathways. In fact, Namodenoson/CF102 positively improved all hepatic lesions associated with murine NASH models as shown by significant reductions in steatosis, ballooning and inflammation as well as decreased body weight gain. Furthermore, Namodenoson/CF102 treatment suppressed both hepatic α-SMA expression, a profibrotic gene involved in fibrosis development, and β-Catenin, a component of the WNT and NF-κB signaling pathways (Monga, Gastroenterology, 2015). WNT signaling pathway has been found to contribute to NASH and fibrosis formation (Monga, Gastroenterology, 2015). Although pre-clinical models provide only limited predictions for human efficacy, these findings validate Namodenoson/CF102 as a novel and promising therapeutic target for NASH worthy of evaluation in the clinical setting. At present, the efficacy and safety of Namodenoson/CF102 in the therapeutic approach of NAFLD and NASH is being explored in a Phase 2 trial as described in clinicaltrials.gov (see below).

This is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in subjects with NAFLD and NASH. Patients who suffer from NAFLD/NASH with evidence of active inflammation are treated twice daily with 12.5 or 25 mg of oral Namodenoson/CF102 vs. placebo for 12 weeks using a stratified randomization, with stratification by presence or absence of diabetes mellitus. Subjects will be evaluated regularly for safety, and indicators of efficacy will be measured at Baseline and week 12. Subjects will return for a follow-up visit 4 weeks after completion of the last dose of study drug. Subjects will return for a follow-up visit 4 weeks after completion of the last dose of study drug. The primary end point of the Phase 2 study is the anti-inflammatory effect of the drug, as determined by ALT blood levels, and the secondary end points include percentage of liver fat, as measured by MRI-PDFF (proton density fat fraction). The company anticipates the completion of patient enrollment toward the end of 2018 and data release in the first half of 2019.

As we await the release of the topline data, a remark on the study design warrants further discussion. Specifically, the Phase 2 trial will assess the value or merit of Namodenoson/CF102 as anti-NASH therapy in patients with diabetes and those without diabetes. This is an important undertaking because, as I highlighted in a recent article on PPAR agonists on NASH, it is important to discern/differentiate the contribution of anti-diabetic drugs in the hepatoprotective effects of potential anti-NASH therapies. For example, are diabetic NASH patients more responsive to anti-NASH therapies than non-diabetic NASH patients because concurrent anti-diabetic drugs usage during clinical trial could conceivably sensitize/prime the hepatic inflammatory milieu of these patients to be more responsive to the putative anti-NASH therapy? This is an inquiry that will to some extent be addressed in the NAFLD/NASH trial involving Namodenoson/CF102 and possibly other NASH therapeutic drug candidates. As to my question, will Namodenoson/CF102? Everyone can speculate/hypothesize, but no one really knows or can give a definite answer until all trials especially Phase 3 is finalized and reviewed by the FDA. In line with other putative anti-NASH therapies, including Genfit/GFT505, Inventiva/IVA337, AGN-Tobira/Cenicriviroc, pre-clinical study is an important first step in assessing the potential clinical value of putative NASH therapeutic agents. Besides, the anti-inflammatory effects of Namodenoson/CF102 in pre-clinical models were very encouraging, and if the results of clinical trials are corroborated then Namodenoson/CF102, a drug candidate with an excellent safety profile and no serious adverse effects would be a good, novel and timely addition to the increasing list of prospective anti-NASH therapeutic agents. My analysis of the research shows that differences in the mechanisms of action between Namodenoson/CF102 vs. other putative anti-NASH therapies (including Genfit, Inventiva, Allegra-Tobira, Conatus, Madrigal, Galectin, Galmed etc.) could signify that their combined treatment might induce robust and synergistic effective anti-NASH responses in individuals diagnosed with NASH. As discussed previously, the multiple contributing pathways in the development and progression of NASH validates the necessity for drug candidates that target different pathways. Hence, the "one pill fits all approach" is not considered a viable approach. It is not dogmatic to suggest that Namodenoson/CF102 may not be a one-trick pony but a novel class of hepatic therapeutics for NASH and NASH-related complications such as hepatocellular carcinoma. It is worth reiterating that the A 3 receptor is prevalent in liver and is overexpressed in cancer and inflammatory cells. Equally importantly, Namodenoson/CF102, as second-line therapy, has shown promise of anti-cancer benefits in preliminary clinical trials in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (Stemmer et. al. The Oncologist, 2013). A Phase 2 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled clinical trial is ongoing in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma disease that has progressed while taking one prior systemic drug therapy with top-line data anticipated in H2/2018. NASH is a major risk factor for hepatocellular carcinoma (Hardy et. al. Annu. Rev. Pathol. 2016), the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and also the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. Therefore, understanding the factors that trigger and sustain NASH pathogenesis is of the utmost importance in preventing the occurrence of liver cancer and curbing the rising need for liver transplantation. The market for hepatocellular carcinoma drugs is projected to generate $1.4 billion in sales in 2019.

Risks and Business

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd has multiple 'shots on goal', distribution partnerships and royalty payment for Piclidenoson/CF101, no approved product and has 2 drugs, Piclidenoson/CF101 and Namodenoson/CF102, in its pipeline being tested in 2 mid-stage and 2 late-stage studies. The FDA has granted Namodenoson/CF101 Orphan Drug designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $0.85 million and research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017, were $5.28 million, a decrease of $1.44 million compared to $6.74 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. General and administrative expense was $2.94 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Risks for the company includes risk and unpredictability associated with clinical trials, including lack of efficacy in the ongoing large scale phase 3 trials, limited revenues, and cash balances with no approved products and potential delays or failure to gain approval by regulatory bodies. 2018 and beyond will be an exciting year for the company and its shareholders with at least 4 major catalysts are at play. Each of these catalysts has the potential to drive shares up significantly.

Epilogue

NASH is an ongoing medical concern that seems to have no end in sight due to urbanization, increasing affluence, widespread increase in sedentary lifestyles and diet westernization. Namodenoson/CF101 is a new class of putative anti-NASH therapeutic that is intended to correct the aberrant lipid metabolism that induces steatosis, hepatic inflammation and hepatocyte injury and subsequent fibrotic responses. KOL believe that the development of biomarkers for NASH should provide expedited diagnosis that is necessary to provide prognostic information and also monitor disease progression. In line with this notion, Can-Fite Biopharma is fighting the good fight against NASH and has developed an Adenosine receptor A 3 receptor biomarker to predict patient's response to Namodenoson/CF101 and other pharmacological interventions involving A 3 receptor agonists. A timely prediction of patient's response to drugs will reduce unnecessary/unwarranted drug exposure in patients that are non-responders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CANF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.