Facebook: Will It Face A Shutdown In Indonesia?

Recent concerns on data breaches have brought Facebook's P/E down to 18 times, which is at the low end of its range. Current weakness is a good opportunity for entry.

Given the pervasiveness of Facebook in Indonesia, the probability of a shutdown is low. There are no laws in place to govern data breaches.

Indonesia accounts for less than 3% of Facebook's revenue but is its fourth largest country by users and an important driver of future growth.

The Indonesian government has threatened to shut down Facebook after it was revealed that the personal data of some 1 million Indonesian users have been breached.

Could Facebook face a shut down in Indonesia?

Indonesia's Communication Minister recently said that he will not hesitate to shut down Facebook's operation in Indonesia if it is proven to bring negative influences towards the country.

This follows a recent apology from a Facebook (FB) official, who revealed that some 1 million Indonesian users may have had their data breached. The authorities have given Facebook until April 28 to provide more information on how the personal data of those involved was misused and the steps it is taking to prevent such breaches.

Does this matter to Facebook?

Indonesia accounts for less than 3% of Facebook's revenue and is not a big contributor. However, the country holds great potential for future growth:

Indonesia is Facebook's fourth largest country by users. It has 106 million subscribers and makes up 5-6% of Facebook's user base.

It has a sizeable media market worth almost $20 billion, of which, digital advertising makes up just 15%.

Facebook is highly popular in Indonesia and is widely used across social, work, and commercial circles.

Rapid smartphone penetration and the availability of high-speed data have opened up the market for digital advertising.

APRU is still low but this could change rapidly in the coming years.

Possibility of a shutdown is low

Indonesia has previously blocked all access to Telegram, saying that it had several forums that were "full of radical and terrorist propaganda". However, the same fate should not befall Facebook. Unlike Telegram which is not very popular, Facebook is huge in Indonesia - it is used by 88% of its social media users. Facebook is also the primary channel that most small businesses use to connect with their customers.

What is the most likely outcome

According to the Jakarta Post, data privacy is uncharted territory in Indonesia. There is no data protection law in the country. The most relevant regulation is the 2008 Electronic Information and Transactions Law, which focuses on curbing hate speech and hoaxes. It does not specifically cover personal data protection. If found guilty, this crime is punishable by 10 years imprisonment or a Rp5 billion (US$362,287) fine.

Valuation looking interesting

Following the recent selldown, Facebook now trades at 18 times P/E, which is at the low end of its historical range. Consensus is trimming its forecasts but still expects 52% EPS growth for FY18 and 22% growth in FY19. As a result, this correction provides a good opportunity for entry.

Facebook fell to the low-end of its P/E range

Source: Bloomberg

Analysts are trimming their forecasts

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

While Indonesia may not be big, any outcome here could set a precedent for other countries which are conducting similar investigations. After the recent correction, valuations are looking attractive. Consensus may be trimming its forecasts but still expects 52% EPS growth for FY18 and 22% growth in FY19. As such, we see this as a good entry opportunity. Near-term, there will be some earnings pressure in U.S and Europe, but over the longer term, Asia could turn out to be a decent growth driver.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.