Schlumberger Is Back

Schlumberger will see growth in segments that have been lagging over the next few quarters as oil prices support investments in oil intensive regions other than the US.

Schlumberger (SLB) is the world's largest oil services company. The company just recently published first quarter earnings, which revealed everything you need to know about the energy market. However, it also revealed that this stock might be on the verge of something bigger.

Source: Schlumberger

Earnings And Sales Are Bottoming

Schlumberger increased its total sales to $7.8 billion in the first quarter. This is a 14% increase on a year-on-year basis. This is also the only timeframe I care about, especially given that YoY changes give you a much better picture of a long term trend. That being said, operating income increased almost 30% to $974 million. Net income increased 88% to $525 million.

Source: Schlumberger Q1/2018 Earnings Release

It seems that the company is finally recovering after falling back to operating income levels not seen since the early 2000s when oil started tanking in 2014 and 2015.

SLB data by YCharts

The regional breakdown shows two things. The first one is the fact that most sales are generated outside of the US. Especially the Middle East & Asia are contributing to almost 30% of all sales. The second point is that only North America showed significant growth in the first quarter. Total sales in North America came in at $2.84 billion which is an increase of 52% compared to one year ago. Latin America declined 9% while Europe/CIS/Africa and the Middle East broke even.

Source: Schlumberger Q1/2018 Earnings Release

Next I am going to discuss the four major operating segments from Schlumberger.

Reservoir Characterization Group saw 4% slower sales in the first quarter. Pretax income on the other hand increased 9%. The sales decline was an effect of a seasonal decline in Wireline activity in Russia and slower WesternGeco license sales in the US Gulf of Mexico, Asia and Australia. This segment also suffered from slower SIS software sales.

Drilling Group saw 7% higher sales and 28% higher operating income. Drilling activities were supported from strong growth in the US which was largely offset by seasonally lower drilling activity in the international areas. Both offshore and land drilling activities increased in the US.

Production Group saw a massive 35% sales gain in the first quarter while operating income growth came in at 96%.

Cameron Group reported a 7% YoY increase. In this segment, the company is mentioning weaker sales in North America, the Middle East and Latin America.

The Outlook Matters, And It's Good

One of the many positive things about reading a quarterly report from an industry leader is that you get valuable insights. This time is no different.

The first thing Schlumberger mentions is the fact that global oil markets are balancing. Lower inventories and OPEC production cuts are finally doing their job. Many countries are showing slower production like Angola, Norway, Mexico, Malaysia, China and Indonesia while Libya and Nigeria are at full capacity.

Moreover, US share is witnessing the potential of lower production due to well-to-well interferences. That's why Schlumberger is very positive that lower E&P capital expenditures of the last few years will massively accelerate over the next few years.

The few sentences below summarize this perfectly:

We remain optimistic about the outlook for sustainable activity growth in our global business over the course of 2018 and into 2019. This is driven by higher customer activity and our ability to capture a major share of the emerging opportunities as performance-based contracts and integrated projects continue to gain traction as the preferred business models for many of our customers. - Schlumberger Q1/2018 Earnings Release

I concluded the same in a recent article which aimed at explaining the bull case for oil service providers.

American E&P companies are witnessing an environment of higher production at higher prices. However, this comes at a price. Both equipment and employment are getting increasingly expensive, and this is putting tremendous pressure on small companies with high operating costs. On the other hand, equipment providers are busy providing equipment at rapidly growing utilization rates. It's a good environment in which to be long both E&P and equipment companies, even though we could face headwinds from rising production in the long term. - What To Expect From Oil Companies According To The Dallas Fed Energy Survey

That being said, there are two things that strike when looking at EPS expectations for both 2018 and 2019. The first thing is that 2019 EPS are expected to increase 50%. The other thing is the complete absence of upside revisions.

My personal take on this is the fact that that Schlumberger is depending on markets outside of the US. These have not done very well given that mainly shale producers were able to ramp up production at oil prices below and close to $60 per barrel.

How To Trade Schlumberger?

The Select Sector Energy ETF (XLE) has recovered all of its losses after peaking in the fourth quarter of 2016. Schlumberger on the other hand is still working on a bottom as you can see below.

The ratio spread between Schlumberger and Energy is also headed towards a new low. However, this is also due to the fact that Schlumberger is a massive and financially stable company that does not fluctuate as much as smaller oil companies.

However, one thing is clear. A pure-USA oil play is a better choice. Personally I own a few stocks that do mainly business in the US to perfectly capture the growth from the shale industry.

Nonetheless, and this is where it becomes interesting, it is highly likely that both offshore and international markets are going to increasingly benefit if oil prices keep rallying. This is when Schlumberger becomes an even better trade. I also believe that we will get more positive EPS revisions over the next few months once this potential becomes visible.

My advice therefore is to buy Schlumberger if you like bigger energy companies that are less volatile than your average drilling supplier or E&P player. Especially because the company is likely to benefit from an international recovery of capital expenditures in the oil and gas industry.

Takeaway

Schlumberger was able to growth both its top and bottom line in the first quarter. The company presented that it is able to finally recover from declining capital expenditures in the oil and gas industry over the past few years.

Even though growth comes almost exclusively from North America, it is highly likely that other regions will start to contribute as well given that oil is extremely likely to rally further.

Especially long term investors who like stocks that are less volatile than their smaller competitors should consider buying Schlumberger as it is on the verge of becoming increasingly profitable on the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.